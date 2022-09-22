Read full article on original website
Major retailer plans to hire 400 people in Dauphin County
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this Fall
5 Highly Rated Places to Get Pizza in Lancaster City, PA [Food & Drink]
Grocery Outlet Highlight: 3 Places in Lancaster to Get Great Bargain Deals on Food and Pantry Items
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Libby Stephenson leads Middletown field hockey past Eastern York
Libby Stephenson had a goal and an assist Friday to lead Middletown to a 2-1 field hockey win over Eastern York. Yar Manyuor also had a goal for the Blue Raiders. Gracie Hoffman had a goal for Eastern York, and Molly Townsley had the assist.
Central York wins a thriller against South Western in Week 5
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Central York squeezed out a nail-biting 30-28 win against South Western in week five of the season on Friday, Sept. 23. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. […]
Waylon Ehrenzeller leads Juniata to 55-0 win against Halifax
Juniata spread the wealth Friday in a 55-0 win over Halifax. Six different Indians found the end zone in the win with Waylon Ehrenzeller and Seth Laub each scoring twice. Aaron Kanagy, Jordan Dickinson, Grant Reinhold and Jadon Nealman each scored a touchdown, too.
Newport field hockey withstands schedule challenges
The Buffaloes have gone 2-1 so far this season, playing some of the most difficult teams in the league. Starting off with a game against Greenwood, Newport lost 3-1. The Buffaloes then prepared for another Perry County matchup against Susquenita who they beat 1-0 at the Perry County Tournament.
West Perry boys’ soccer nets two big victories
West Perry had two games this week and pulled out a win in both. The first matchup was against Greencastle-Antrim, where the Mustangs won 4-1.
West Perry girls soccer scores victory over Susquenita
Once a successful set piece tumbled into the net – eventually the ball needed to be fished out so play could resume – the whole tenor of a remarkably competitive contest changed. In addition to the field flipping almost entirely, energy levels, pace of play and drive to...
West Perry football reaches 4-0 with blowout win over Trinity
If anybody in the Mid-Penn Conference was sleeping on the West Perry football team, they hopefully have awakened. Led by a dominating performance by the imposing West Perry linemen, the Mustangs scorched their way to a 40-14 win over Trinity on Sept. 16.
Scenes from the 79th annual Cocoa Bean football game at Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey won the 79th annual Cocoa Bean game, 28-21, against Milton Hershey at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa., Sept. 23, 2022.
Angel Cabrera, fourth-down stops lead Hershey over Milton Hershey in Cocoa Bean classic
Hershey and Milton Hershey vie for 2022 Coco Bean Trophy — The 79th annual Cocoa Bean Game kept Hershey Park buzzing well after close on Friday night. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of...
Bishop McDevitt blasts Cedar Cliff, but star player goes down with injury
HARRISBURG – Marquese Williams was brilliant again Friday and Bishop McDevitt put up more eye-popping numbers in an easy 48-7 win over Cedar Cliff, but it might have come at a cost. Senior Tyshawn Russell, the team’s leading receiver, went down in the second quarter with what appeared to...
Stout defense, Kyle Williams help Harrisburg hand Cumberland Valley first loss
Saturday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchup between a 4-0 Cumberland Valley team and Harrisburg Cougars squad gaining steam looked on paper to have the makings of a classic matchup. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And after a tepid start where neither team scored in...
Mid-Penn field hockey stars for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Hershey vs Mechanicsburg in high school field hockey — A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in field hockey Wednesday. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
FOX43.com
Here are this week's high school football games at the season's halfway point
YORK, Pa. — The regular season's midway point is within sight as we hit Week 5 of the high school football season. This week's docket features three Thursday night games in the Mid-Penn Colonial, a Frenzy Game of the Week between L-L League foes Manheim Central and Warwick on Friday, and a Saturday afternoon clash between Mid-Penn Commonwealth foes Cumberland Valley and Harrisburg that will be livestreamed on Antenna TV and FOX43+.
Red Lion, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
‘I don’t usually feel as good’: Carlisle senior Kevin Shank has good day at 29th Carlisle Invitational
CARLISLE— The 29th annual Carlisle Invitational took place on Saturday at Travis Trail and featured roughly 90 different schools, primarily from Pennsylvania, but some other schools from neighboring states were present, too. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
iheart.com
First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed
First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of Wayne Edmonds - the first Black football player to play for Notre Dame. Edmonds was a Western Pennsylvania-native and lived in Harrisburg for the past several decades. He attended Notre Dame in 1952 and always said he wasn't intimidated that he was the team's first Black player. Edmonds was 88-years-old.
Restoration project takes a stand for historic wooden grandstand at central Pa. ball field
The grandstand at the New Bloomfield Borough baseball field was closed June 29 due to safety concerns. The closure concerned many residents who have decades of fond memories of the grandstand. In response, New Bloomfield residents Becky Smiley and James Woods have started the Bloomfield Grandstand Restoration Project. “One of...
WGAL
York Revolution manager resigns
YORK, Pa. — Mark Mason has resigned as manager of the York Revolution, the team announced Thursday. Mason spent 13 seasons with the Revs, including the last nine as manager. He recorded 606 wins, the most in team history and fourth most in Atlantic League history. Mason led the...
‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school
Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
mainlinetoday.com
Annville Inn Is the Perfect Fall Getaway for Main Liners
Located in Annville, this bed and breakfast sits only 20 minutes from Hershey Park and is an ideal retreat for Main Line residents. If you love visiting Hershey but want something a bit more out of the way and serene, this lovely B&B, Annville Inn is less than 20 minutes from Chocolatetown.
