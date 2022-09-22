ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

KULR8

Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State visits No. 15 Eastern Washington

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington hosts Montana State on Saturday afternoon in the 2022 Big Sky Conference opener for both football teams. MSU is 2-1 and tied for No. 4 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while EWU is 1-1 and No. 15. The Bobcats are 6 1/2-point favorites to win Saturday's game.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

How do Montana, Montana State rank academically among Big Sky schools

MISSOULA — NCAA rules have prohibited football teams from ending a game in a tie since the start of the 1996 season, but Montana and Portland State found themselves in a different sort of deadlock earlier this month. The University of Montana and Portland State University were tied when...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

HALFTIME: Bobcats Lead Eastern 24-21, Mellott Leaves Game with Head Injury

The offenses were off and running early Saturday afternoon in Cheney, Washington as Eastern Washington hosted Montana State in each team's first conference game of the year. A 56-yard rushing score from Micah Smith set the tone to put the Eagles up 7-0 less than three minutes into the game. The Bobcats answered right back with a 45-yard touchdown scamper from Eljiah Elliott, immediately followed by an EWU counter punch with another Micah Smith scoring run, this time from 28 yards out to put Eastern on top 14-7 less than six minutes into the contest.
CHENEY, WA
KULR8

Mic'd Up: High School Football Crew

Shaun Rainey goes behind the scenes putting a mic on a Missoula ref crew for a Thursday night game between Sentinel and Bozeman. Chris Anderson, Doug McAlear, Richie Borden, Damien Droessler, and Marc Brekke give us a look behind the curtain of what a high school football night looks like.
MISSOULA, MT
MY 103.5

This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana

If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why

One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Looking To Make Some Quick Fun Cash? Apply For This Montana Gig.

With concerts constantly coming to Montana and as we continue to add shows to Bozeman, there are going to be numerous opportunities for you to be a part of the show. Working backstage and helping stars set up their show is not only fun but rewarding. You can tell your friends, "yeah I set up all those lights" or "I brought all of Thomas Rhett's equipment on stage".
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!

We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
LIVINGSTON, MT
KULR8

Yellowstone Harvest Festival in Livingston

If you're looking for some live music and fun this weekend, there's a new festival happening in Livingston. The Yellowstone Harvest Festival is taking place east of town in a field that has been owned by the festival organizer's family for about 60 years.
LIVINGSTON, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Car v. bicycle crash in Gallatin Co. kills one

A bicyclist was killed in an accident near the corner of Huffine Ln and Gooch Hill Rd. Richard Evers, 75, was trying to cross Huffine Ln. on his bicycle when a vehicle struck him, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reported.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT

