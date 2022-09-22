Read full article on original website
Nationally ranked beach volleyball program to receive on-campus facility
Until now, LMU women’s beach volleyball was the only nationally ranked top 20 team that does not have courts on campus. As the new season approaches, the team expects to have a new home on campus. Over the last couple of years, the team has proved to be one...
LMU is better off as an open campus
While I was leaving the library around 10 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2022, I overheard a girl showing a group of students a video she had just taken in Sunken Gardens. I joined in to view the video, which showed a woman shouting inaudibly as she was followed around by Campus Safety Services officers. I was unable to get any further information on this particular incident given that only a select number of students were in the area at that time to witness this interaction take place. However, I received confirmation that an incident had occurred a little while later at 11:33 a.m. in the form of an LMU Alert that stated briefly: “LAPD & LAFD was on the Westchester campus all clear.”
Students attend kickoff party for Latine Heritage Month
On the evening of Sept. 15, Chicano Latino Student Services (CLSS) hosted Latine Heritage Month Bienvenida, a social event kicking off the celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. LMU students, staff and alumni assembled on the left side of Palm North courtyard, painting clay animals, playing Jenga and checking out organizations tabling the event. Attendees indulged in tamales and traditional Mexican horchata, a sweet beverage with cinnamon beverage, their vibrant voices chatting while Reggaetón music reverberated throughout the courtyard.
‘She was just getting started here’: Remembering Kathryn Mazzolini, class of 2024
Kathryn Mazzolini, known by her friends and loved ones as Katie, was only an LMU Lion for a few short weeks before tragically passing away in the early hours of Wednesday, Sept. 14. Still, she touched the lives of many during her brief window of time on the Bluff, impacting her fellow students and staff in remarkable ways.
