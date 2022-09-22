Caltrans says 99 will experience delays through Nov.

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Commutes on the 99 Freeway near downtown Fresno will get longer with ramp closures and road construction.

Construction is set to start Sunday, September 25, and is expected to last until sometime in November according to officials.

Crews will work from 8:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m Sunday through Friday.

The following freeway 99 ramps will be affected

Southbound Stanislaus Street off-ramp

Southbound Fresno Street on-ramp

northbound venture Street on-ramp

Northbound Fresno Street off-ramp

Frontage Road southbound Tuolumne Street and Fresno Street

