As we observe Black Women's Equal Pay Day (Sept 21) it's important to trace the roots of the pervasive racial-gender wealth gap. We all know the deal by now. Black women are paid significantly less than their white male and white female counterparts. So much so, every year we highlight the pay inequity issue on Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, which was started by the National Committee on Pay Equity in 1996. The revolving date denotes when in the year women must work to match white men’s earnings the prior year.
To coincide with Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, a new report by One Fair Wage finds the subminimum wage affects them more than others. The report, titled Intentional Inequality, details how the subminimum wage was created to deny Black women a fair minimum wage and contributes to the race-gender pay gap in the restaurant industry. According to the study, Black women in front-of-house positions make $2.57 an hour less than white men in the same positions, which adds up to $5,345 in lost income annually.
The 38% pay gap leads to less time, money, and lower quality of life. Black women workingPhoto by Christina @ wocintechchat.com. September 21, 2022, was #BlackWomensEqualPayDay and I wish it was a celebration and not a declaration, but as 2022 comes closer to an end it's not. I feel equal pay for Black women needs to be a top priority in the fight for equality, equity, and economic justice. Way too many Black women get paid less than their white counterparts in the same position, even if they have the same or more credentials and experience. I've seen and experienced it and a Pew study confirmed that the racial wage gap extends to college-educated Black men and women, too.
