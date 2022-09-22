ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temecula, CA

mynewsla.com

One Person Dies In Car Fire In Costa Mesa

A woman died Friday in a car fire in Costa Mesa. Costa Mesa firefighters responded to a fire at 5:21 a.m. in a grassy area on Newport Boulevard just off of 17th Street, said Roxi Fyad, a spokeswoman for the Costa Mesa Police Department. When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw a vehicle engulfed in flames in a drainage ditch on the west side of Newport Boulevard, Fyad said.
COSTA MESA, CA
mynewsla.com

Car-to-Car Freeway Shooting in Jurupa Valley Wounds One

One person was injured in a car-to car shooting on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley Friday evening. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to the Pedley Road off-ramp where they found the victim inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, according to reports from the scene.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car in Huntington Beach

A 40-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Huntington Beach Friday evening. Huntington Beach Police Department officers responded at approximately 7 p.m. to Warner Avenue, east of Springdale Street where they found a man lying in the street, said Lt. Shawn Randell. According to police, the preliminary...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver found dead in truck riddled with bullet holes

Indio Police were investigating a man's death early Friday morning after a driver crashed his bullet-riddled truck into a retaining wall.  Police were called to Calhoun Street at 11:45 p.m. Thursday and said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. But when officers arrived on the scene, they said they found bullet holes in the pickup truck.  The post Driver found dead in truck riddled with bullet holes appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
menifee247.com

Four injured in collision on northbound 215

In the second freeway collision in the same location in less than 24 hours, four people were injured Wednesday in a multiple-vehicle crash just south of Menifee, authorities said. The accident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 215 Freeway north of Clinton Keith Road, according...
MENIFEE, CA
CBS LA

Redlands doctor seriously injured after apparent hit-and-run crash

The force of the crash cracked his bicycle frame in half. It did the same thing to his jaw. "Running on adrenaline," said cyclist Kyle Cooper. "I saw a chunk of my mandibular bone and a tooth on the ground. I picked them up and put them in my pocket. I thought maybe the surgeons could use it."It took three surgeons to piece Cooper's face back together. The semi-professional cyclist knows how hard that was because he's also a doctor from Redlands. "I had finished a shift at Redlands Community Hospital and I was riding what's known as the sunset loop," he...
REDLANDS, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Dead in Vehicle With Bullet Holes, Police Investigating Suspected Homicide

Police are investigating a suspected homicide Friday after finding a man’s body inside a bullet-riddled vehicle in Indio. Around 11:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a reported traffic incident on Calhoun Street by Doctor Carreon Boulevard in Indio, according to Ben Guitron from the Indio Police Department. Guitron...
INDIO, CA
mynewsla.com

Unidentified Substance Prompts Hazmat Emergency at Jurupa Business

An unknown substance that spilled inside a Jurupa Valley business Friday prompted an evacuation of the building and led to a hazardous materials response. The hazmat emergency was reported about 10:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of Via Cerro, just east of Market Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Transient Suspected of Igniting Fires Adjacent to Interstate 215

A homeless man is suspected of igniting two small blazes, one of which was witnessed by fire crews, adjacent to Interstate 215 in Riverside Friday, culminating in police detaining him. The first blaze was reported about 4:15 p.m near the Blaine Street exit from northbound I-215, and the second fire...
RIVERSIDE, CA
knewsradio.com

Investigation Continues Into Unattended Death; Victim Identified

Fire Engine and Sheriffs Car at Emergency Scene. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. The Coroner has identified the 3 year old girl found dead inside a car on Spruce Street in Indio on September 14th 2022. She is Hanna Valenzuela of Indio. The case is still under investigation.
INDIO, CA

