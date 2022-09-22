The 38% pay gap leads to less time, money, and lower quality of life. Black women workingPhoto by Christina @ wocintechchat.com. September 21, 2022, was #BlackWomensEqualPayDay and I wish it was a celebration and not a declaration, but as 2022 comes closer to an end it's not. I feel equal pay for Black women needs to be a top priority in the fight for equality, equity, and economic justice. Way too many Black women get paid less than their white counterparts in the same position, even if they have the same or more credentials and experience. I've seen and experienced it and a Pew study confirmed that the racial wage gap extends to college-educated Black men and women, too.

1 DAY AGO