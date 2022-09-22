ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Minimum wage increases next month; lawmakers say more is needed

By Max Rodriguez
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dEvpo_0i5NRxgc00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s minimum wage will be increasing from $10.10 to $12 starting October 1, but for some lawmakers, that wage hike still falls short.

Maui County Councilmember Gabe Johnson is getting the backing of the rest of the council to include a bill in the county’s legislative package for next year’s session with the intent to allow each county to set its own minimum wage.

“The Feds and states are working too slow, we have to be a bit more nimble,” Johnson said. “It’s asking for the state to recognize the counties and its home rule in that way that the counties would have a say, remember, it’s not going to say that we could go lower than minimum wage, it is what it has to be above the state and federal minimum wage.”

Although those representing retailers and local businesses, such as the Retail Merchants of Hawaii President Tina Yamaki said this is not the right time for another possible increase.

Yamaki said, “It’s great for the employees who now you know, can get whatever they decide upon it. But the question is, can the businesses afford it?”

She said business owners cannot afford another added expense to their operations.

Il Gelato Hawaii owner Dirk Koeppenkastrop said the initial hike to $12 will not make much of a difference for their operating budget, but the pinch is likely to be felt a few years from now when the minimum wage reaches $16 and $18.

“The original intent of making Hawaii more affordable I think is great, we all want our employees to make a living which is good enough to live in Hawaii and be comfortable,” Koeppenkastrop said. “But the intention of the bill is going in the wrong direction because it will be increasing the prices of everything in Hawaii.”

By his own calculations, a scoop of gelato will be reaching $10 when the minimum wage is raised to $18 six years from now.

Still, those pushing for better wages said this is just the start of their efforts.

Johnson said, “I will write letters and lobby and speak with legislators and bring and speak with a business community. And I’m going to try to convince them that that’s part of how the legislative process works.”

The state minimum wage is set to increase in two-year increments. The wage will hit $14 in 2024, $16 in 2026 and finally $18 in 2028.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jake Wells

Most Hawaii residents will be sent a payment of up to $1,200

Money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Hawaii, here is some fantastic news for you. You can expect a refund as early as this week. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Recently, Ige shared that refunds would be sent out in the next 48 hours.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Maui County, HI
Government
Honolulu, HI
Government
County
Maui County, HI
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
hawaiipublicradio.org

Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas

Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Smile! Hawaii is the happiest state in the nation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live in Hawaii, chances are you’re pretty happy. At least that’s according to a new analysis that says Hawaii is the happiest state for 2022. The personal finance site WalletHub looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics, from depression rates to...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Campaign Spending Commission fines Kahele over donor list violation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission has issued U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele a $1,000 fine after he admitted to using an old list of Gov. David Ige’s donors to raise campaign funds. That’s not allowed. A representative from Ige’s campaign told the commission they did not...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawmakers#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Retail Merchants Of#Il Gelato Hawaii
hawaiinewsnow.com

Economists: US will enter recession, but Hawaii may escape worst impacts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new report from the University of Hawaii released Friday predicts the U.S. economy will enter a recession in the coming months. But, there’s a glimmer of hope for Hawaii. The forecast from the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization (UHERO) said the nation is heading...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s child passenger laws recently updated

This week is Child Passenger Safety Week. Plus, the State’s child passenger laws were recently updated. So, what do parents need to know? Lisa Dau, Injury Prevention Coordinator and Registered Nurse from the Kapiolani Medical Center, joined Wake Up 2Day with the details including two free car seat check events happening this weekend. For more […]
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
KHON2

New Aloha Stadium financing, amenities in question

"We saw that in 2016 we could build a new one for about $350 million, you and I both know that $350 million today in 2022 doesn't go as far as it did in 2016 so my concern as an operator is will that give us the stadium that we can be proud of?" Aloha Stadium Manager Ryan Andrews said.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Public asked to report any downed seabirds on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Young seabirds will be heading out to sea for the first time during these fall and winter months and the Hawaii Wildlife Center is asking the public to look out for them. HWC said seabirds follow the light of the moon but urban lights can confuse the birds and when they are […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

UH report: Hawaii may be able to escape possible US recession

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization reported that the U.S. could be heading for a mild recession in the first half of next year. However, Hawaii may be able to escape the dark economic path. UHERO said the recovery of visitor travel from Japan that is now underway could help Hawaii […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy