Multiple people injured including a child in a crash 00:35

SUTTER COUNTY — A crash on SR-20 left multiple people injured including a child.

According to CHP Yuba Sutter, a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 at Humphrey Road left lanes in both directions temporarily blocked.

Both vehicles had five passengers and nine of them had moderate to major injuries, including a 12-year-old with a broken leg. None appear to be life-threatening.

Fortunately, an infant involved in the crash did not have any injuries.

CHP says DUI does not appear to be a factor.