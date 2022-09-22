ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, PA

abc27 News

Central York wins a thriller against South Western in Week 5

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Central York squeezed out a nail-biting 30-28 win against South Western in week five of the season on Friday, Sept. 23. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. […]
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Newport field hockey withstands schedule challenges

The Buffaloes have gone 2-1 so far this season, playing some of the most difficult teams in the league. Starting off with a game against Greenwood, Newport lost 3-1. The Buffaloes then prepared for another Perry County matchup against Susquenita who they beat 1-0 at the Perry County Tournament.
NEWPORT, PA
FOX43.com

Here are this week's high school football games at the season's halfway point

YORK, Pa. — The regular season's midway point is within sight as we hit Week 5 of the high school football season. This week's docket features three Thursday night games in the Mid-Penn Colonial, a Frenzy Game of the Week between L-L League foes Manheim Central and Warwick on Friday, and a Saturday afternoon clash between Mid-Penn Commonwealth foes Cumberland Valley and Harrisburg that will be livestreamed on Antenna TV and FOX43+.
YORK, PA
High School Football PRO

Red Lion, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The William Penn High School football team will have a game with Red Lion Area High School on September 22, 2022, 13:00:00.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed

First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of Wayne Edmonds - the first Black football player to play for Notre Dame. Edmonds was a Western Pennsylvania-native and lived in Harrisburg for the past several decades. He attended Notre Dame in 1952 and always said he wasn't intimidated that he was the team's first Black player. Edmonds was 88-years-old.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

York Revolution manager resigns

YORK, Pa. — Mark Mason has resigned as manager of the York Revolution, the team announced Thursday. Mason spent 13 seasons with the Revs, including the last nine as manager. He recorded 606 wins, the most in team history and fourth most in Atlantic League history. Mason led the...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school

Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
HARRISBURG, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Annville Inn Is the Perfect Fall Getaway for Main Liners

Located in Annville, this bed and breakfast sits only 20 minutes from Hershey Park and is an ideal retreat for Main Line residents. If you love visiting Hershey but want something a bit more out of the way and serene, this lovely B&B, Annville Inn is less than 20 minutes from Chocolatetown.
ANNVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

