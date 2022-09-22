Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Yardbarker
Celtics reportedly disciplining Ime Udoka for 'intimate and consensual relationship' with female staffer
The reason for Ime Udoka’s impending suspension from the Boston Celtics has been revealed. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski emerged on Wednesday night saying Udoka was going to be disciplined by the Celtics for a violation of franchise guidelines, with the head coach facing a likely suspension. The nature of the violation was not disclosed. However, a subsequent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania shared the reason for the discipline.
Paul Pierce Reacts to Ime Udoka Suspension Reports
The former Celtics forward doesn’t agree with recent reports of the coach’s potential punishment.
Yardbarker
Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July
The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Update: Nia Long Speaks Out — Boston Celtics Suspends Ime Udoka After Relationship With Staffer
After reports surfaced that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had an intimate, but consensual, relationship with a female Celtics staffer, which is against team policy, he was suspended for the upcoming NBA season. The NBA team released a statement Thursday. “The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has...
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Re-Signing 4x NBA Champion
On his podcast, "The Point Forward," Andre Iguodala has announced that he will re-sign with the Golden State Warriors.
Stephen A. Smith: Celtics Should Have Kept Year-Long Suspension Quiet Because It's None of Our Business
VIDEO: Stephen A. Smith goes off on the Celtics on 'First Take.'
NBC Sports
Why rumor about Kuminga's attitude shocked Kerr and Myers
The Warriors have been impressed with Jonathan Kuminga’s offseason work and an early report questioning his attitude left Steve Kerr and Bob Myers confused. On an episode of “First Take” on Aug. 23, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith expressed that he was concerned about Kuminga entering his second season and claimed that he was hearing rumblings about his lack of discipline off the court and was “shortchanging” the Warriors.
TRADE: Detroit Pistons Reportedly Finalizing Deal With Utah Jazz
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz.
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will not resign with one-year suspension forthcoming
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is the latest big-name individual around the NBA to find himself mired in a
Yardbarker
Deron Williams Reveals Why Players End Up Leaving The Utah Jazz: "No Person I Ever Talked To Was Interested In Coming To Utah. It Just Was A Reality."
Former NBA All-Star point guard Deron Williams gave the Utah Jazz a lot of good seasons. He was arguably one of the best point guards in the league during his time with the Jazz, showing incredible skill for the position and being a playoff regular with the team. The Jazz...
Yardbarker
Celtics HC Ime Udoka facing suspension for relationship with team staffer
It's rare that an NBA coach gets suspended at all, and even rarer when it's by his own team. The NBA often doles out suspensions for coaches who make contact with game officials or otherwise harass them, or when they get arrested for a DUI. This type of suspension is truly unprecedented.
ESPN
Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka facing season-long suspension for relationship with member of franchise's staff
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-23 season for his role in an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff, sources told ESPN on Thursday. The relationship is considered a violation of the organization's guidelines, and the proposed penalty for...
Candidate to replace Ime Udoka as Celtics’ interim coach revealed
A candidate to serve as the Boston Celtics’ interim coach while Ime Udoka is suspended has been revealed. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell report on Wednesday night. He said that Udoka was facing a suspension for violating Celtics organizational guidelines. Woj later appeared on “SportsCenter” to discuss...
LeBron James, Suns fans react on social media to Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver's announcement Wednesday that he will seek to sell the Suns and Mercury franchises was met with swift reaction on social media. Fans and players such as LeBron James rejoiced on social media that Sarver would be relinquishing involvement with the franchise. Sarver's announcement came after backlash from the NBA Players Association,...
Yardbarker
Brad Stevens gives final word on possibility of returning to coach Celtics in place of Ime Udoka
The moment Ime Udoka was suspended, there were plenty of people who immediately wondered whether Brad Stevens would consider a return to coaching. However, Stevens shut down any speculation about a return to the sideline, per Jared Weiss. “I told Joe I’m going to be there for him without stepping...
Celtics Hand Ime Udoka One-Year Suspension
Udoka reportedly engaged in an “improper” consensual relationship with a female member of the Boston staff.
Boston Celtics Sign Former 1st-Round Pick
The Boston Celtics have officially signed former San Antonio Spurs first-round pick Luka Samanic.
NBC Sports
Iguodala hilariously puts JK in check after Warriors return
Andre Iguodala wasted no time with his leadership duties after announcing he will return to the Warriors for his 19th NBA season. Shortly after the big announcement, Jonathan Kuminga congratulated the veteran forward and welcomed him back to the team only to be put in check by Iguodala with a friendly reminder.
