High-Profile LA Prosecutor Alleges Transfer is Retaliation
A high-profile deputy district attorney who prosecuted the man who killed rapper Nipsey Hussle said he is being transferred from the office's elite Major Crimes Division to supervise misdemeanor cases in East L.A. in what he believes is retaliation for his criticism of L.A. County DA George Gascón.
Washington Examiner
LA homeless crisis has created 'gangster's paradise,' small business owner says
A Los Angeles restaurant owner who was attacked by a homeless person throwing excrement has blamed lawmakers for allowing a "gangster’s paradise" to flourish that is harming businesses. Paul Scrivano told Fox 11 that he and other business owners have been ignored by the Los Angeles City Council when...
The Best Tacos In Los Angeles
Is there a more ubiquitous food in LA than tacos? Doubtful. From late-night al pastor trucks in South LA to family-run taquerias with stunning carnitas, to say that LA’s taco options are unlimited still feels like an understatement. And let’s be clear—this is a very good problem to have.
K line connecting Los Angeles with Inglewood, El Segundo to open in October
The K Line, a rail line connecting Los Angeles with Inglewood and El Segundo, will partially open Oct. 7, Metro announced Thursday. To mark the occasion, Metro will offer free rides on all of its buses and trains that entire weekend. Initially dubbed the Crenshaw/LAX Line, the K Line brings...
Appeals court rules Villanueva's reinstatement of fired deputy was unlawful
The Court of Appeal of the State of California on Thursday ruled that Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s reinstatement of a deputy fired by the previous sheriff was unlawful after years of legal process.
foxla.com
Andres Guardado: Lawyers recommend $8 million settlement in fatal shooting of man by LASD deputy
LOS ANGELES - Lawyers representing Los Angeles County have recommended an $8 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the parents of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy near Gardena in 2020. Andres Guardado was shot around 6 p.m. June 18, 2020, near the 400...
POLITICO delves into Nika Soon-Shiong’s dark tale
Nika Soon-Shiong’s infamy rose to new heights this month as a new POLITICO article details the disastrous impact she has had on her father’s newspaper, The Los Angeles Times. The plucky daughter of billionaire mogul Patrick Soon-Shiong first showed up on our radar in January after Councilmember Lindsey...
KTLA.com
KTLA’s Cher Calvin’s L.A. story by way of New York City
KTLA 5 evening anchor Cher Calvin may not have grown up in Los Angeles, but her connection to Southern California predates KTLA. She was Cher’s Catholic Youth Organization teacher on Roosevelt Island in New York City, and the pair have kept in touch for years. Sister Regina grew up...
Santa Clarita Radio
Smash And Grabs Make It To SCV, Woman Shares Frightening Experience
A woman is sharing her frightening experience after witnessing a smash and grab at Marshalls, and Sheriff’s officials are offering tips on how to act if caught in this situation. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Julie Behrens was casually shopping at Marshalls in Stevenson Ranch when a smash and grab...
El Pollo Loco is now chirping!
The newest chicken spot in West Hollywood opened today at the corner of Westmount and Santa Monica Blvd. Owner Michael Pinucias was excited to open their doors. The franchise is the family’s fourth El Pollo Loco. They also are the same family that owned the El Pollo Loco located on the corner of Crescent Heights and Sunset that was forced to close for the new development at 8150 Sunset.
kpcc.org
AG’s Office Takes Over LASD’s Investigation Into Supervisor Sheila Kuehl -- What Happens Now?
AG’s Office Takes Over LASD’s Investigation Into Supervisor Sheila Kuehl -- What Happens Now?. California's attorney general on Tuesday took over a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigation of a county supervisor who had called the corruption probe an act of political retaliation. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These three California pizzerias are among the best in the world, 50 Top Pizza says
Three of the top pizza restaurants in the world are in California, according to 50 Top Pizza’s annual “Guide to the best pizzerias in the world.”. Judges from 50 Top Pizza visited pizzerias around the world then ranked and reviewed them for a free online guidebook. Two restaurants...
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
COVID Still Kills, But The Demographics Of Its Victims Are Shifting
The virus remained among the state’s leading causes of death in July, trailing heart disease, cancer, stroke, and Alzheimer’s disease but outpacing diabetes, accidental death, and a host of other debilitating diseases.
foxla.com
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
nypressnews.com
Van Nuys woman says homeless man continues to camp out on her porch, refuses to leave
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A woman in Van Nuys is calling on police to investigate after a man, who she believes is homeless, continues to make a bed on her porch and refuses to leave. Shacola Thompson, who lives near Sherman Way and Hazeltine Avenue, tells Eyewitness...
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at Sherman Oaks business owner
LOS ANGELES - On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, a homeless man angrily yells, "You want to have a fight?" An unhoused woman walks back and forth saying, "Isis, Isis, Isis." Yet another man, presumably under the influence of drugs, screams, "You gotta die, you gotta die, you gotta die!"
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Yoon Leaving Fox 11: Where Is the L.A. Meteorologist Going?
Mary Yoon has been brightening the weekends of Los Angeles residents with her weather forecasts on KTTV. But now, the meteorologist is leaving the station in September 2022. When she announced that she was departing from the station, locals naturally had questions about why Mary Yoon’s leaving Fox 11 and where she’s going next. Find out what Mary Yoon said about her departure from KTTV Fox 11 Los Angeles.
NBC Los Angeles
Judge Orders LA County Sheriff to Stop Searches
An LA Superior Court Judge Tuesday ordered the LA County Sheriff, the Undersheriff, and all Sheriff employees to temporarily cease searching any computers and hard drives seized during raids last week at the home and office of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Judge William C. Ryan also directed that examinations...
spectrumnews1.com
Brush fire breaks out in northeast San Fernando Valley
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The progress of a what the Los Angeles Fire Department called a major emergency brush fire in the northeast San Fernando Valley was stopped late Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of Sunland Way, just off of Sunland Boulevard, in Shadow Hills...
