MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN)) – Republican governor candidate Tim Michels is changing his position on exceptions to Wisconsin’s abortion law. Michels said in a radio interview on Friday he would sign a bill allowing abortions for women and girls who are pregnant because of rape or incest. The state’s 1849 law bans all abortions unless the mother’s life is in danger.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO