WMNF's famous record sale goes down this weekend in Tampa
The core demographic of WMNF 88.5-FM is definitely still in the boomer-range, and that’s a good thing for record collectors headed to the Tampa Bay community radio station's annual record sale at New World Brewery in Tampa, on Saturday, Sept. 24 .
We all know our parents have some of the best record collections, and this weekend, nearly two dozen vendors and the station itself will dig into its collection of records, CDs and other goodies all priced to sell.
The perennially bountiful market kicks off at noon, and is the opening event during a very busy day at New World , which includes a concert in the music hall and a free set from WMNF favorite Will Quinlan later in the afternoon. [event-1]
