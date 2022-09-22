ASU football (1-3) was blown out by the No. 13 Utah Utes (3-1) 34-13 Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium in interim head coach Shaun Aguano's coaching debut. The ASU offense failed to find any rhythm from the jump after going three and out on their opening two drives. The team didn't move the chains until the second quarter when the Utes were already up 14-0. Redshirt junior quarterback Emory Jones couldn't convert on third downs early, putting pressure on the defense that did not have an answer for the Utes' passing attack. The Sun Devils went just three for 11 on third downs on the night.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO