NASA is postponing its Artemis I mission to the moon next week because of Tropical Storm Ian, which forecasters say could soon hit Florida as a major hurricane. The space agency had planned to launch Artemis I from Kennedy Space Center on Sept. 27. In a blog post, NASA said it would “protect its employees by completing a safe roll in time for them to address the needs of their families while also protecting for the option to press ahead with another launch opportunity in the current window if weather predictions improve.” As The Daily Beast reported, several technical glitches have previously delayed takeoff for the uncrewed rocket, whose $4.1 billion mission is part of a program to create a permanent human presence on the moon, making it a way station to Mars.Artemis I update: @NASA is foregoing a launch opportunity Tuesday, Sept. 27, and preparing for rollback, while continuing to watch the weather forecast associated with Tropical Storm Ian.Learn more: https://t.co/A7M6KfWynN pic.twitter.com/Ul12GiPEte— NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) September 24, 2022 Read it at Bloomberg

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO