Gettysburg, PA

abc27 News

Altoona beats Central Dauphin East in Week 5

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Altoona claimed a 28-14 victory over Central Dauphin East during week five of the season on Friday, Sept. 23. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Gettysburg, PA
Gettysburg, PA
PennLive.com

‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school

Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Newport field hockey withstands schedule challenges

The Buffaloes have gone 2-1 so far this season, playing some of the most difficult teams in the league. Starting off with a game against Greenwood, Newport lost 3-1. The Buffaloes then prepared for another Perry County matchup against Susquenita who they beat 1-0 at the Perry County Tournament.
NEWPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (9/24/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding September 24. Dennis Bruce Zeigler, 82, of Enola (affectionately known as Denny or Ziggy) died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. His lifelong career was a professional blaster. He was well known as a specialist in the field, placing...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Here are this week's high school football games at the season's halfway point

YORK, Pa. — The regular season's midway point is within sight as we hit Week 5 of the high school football season. This week's docket features three Thursday night games in the Mid-Penn Colonial, a Frenzy Game of the Week between L-L League foes Manheim Central and Warwick on Friday, and a Saturday afternoon clash between Mid-Penn Commonwealth foes Cumberland Valley and Harrisburg that will be livestreamed on Antenna TV and FOX43+.
YORK, PA
thesportspage.blog

East Penn drops Greencastle from unbeaten ranks

ENOLA — A bevy of turnovers in the first half and poor field position in the second half, along with facing a strong rushing attack from East Pennsboro, led to the end of Greencastle-Antrim’s football win streak. The Blue Devils fell 30-13 to the Panthers in a Mid...
GREENCASTLE, PA
PennLive.com

Newport football loses 36-0, rough start continues

The Newport football team is still searching for answers and found few during its Sept. 16 trip to Mifflintown as Juniata (2-2) dispatched the Buffaloes 36-0. A menagerie of Juniata backs ground out 245 rushing yards while senior quarterback Aaron Kanagy completed six-of-12 passes for 127 yards. The Indians outgained Newport 372-82.
NEWPORT, PA
iheart.com

First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed

First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of Wayne Edmonds - the first Black football player to play for Notre Dame. Edmonds was a Western Pennsylvania-native and lived in Harrisburg for the past several decades. He attended Notre Dame in 1952 and always said he wasn't intimidated that he was the team's first Black player. Edmonds was 88-years-old.
HARRISBURG, PA
AdWeek

Gabrielle Mediak Named AM Anchor at WPMT in Harrisburg

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Gabriel Mediak has joined Harrisburg, Pa. Fox affiliate WPMT as a morning anchor. She announced her debut on social media, telling viewers...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

‘It feels good to get the win’: Carlisle rolls past Chambersburg to avenge two-game losing streak

CHAMBERSBURG— If anything, Friday night’s game was a move in the right direction for Brett Ickes’ Thundering Herd. Because before Carlisle entered its matchup against Chambersburg on the road, it suffered two consecutive losses— Harrisburg beat them 44-15 last Friday and William Penn won against them the week before— in a row which had the team in a slump.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
