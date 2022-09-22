Read full article on original website
One Killed, Two Injured in Fiery Multi-Vehicle Freeway Crash in Irvine
One person was killed and two others injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved semi-truck fire, authorities said.
Driver in critical condition after crashing into Harveston Lake
Riverside County Fire Department divers located the person and pulled them from the lake, rushing them to the hospital. It’s unclear how the car crashed into the water.
9 taken to hospitals, including 2 firefighters, after hazmat response in Jurupa Valley
Nine people, including 2 firefighters, were transported to hospitals after a "caustic material" inside a Jurupa Valley building prompted an evacuation.
mynewsla.com
One Person Dies In Car Fire In Costa Mesa
A woman died Friday in a car fire in Costa Mesa. Costa Mesa firefighters responded to a fire at 5:21 a.m. in a grassy area on Newport Boulevard just off of 17th Street, said Roxi Fyad, a spokeswoman for the Costa Mesa Police Department. When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw a vehicle engulfed in flames in a drainage ditch on the west side of Newport Boulevard, Fyad said.
7 civilians, 2 firefighters hospitalized after hazmat incident in Jurupa Valley
Hazmat teams with the Riverside County Fire Department were working to clear an unknown, caustic substance at a container recycling center in Jurupa Valley Friday morning. Calls for a medical emergency came in around 10:15 a.m. at the center on the 2200 block of Via Cerro. When first responders arrived, they found one person […]
50-acre brush fire erupts in Running Springs area in San Bernardino County
A brush fire erupted Friday afternoon in the Running Springs area in San Bernardino County and spread to about 50 acres before forward progress of the blaze was stopped, authorities said.
1 Killed, 1 Injured in 2-Vehicle Rollover Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two vehicles overturned in a traffic collision leaving one person dead at the scene and the other injured Thursday morning, Sept. 22, in the city of Lancaster. At approximately 8:25 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a...
onscene.tv
Speeding Pickup Truck Strikes And Kills Pedestrian | San Bernardino
09.22.2022 | 9:30 PM | SAN BERNARDINO – A pedestrian has been killed in a high speed vehicle vs pedestrian incident in San Bernardino. At approximately 9:30 PM CHP received reports of a vehicle vs pedestrian at the cross street of Lynwood and mountain ave. It was then reported...
mynewsla.com
Car-to-Car Freeway Shooting in Jurupa Valley Wounds One
One person was injured in a car-to car shooting on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley Friday evening. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to the Pedley Road off-ramp where they found the victim inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, according to reports from the scene.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car in Huntington Beach
A 40-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Huntington Beach Friday evening. Huntington Beach Police Department officers responded at approximately 7 p.m. to Warner Avenue, east of Springdale Street where they found a man lying in the street, said Lt. Shawn Randell. According to police, the preliminary...
Driver found dead in truck riddled with bullet holes
Indio Police were investigating a man's death early Friday morning after a driver crashed his bullet-riddled truck into a retaining wall. Police were called to Calhoun Street at 11:45 p.m. Thursday and said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. But when officers arrived on the scene, they said they found bullet holes in the pickup truck. The post Driver found dead in truck riddled with bullet holes appeared first on KESQ.
onscene.tv
Car Bursts Into Flames & Shuts Down 210 Off-Ramp | San Bernardino
09.21.2022 | 10:00 PM | SAN BERNARDINO – The east bound hwy 210 off ramp was temporarily shut down after someones car reportedly burst into flames dead center in the middle of the off ramp. Originally reported on the freeway by CHP as a vehicle suddenly engulfed in flames,...
menifee247.com
Four injured in collision on northbound 215
In the second freeway collision in the same location in less than 24 hours, four people were injured Wednesday in a multiple-vehicle crash just south of Menifee, authorities said. The accident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 215 Freeway north of Clinton Keith Road, according...
mynewsla.com
Three Injured in Wreck on I-215 in Murrieta, Forcing Partial Freeway Closure
Three people were injured Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 215 in Murrieta, which led to the temporary closure of the northbound side of the freeway. The collision happened about 11:40 a.m. on the northbound I-215 at Clinton Keith Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said...
Redlands doctor seriously injured after apparent hit-and-run crash
The force of the crash cracked his bicycle frame in half. It did the same thing to his jaw. "Running on adrenaline," said cyclist Kyle Cooper. "I saw a chunk of my mandibular bone and a tooth on the ground. I picked them up and put them in my pocket. I thought maybe the surgeons could use it."It took three surgeons to piece Cooper's face back together. The semi-professional cyclist knows how hard that was because he's also a doctor from Redlands. "I had finished a shift at Redlands Community Hospital and I was riding what's known as the sunset loop," he...
mynewsla.com
Man Dead in Vehicle With Bullet Holes, Police Investigating Suspected Homicide
Police are investigating a suspected homicide Friday after finding a man’s body inside a bullet-riddled vehicle in Indio. Around 11:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a reported traffic incident on Calhoun Street by Doctor Carreon Boulevard in Indio, according to Ben Guitron from the Indio Police Department. Guitron...
Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in San Marcos
A 79-year-old man was seriously injured Tuesday in a collision while riding his bicycle in San Marcos, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced.
mynewsla.com
Unidentified Substance Prompts Hazmat Emergency at Jurupa Business
An unknown substance that spilled inside a Jurupa Valley business Friday prompted an evacuation of the building and led to a hazardous materials response. The hazmat emergency was reported about 10:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of Via Cerro, just east of Market Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Transient Suspected of Igniting Fires Adjacent to Interstate 215
A homeless man is suspected of igniting two small blazes, one of which was witnessed by fire crews, adjacent to Interstate 215 in Riverside Friday, culminating in police detaining him. The first blaze was reported about 4:15 p.m near the Blaine Street exit from northbound I-215, and the second fire...
knewsradio.com
Investigation Continues Into Unattended Death; Victim Identified
Fire Engine and Sheriffs Car at Emergency Scene. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. The Coroner has identified the 3 year old girl found dead inside a car on Spruce Street in Indio on September 14th 2022. She is Hanna Valenzuela of Indio. The case is still under investigation.
