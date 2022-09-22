Read full article on original website
Related
kidnewsradio.com
Coroner identifies 4 killed in Bannock County crash
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 9/22/22: The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Fort Hall Police and Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Reservation Road and Rio Vista Road in Bannock County on Wednesday.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Four killed, 2 men and 2 women, ID’d following Wednesday crash
The four people who died in a fiery crash Wednesday night near Fort Hall have been identified. According to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner, 44-year-old Delight Moemberg, 63-year-old Deborah Pabawena, 37-year-old Feadem Fidim and 28-year-old Philip Ponzo were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. All four were Bannock County residents.
Four dead, one injured when car and potato truck collide near Chubbuck
Four people died in a two-vehicle crash northwest of Chubbuck early Wednesday evening, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office reported. The 6:40 p.m. wreck involved a potato truck and car at the intersection of Reservation and Rio Vista roads on the border of the Fort Hall Reservation. It is believed the car was traveling east on Reservation Road when it collided with a Searle Farms potato truck driving north on Rio...
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kidnewsradio.com
CarFit helps seniors to feel more safe in their vehicles
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – AAA partnered with the Occupational Therapy program at Idaho State University to help seniors out on the road. They gave any elder who pulled up a chance to learn more about their safety features and help them feel more comfortable with driving. Each AAA expert...
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Blackfoot restaurant and pub offers cajun seafood boil and unique rooms to dine in
BLACKFOOT — A local Blackfoot restaurant and pub that opened in March offers a wide variety of food, including delicious Mac-N-Cheese, country fried steak and a special blend of cajun seafood boil. 7EIGHTY5 is located at 310 North Meridian Street. The number 785 is a phone prefix for the...
eastidahonews.com
Storm hits eastern Idaho with tornado warning; gustnado caught on camera
POCATELLO — East Idaho experienced a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday evening. At 7:20 p.m., the National Weather Service detected the storm 11 miles south of Pocatello and issued a tornado warning, which expired at 7:45 p.m. Now a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Bannock,...
TORNADO WARNING ISSUED FOR PARTS OF BANNOCK, POWER COUNTIES
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Tornado Warning for north central Bannock County and east central Power County in southeastern Idaho until 7:45 PM Wednesday. At 7:21 PM, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles southwest of Portneuf Gap, or 11 miles south of Pocatello, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD: Tornado and quarter size hail. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
School District 25 intends to purchase Downard Funeral Home property for $500K
POCATELLO — The Downard Funeral Home building could soon have a date with a wrecking ball. School District 25 Board of Trustees on Tuesday night voted during a special session to approve district officials authoring a letter of intent to purchase the Downard Funeral Home property at 241 N. Garfield Ave. for $500,000. The vote to approve the letter of intent was approved unanimously. ...
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Bear falls dead at man’s feet and Preston mother wins new radio for giving birth
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 19 to Sept. 25 in east Idaho history. ANNIS — A traveling salesman for a produce company with headquarters in Pocatello called The Rigby Star “in no very pleasant frame of mind” to report an incident he recently witnessed.
eastidahonews.com
Local man charged with trafficking methamphetamine
POCATELLO — A local man police say was carrying methamphetamine and amphetamine on his return trip from California faces a felony charge. Isaac Cesar Reyes, 25, has been charged with trafficking meth after he was allegedly found in possession of nearly a half-pound of the drug, court records show.
Local man accused of attempting to strangle 13-year-old boy
POCATELLO — A 35-year-old local man has been charged with felony injury to a child after police say he attempted to strangle a 13-year-old boy. Joshua Ray Constantinoff, 35, of Pocatello, was charged on Monday following a Pocatello police investigation on Saturday, according to police and court records. The incident began to unfold around 8:15 p.m. Saturday when Pocatello police were dispatched to the 2400 block of South Second Avenue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
Local veteran and suicide survivor walks 22 miles to raise awareness
MALAD — A local man is walking 22 miles on 9/22 to raise awareness for veterans who have lost their lives to suicide. Warren Price of Malad started walking Thursday morning at 5:30 a.m. near Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls along U.S. Highway 91. He will end his journey in Blackfoot.
Three Grace High School students charged with hazing
GRACE — Three Southeast Idaho high school students were recently charged in connection to an alleged hazing incident earlier this year, authorities said. Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey told the Idaho State Journal on Thursday that the three students were charged in connection to two separate incidents that occurred near the end of August. Two students were charged with misdemeanor hazing and another student was charged with misdemeanor charges of...
kidnewsradio.com
Portneuf Medical Center achieves another milestone in heart care
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Portneuf Heart and Vascular Institute at Portneuf Medical Center achieved a significant milestone this month when it utilized the Impella 5.5 heart pump to successfully treat a patient during a procedure performed by Jacob DeLaRosa. Many patients can undergo major heart procedures without the...
eastidahonews.com
Man gets probation revoked, sentenced to prison for stalking
BLACKFOOT – A local man is being sent to prison after admitting to violating the terms of his probation. George Carl Capson, 44, was originally sentenced to probation in May on a felony stalking charge. On Monday, he admitted to violating the terms of that sentence and was ordered...
Pocatello couple attends funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
A vacation to Scotland for one Pocatello couple turned into an impromptu funeral visitation when Queen Elizabeth II unexpectedly passed. Deacon Scott Pearhill of Holy Spirit Catholic Community and his wife, Marcy, were among tens of thousands of people who attended the queen’s funeral to pay their respects. “We had booked a trip to Scotland about six months before the queen died,” said Pearhill, a Pocatello resident of the past...
Comments / 0