Boosie offers Tiffany Haddish to make a comedy film with him, after Haddish said she lost everything, due to child molestation lawsuit

Aries Spears Breaks Silence on Molestation Lawsuit with Tiffany Haddish
Aries Spears is speaking out for the first time publicly after he and Tiffany Haddish were sued for grooming and molesting two children during an old skit they performed ... calling the whole thing a shakedown. In a preview for his podcast "Spears & Steinberg" Aries admits there's not a...
Tiffany Haddish Says She Deeply Regrets Acting in “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch
Tiffany Haddish says she deeply regrets acting in an old sketch with Aries Spears that has sparked a wave of criticism following a lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accused the comedians of exploiting her and her brother in sexually charged video skits when they were children. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she posted on social media. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all...
Tiffany Haddish 'Lost Everything' After Lawsuit Over Pedophile Sketch
Tiffany Haddish revealed she's unemployed, despite her child sex abuse lawsuit reportedly being dropped. The Girls Trip actress, 42, and comedian Aries Spears, 47, were sued in August by a 22-year-old woman with the pseudonym Jane Doe and her brother, 15—pseudonym John Doe—for allegedly forcing them to perform inappropriate acts on camera while underage.
‘Publicly Apologize’: Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears’ Alleged Victims Ready To Talk Settlement, Demanding Comedians Recant Shakedown Accusation
The siblings who sued Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears over an alleged sexual assault said they are ready to talk settlement, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the alleged victims — siblings who used the pseudonym John and Jane to file their lawsuit — said they have attempted to reach out to Haddish and Spears’ team but have not heard back. They claimed the defendants “have instead chosen to reach out to my mother to get her to force my brother and me to settle.” “My brother and I are amenable to Plaintiff Haddish’s desire to engage...
Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’
Tiffany Haddish Joke About 'Hitting On' Child Resurfaces Amid Lawsuit
A clip from Haddish's set on "Def Comedy Jam 25" in 2017 is going viral in the days following accusations of child sexual abuse against the comedian.
Tiffany Haddish says she lost all her jobs over molestation lawsuit
Tiffany Haddish currently doesn’t have a job to her name due to the molestation lawsuit that was filed against her, but has now been dismissed. In a lawsuit obtained by “TMZ” on Sept. 1, comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears were being accused of grooming a then-14-year-old girl and her then-seven-year-old brother and coercing them to film explicit skits.
Child molestation case against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears dismissed
The serious allegations of child molestation brought upon comedian Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears have now been dismissed. Why?. Three weeks ago, Haddish and Spears were sued by two unnamed siblings who claimed that they were used for a sketch by the duo several years ago in which they were forced to be subjected to Spears, who was depicting a child molester. Video evidence shows Spears touching a bathing boy in the back, then seven years old who, despite his age, was also forced to depict motions that can be described as sexual in nature.
