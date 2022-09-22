Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 21, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton got a first-half goal from Tyler Kempf and a second-half goal from Joe Campbell to beat Peoria Christian, 2-0, in boys soccer at McClallen Park on Wednesday.
Morton and Richwoods won volleyball matches. Roanoke-Benson was crowned the Tri-County Conference boys golf tournament champions.
Enjoy the highlights.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.
Comments / 0