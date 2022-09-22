ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 21, 2022

By Kurt Pegler
 2 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton got a first-half goal from Tyler Kempf and a second-half goal from Joe Campbell to beat Peoria Christian, 2-0, in boys soccer at McClallen Park on Wednesday.

Morton and Richwoods won volleyball matches. Roanoke-Benson was crowned the Tri-County Conference boys golf tournament champions.

Enjoy the highlights.

