Mississippi State

WDAM-TV

ALERT: Medicaid service to be disrupted for a day

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Medicaid in Mississippi is about to disappear for a day or so come the end of the month as the state transitions to a new system. The MIssissippi State Department of Health has sent out alerts, warning those with “traditional” Medicaid benefits will need to refill any September prescriptions by 9 p.m. on Sept. 29.
WKRG News 5

Customer Service Center opens for Mississippi P-EBT eligible families

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new customer support center is now open for families with questions about receiving Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits. About 466,000 Mississippi children will be eligible to receive benefits in October. The Mississippi Department of Human Services added a customer service chat function to the P-EBT webpage. A live customer […]
myarklamiss.com

John Davis pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The former head of the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) pled guilty on Thursday for conspiring to defraud the State of Mississippi of millions of dollars in federal funds. John Davis, of Jackson, appeared in federal court to plead guilty to one count of...
Mississippi State
North Carolina State
Mississippi Business
Minnesota Business
Mississippi Education
Minnesota State
Minnesota Education
WJTV 12

$30M in grants to expand internet service in rural Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced more than $30.0 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development funding for broadband fiber delivery to residents in seven rural Mississippi counties. U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) said two USDA ReConnect Program grants have been approved for TEC of Jackson and Bay Springs Telephone Co. for fiber-to-home network service […]
eenews.net

Bipartisan lawmakers push Hill probe of Miss. water woes

Bipartisan leaders of the House Homeland Security Committee said Wednesday that Mississippi’s Republican leaders should appear on Capitol Hill to discuss whether the city of Jackson was starved of funds, a factor that’s been blamed for fueling a water crisis there. “How does a city that size not...
WLBT

Governor Tate Reeves announces three major appointments in Mississippi

HERNANDO, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced three major appointments on Friday. Lynn Posey was named executive director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. Jim Beckett was named executive director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff. Robert “Bob” Morris III was named district attorney for the...
krcgtv.com

Hunger Action Day drives in dozens and recognizes local food insecurity

COLUMBIA — Today is Hunger Action Day, where food banks across the country emphasize their efforts to end hunger. Dozens of volunteers from schools and community outreach programs across Columbia came to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri to help solve food insecurity across mid-Missouri. With the holidays coming up, Katie Adkins, Director of Communications and Marketing said that non-perishable items are always necessary, but cash donations also go a very long way.
COLUMBIA, MO
breezynews.com

Ian Forecast to Hit Florida as Major Hurricane

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves through the Caribbean this weekend. And it’s forecast to become a Category 3 storm by the time it approaches Florida next week. There’s still some uncertainty about Ian’s long-term track but right now. it appears the storm will stay well to the east of Mississippi.
FLORIDA STATE
WDAM-TV

Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
krcgtv.com

Dine United for United Way of Central Missouri

Be sure to Dine United at these participating restaurants and support the United Way! These restaurants have already pledged support to the United Way, so all we ask is that you show them lots of extra love in September & October! Be sure to tell the wait staff, manager, and/or owner -- or write on the receipt -- "Thank you for Dining United to support the United Way and our community!"
thewestsidegazette.com

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Makes Fun of Jackson As Water Crisis Continues

The Mississippi Governor said, “it’s a great day not to be in Jackson,” at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. After seven weeks, a boil notice has been lifted in Jackson, Mississippi, but there are still concerns about copper and lead levels within the water supply. Unfortunately, there are still repairs going on at the city’s main water treatment facility, and it may be only a matter of time before another interruption will happen again.
WJTV 12

Mississippi health officials react to president saying pandemic ‘over’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an CBS 60 Minute interview, President Joe Biden declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is ‘over.’ While cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the country have fallen significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many health officials have been hesitant to agree with the president. Here in Mississippi, cases have decreased […]
L'Observateur

Former Executive Director of Mississippi Department of Human Services Pleads Guilty for Conspiring to Defraud the State of Mississippi

Jackson, Miss. – A former Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) official pleaded guilty today for conspiring to defraud the State of Mississippi of millions of dollars in federal funds. According to court documents, John Davis, 54, of Jackson, Mississippi, and his co-conspirators fraudulently obtained and misused federal funds...
WDSU

Former DHS director pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud case

A key figure in Mississippi's massive welfare fraud scandal pleaded guilty Thursday to federal and state charges. Former Department of Human Services Director John Davis pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.
WLBT

Things To Know for Friday, September 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The state fair kicks off two weeks from today and state...
JACKSON, MS

