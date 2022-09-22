Read full article on original website
mageenews.com
Mississippi Tax Preparer Sentenced to Prison for Filing False Client Returns
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. A Mississippi man was sentenced today to 27 months in prison for preparing false tax returns for his clients. According to...
WDAM-TV
ALERT: Medicaid service to be disrupted for a day
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Medicaid in Mississippi is about to disappear for a day or so come the end of the month as the state transitions to a new system. The MIssissippi State Department of Health has sent out alerts, warning those with “traditional” Medicaid benefits will need to refill any September prescriptions by 9 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Customer Service Center opens for Mississippi P-EBT eligible families
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new customer support center is now open for families with questions about receiving Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits. About 466,000 Mississippi children will be eligible to receive benefits in October. The Mississippi Department of Human Services added a customer service chat function to the P-EBT webpage. A live customer […]
myarklamiss.com
John Davis pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud case
$30M in grants to expand internet service in rural Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced more than $30.0 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development funding for broadband fiber delivery to residents in seven rural Mississippi counties. U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) said two USDA ReConnect Program grants have been approved for TEC of Jackson and Bay Springs Telephone Co. for fiber-to-home network service […]
eenews.net
Bipartisan lawmakers push Hill probe of Miss. water woes
Bipartisan leaders of the House Homeland Security Committee said Wednesday that Mississippi’s Republican leaders should appear on Capitol Hill to discuss whether the city of Jackson was starved of funds, a factor that’s been blamed for fueling a water crisis there. “How does a city that size not...
WLBT
Governor Tate Reeves announces three major appointments in Mississippi
HERNANDO, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced three major appointments on Friday. Lynn Posey was named executive director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. Jim Beckett was named executive director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff. Robert “Bob” Morris III was named district attorney for the...
WDAM-TV
Gov. Tate Reeves discusses how Mississippi plans to help expecting mothers
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A month after the U.S. Supreme Court ended the right to an abortion, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves boasted about the state’s role in the decision at the Neshoba County Fair. “I’m proud to live in a state where people are not afraid to stand...
Jackson water crisis spurs calls to bring the federal hammer down on Mississippi
Advocates say the long-running problems at Jackson's troubled water plant show the largely Black city has been neglected by the Republican-controlled state government.
krcgtv.com
Hunger Action Day drives in dozens and recognizes local food insecurity
COLUMBIA — Today is Hunger Action Day, where food banks across the country emphasize their efforts to end hunger. Dozens of volunteers from schools and community outreach programs across Columbia came to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri to help solve food insecurity across mid-Missouri. With the holidays coming up, Katie Adkins, Director of Communications and Marketing said that non-perishable items are always necessary, but cash donations also go a very long way.
breezynews.com
Ian Forecast to Hit Florida as Major Hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves through the Caribbean this weekend. And it’s forecast to become a Category 3 storm by the time it approaches Florida next week. There’s still some uncertainty about Ian’s long-term track but right now. it appears the storm will stay well to the east of Mississippi.
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Department of Human Services cracks down on SNAP-EBT fraud
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman faces jail time after reports of SNAP (EBT) fraud on Friday, Sept. 16. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) said it’s cracking down on fraudulent activity. “We know that families are struggling, so we know that SNAP, MDHS understands...
WDAM-TV
Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
krcgtv.com
Dine United for United Way of Central Missouri
Be sure to Dine United at these participating restaurants and support the United Way! These restaurants have already pledged support to the United Way, so all we ask is that you show them lots of extra love in September & October! Be sure to tell the wait staff, manager, and/or owner -- or write on the receipt -- "Thank you for Dining United to support the United Way and our community!"
thewestsidegazette.com
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Makes Fun of Jackson As Water Crisis Continues
The Mississippi Governor said, “it’s a great day not to be in Jackson,” at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. After seven weeks, a boil notice has been lifted in Jackson, Mississippi, but there are still concerns about copper and lead levels within the water supply. Unfortunately, there are still repairs going on at the city’s main water treatment facility, and it may be only a matter of time before another interruption will happen again.
Mississippi health officials react to president saying pandemic ‘over’
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an CBS 60 Minute interview, President Joe Biden declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is ‘over.’ While cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the country have fallen significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many health officials have been hesitant to agree with the president. Here in Mississippi, cases have decreased […]
L'Observateur
Former Executive Director of Mississippi Department of Human Services Pleads Guilty for Conspiring to Defraud the State of Mississippi
WDSU
Former DHS director pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud case
WLBT
Things To Know for Friday, September 23
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The state fair kicks off two weeks from today and state...
BET
Mississippi Governor Receives Backlash For Saying It’s 'A Great Day To Not Be In Jackson'
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is receiving backlash for recent comments about Jackson, Miss., which has been enduring a water crisis. According to WAPT, during a Sept. 16 event in Hattiesburg, Reeves said, "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.”
