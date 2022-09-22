ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Caltrans says 99 will experience delays through Nov.

By Rhett Rodriguez
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kos52_0i5NQfw900

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Commutes on the 99 Freeway near downtown Fresno will get longer with ramp closures and road construction.

Construction is set to start Sunday, September 25, and is expected to last until sometime in November according to officials.

Crews will work from 8:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m Sunday through Friday.

The following freeway 99 ramps will be affected

  • Southbound Stanislaus Street off-ramp
  • Southbound Fresno Street on-ramp
  • northbound venture Street on-ramp
  • Northbound Fresno Street off-ramp
  • Frontage Road southbound Tuolumne Street and Fresno Street

