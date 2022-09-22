The offenses were off and running early Saturday afternoon in Cheney, Washington as Eastern Washington hosted Montana State in each team's first conference game of the year. A 56-yard rushing score from Micah Smith set the tone to put the Eagles up 7-0 less than three minutes into the game. The Bobcats answered right back with a 45-yard touchdown scamper from Eljiah Elliott, immediately followed by an EWU counter punch with another Micah Smith scoring run, this time from 28 yards out to put Eastern on top 14-7 less than six minutes into the contest.

CHENEY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO