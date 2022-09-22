Read full article on original website
Related
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket after fixes
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA aimed for a Saturday launch of its new moon rocket, after fixing fuel leaks and working around a bad engine sensor that foiled the first try. The inaugural flight of the 322-foot rocket — the most powerful ever built by NASA — was...
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts ready for historic mission
SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA will bring a Russian and the first Native American woman in space to the International Space Station no earlier than Oct. 3.
BBC
Storm Ian delays launch of Nasa's Artemis I Moon rocket
The launch of Nasa's most-powerful ever rocket has been delayed due to a tropical storm which could become a hurricane. Artemis I Moon rocket was expected to launch from the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, on Tuesday. But the US state faces a hurricane threat as tropical storm Ian has...
NASA Delays Artemis I Moon Mission Again—This Time, Because of Tropical Storm Ian
NASA is postponing its Artemis I mission to the moon next week because of Tropical Storm Ian, which forecasters say could soon hit Florida as a major hurricane. The space agency had planned to launch Artemis I from Kennedy Space Center on Sept. 27. In a blog post, NASA said it would “protect its employees by completing a safe roll in time for them to address the needs of their families while also protecting for the option to press ahead with another launch opportunity in the current window if weather predictions improve.” As The Daily Beast reported, several technical glitches have previously delayed takeoff for the uncrewed rocket, whose $4.1 billion mission is part of a program to create a permanent human presence on the moon, making it a way station to Mars.Artemis I update: @NASA is foregoing a launch opportunity Tuesday, Sept. 27, and preparing for rollback, while continuing to watch the weather forecast associated with Tropical Storm Ian.Learn more: https://t.co/A7M6KfWynN pic.twitter.com/Ul12GiPEte— NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) September 24, 2022 Read it at Bloomberg
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Fiona: Terrifying Drone Video From Middle of Storm Shows Giant 50-Foot Waves
Researchers using a robotic sailboat to venture inside the terrifying eyewall of a Category 4 hurricane sounds like the plot of the newest disaster film. But believe it or not, it’s not only real, it’s happening right now. On Thursday, researchers sent a Saildrone into the heart of Hurricane Fiona, and the footage it captured was absolutely unreal.
China wants to probe Uranus and Jupiter with 2 spacecraft on one rocket
China is planning an ambitious two-for-one shot to the outer planets with a pair of spacecraft to launch for Jupiter and Uranus around 2030. The mission will be named Tianwen 4 and will see a larger probe destined for Jupiter and smaller spacecraft to be sent to make a flyby of distant Uranus.
See how NASA's new lunar mega-rocket sizes up to past and future astronaut launch systems
NASA's Space Launch System is built to return astronauts to the moon. Photos and one chart show how it compares to other rockets in size and strength.
NASA Sets Third Launch Attempt for Artemis I Moon Mission
NASA shared today, Sept. 23, that it is planning another attempt at launching Artemis I. The next launch window occurs on Tuesday, Sept. 27, during the week that Tropical Depression Nine could possibly hit. During a recent press conference, NASA announced that the window opens at 11:37 am ET. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASA delays the Artemis 1 moon mission for a third time as a tropical storm approaches
The launch of the uncrewed space vehicle was scheduled for Tuesday but is being pushed back because Tropical Storm Ian might hit Florida next week as a hurricane.
UAE moon rover, Japanese lander set to launch atop SpaceX rocket in November
A lander developed by Tokyo-based company ispace and a small rover for the United Arab Emirates are now almost ready for their voyage to Earth's nearest neighbor.
DART asteroid crash: What time will NASA probe hit Dimorphos on Sept. 26?
A NASA spacecraft will soon make history when it crashes into an asteroid in the world's first planetary defense test. Here's what time it will happen and how to watch.
NASA's DART asteroid-smashing mission spots Jupiter and its moons
NASA's asteroid-smashing DART mission captured a photo of Jupiter and its four largest moons to test the autonomous navigation system that will lead the spacecraft to collide with an asteroid next week. The image, which NASA released on Tuesday (Sept. 20), was actually taken over the summer, when DART was...
Comments / 0