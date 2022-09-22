Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel Maven
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned MineTravel MavenSeven Valleys, PA
Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In PennsylvaniaTravel MavenChambersburg, PA
Related
Altoona beats Central Dauphin East in Week 5
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Altoona claimed a 28-14 victory over Central Dauphin East during week five of the season on Friday, Sept. 23. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
Libby Stephenson leads Middletown field hockey past Eastern York
Libby Stephenson had a goal and an assist Friday to lead Middletown to a 2-1 field hockey win over Eastern York. Yar Manyuor also had a goal for the Blue Raiders. Gracie Hoffman had a goal for Eastern York, and Molly Townsley had the assist.
Gettysburg defense clamps down in 14-0 win over Mechanicsburg
Gettysburg has flashed a nice one-two punch in quarterback Brady Heiser and running back Jayden Johnson in its return to the Mid-Penn this year, and those guys were good again in Thursday’s win against Mechanicsburg. Heiser ran for a score, threw one, too, and finished with 170 yards. Johnson...
Waylon Ehrenzeller leads Juniata to 55-0 win against Halifax
Juniata spread the wealth Friday in a 55-0 win over Halifax. Six different Indians found the end zone in the win with Waylon Ehrenzeller and Seth Laub each scoring twice. Aaron Kanagy, Jordan Dickinson, Grant Reinhold and Jadon Nealman each scored a touchdown, too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
Gettysburg vs Mechanicsburg in high school football — East Pennsboro 30, Greencastle Antrim 13. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school
Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
Newport field hockey withstands schedule challenges
The Buffaloes have gone 2-1 so far this season, playing some of the most difficult teams in the league. Starting off with a game against Greenwood, Newport lost 3-1. The Buffaloes then prepared for another Perry County matchup against Susquenita who they beat 1-0 at the Perry County Tournament.
Bishop McDevitt blasts Cedar Cliff, but star player goes down with injury
HARRISBURG – Marquese Williams was brilliant again Friday and Bishop McDevitt put up more eye-popping numbers in an easy 48-7 win over Cedar Cliff, but it might have come at a cost. Senior Tyshawn Russell, the team’s leading receiver, went down in the second quarter with what appeared to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (9/24/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding September 24. Dennis Bruce Zeigler, 82, of Enola (affectionately known as Denny or Ziggy) died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. His lifelong career was a professional blaster. He was well known as a specialist in the field, placing...
Scenes from the 79th annual Cocoa Bean football game at Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey won the 79th annual Cocoa Bean game, 28-21, against Milton Hershey at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa., Sept. 23, 2022.
West Perry girls soccer scores victory over Susquenita
Once a successful set piece tumbled into the net – eventually the ball needed to be fished out so play could resume – the whole tenor of a remarkably competitive contest changed. In addition to the field flipping almost entirely, energy levels, pace of play and drive to...
Harrisburg’s Ronald Kent Jr., Donte Kent excited to continue ‘special’ season with Central Michigan at Penn State
Donte Kent and Ronald Kent Jr. grew up in a house with two other brothers, and when you start doing that math — four athletic boys, one house — you expect the rough and tumble stories to follow. Backyard battles. Living room wrestling matches. Mischief. Typical stuff. And,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX43.com
Here are this week's high school football games at the season's halfway point
YORK, Pa. — The regular season's midway point is within sight as we hit Week 5 of the high school football season. This week's docket features three Thursday night games in the Mid-Penn Colonial, a Frenzy Game of the Week between L-L League foes Manheim Central and Warwick on Friday, and a Saturday afternoon clash between Mid-Penn Commonwealth foes Cumberland Valley and Harrisburg that will be livestreamed on Antenna TV and FOX43+.
Max Schlager’s big game gets Trinity back on track with win over Boiling Springs
Max Schlager felt like the breakthrough was coming. Trinity opened its season with a 35-7 win over Delone Catholic and then stared two of the state’s most talented teams — Roman Catholic and Wyomissing — right in the eye and scrapped their way through the following two weeks getting outscored 75-28.
thesportspage.blog
East Penn drops Greencastle from unbeaten ranks
ENOLA — A bevy of turnovers in the first half and poor field position in the second half, along with facing a strong rushing attack from East Pennsboro, led to the end of Greencastle-Antrim’s football win streak. The Blue Devils fell 30-13 to the Panthers in a Mid...
Newport football loses 36-0, rough start continues
The Newport football team is still searching for answers and found few during its Sept. 16 trip to Mifflintown as Juniata (2-2) dispatched the Buffaloes 36-0. A menagerie of Juniata backs ground out 245 rushing yards while senior quarterback Aaron Kanagy completed six-of-12 passes for 127 yards. The Indians outgained Newport 372-82.
iheart.com
First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed
First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of Wayne Edmonds - the first Black football player to play for Notre Dame. Edmonds was a Western Pennsylvania-native and lived in Harrisburg for the past several decades. He attended Notre Dame in 1952 and always said he wasn't intimidated that he was the team's first Black player. Edmonds was 88-years-old.
AdWeek
Gabrielle Mediak Named AM Anchor at WPMT in Harrisburg
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Gabriel Mediak has joined Harrisburg, Pa. Fox affiliate WPMT as a morning anchor. She announced her debut on social media, telling viewers...
‘It feels good to get the win’: Carlisle rolls past Chambersburg to avenge two-game losing streak
CHAMBERSBURG— If anything, Friday night’s game was a move in the right direction for Brett Ickes’ Thundering Herd. Because before Carlisle entered its matchup against Chambersburg on the road, it suffered two consecutive losses— Harrisburg beat them 44-15 last Friday and William Penn won against them the week before— in a row which had the team in a slump.
West Perry boys’ soccer nets two big victories
West Perry had two games this week and pulled out a win in both. The first matchup was against Greencastle-Antrim, where the Mustangs won 4-1.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
184K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0