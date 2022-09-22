Read full article on original website
Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State visits No. 15 Eastern Washington
CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington hosts Montana State on Saturday afternoon in the 2022 Big Sky Conference opener for both football teams. MSU is 2-1 and tied for No. 4 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while EWU is 1-1 and No. 15. The Bobcats are 6 1/2-point favorites to win Saturday's game.
How do Montana, Montana State rank academically among Big Sky schools
MISSOULA — NCAA rules have prohibited football teams from ending a game in a tie since the start of the 1996 season, but Montana and Portland State found themselves in a different sort of deadlock earlier this month. The University of Montana and Portland State University were tied when...
HALFTIME: Bobcats Lead Eastern 24-21, Mellott Leaves Game with Head Injury
The offenses were off and running early Saturday afternoon in Cheney, Washington as Eastern Washington hosted Montana State in each team's first conference game of the year. A 56-yard rushing score from Micah Smith set the tone to put the Eagles up 7-0 less than three minutes into the game. The Bobcats answered right back with a 45-yard touchdown scamper from Eljiah Elliott, immediately followed by an EWU counter punch with another Micah Smith scoring run, this time from 28 yards out to put Eastern on top 14-7 less than six minutes into the contest.
Mic'd Up: High School Football Crew
Shaun Rainey goes behind the scenes putting a mic on a Missoula ref crew for a Thursday night game between Sentinel and Bozeman. Chris Anderson, Doug McAlear, Richie Borden, Damien Droessler, and Marc Brekke give us a look behind the curtain of what a high school football night looks like.
Missoula not only community seeing more bear sightings
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks responded to more than five separate reports of bear sightings in the Bozeman area over the weekend.
This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana
If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why
One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
Looking To Make Some Quick Fun Cash? Apply For This Montana Gig.
With concerts constantly coming to Montana and as we continue to add shows to Bozeman, there are going to be numerous opportunities for you to be a part of the show. Working backstage and helping stars set up their show is not only fun but rewarding. You can tell your friends, "yeah I set up all those lights" or "I brought all of Thomas Rhett's equipment on stage".
Locals Won’t Be Happy With the List Bozeman Just Made
This news will get under the skin of many locals. If there is one thing that annoys locals here in the Gallatin Valley, it's tourists. The way they drive, act ridiculous, and try to pet the wildlife, they have a way of getting under the skin of Montanans. Well, this won't help their case.
Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!
We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
Did You Know Belgrade Ranks In The Top 3 For This? Me Either.
Just outside of Bozeman lies the cozy town of Belgrade. With a population of just under 10,000 back in 2020, Belgrade has grown a whole lot over the last few years as the housing and rent prices have forced folks to move outside of Bozeman city limits. Belgrade certainly has...
Yellowstone Harvest Festival in Livingston
If you're looking for some live music and fun this weekend, there's a new festival happening in Livingston. The Yellowstone Harvest Festival is taking place east of town in a field that has been owned by the festival organizer's family for about 60 years.
Crash with reported injuries blocking traffic at Baxter and 19th in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A crash with reported injuries is blocking traffic at Baxter and 19th in Bozeman Wednesday. Bozeman Alerts warned drivers via Facebook to prepare for delays in the area. Police and firefighters are responding to the crash.
Authorities Quick To Identify Victim and Suspect in Montana Murder Case
Authorities have released the names of the victim and suspect in a Montana homicide investigation. On Monday, September 19th, the Park County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a body in a camper along East River Road south of Livingston in the Paradise Valley. A suspect was arrested and taken into custody later the same day.
Car v. bicycle crash in Gallatin Co. kills one
A bicyclist was killed in an accident near the corner of Huffine Ln and Gooch Hill Rd. Richard Evers, 75, was trying to cross Huffine Ln. on his bicycle when a vehicle struck him, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Sheriff identifies victim in west Bozeman vehicle crash
Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer released the name of the person who died Sunday night in a crash at the corner of Huffine Lane and South Ferguson Avenue.
Man identified in fatal crash on Huffine Lane Friday morning
An early morning crash left one man dead Friday morning at the intersection of Gooch Hill Rd and Huffine Lane.
Victim and suspect named in Park County homicide
Kadin Hawkeye Lewis, 20 years old, has been charged with the deliberate homicide of 32-year-old Casey Anderson.
