Los Angeles, CA

laloyolan.com

LMU is better off as an open campus

While I was leaving the library around 10 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2022, I overheard a girl showing a group of students a video she had just taken in Sunken Gardens. I joined in to view the video, which showed a woman shouting inaudibly as she was followed around by Campus Safety Services officers. I was unable to get any further information on this particular incident given that only a select number of students were in the area at that time to witness this interaction take place. However, I received confirmation that an incident had occurred a little while later at 11:33 a.m. in the form of an LMU Alert that stated briefly: “LAPD & LAFD was on the Westchester campus all clear.”
Students attend kickoff party for Latine Heritage Month

On the evening of Sept. 15, Chicano Latino Student Services (CLSS) hosted Latine Heritage Month Bienvenida, a social event kicking off the celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. LMU students, staff and alumni assembled on the left side of Palm North courtyard, painting clay animals, playing Jenga and checking out organizations tabling the event. Attendees indulged in tamales and traditional Mexican horchata, a sweet beverage with cinnamon beverage, their vibrant voices chatting while Reggaetón music reverberated throughout the courtyard.
