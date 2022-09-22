ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redlands, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested for Fatal Hit and Run

An Anaheim woman was arrested for the fatal hit and run of a male bicyclist in Newport Beach. Adriana Bernal, 36, was arrested without incident a brief time after the collision. She faces both murder and hit and run charges. The fatal incident took place at nearly 8:30 AM on...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A 40-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Huntington Beach Friday evening. Huntington Beach Police Department officers responded at approximately 7 p.m. to Warner Avenue, east of Springdale Street where they found a man lying in the street, said Lt. Shawn Randell.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

One person killed after fiery car crash in Costa Mesa

One person died early Friday morning following fiery car crash in Costa Mesa.Costa Mesa Fire Department firefighters responded to a car fire just after 5 a.m. at the intersection of 17th Street and Newport Boulevard.Firefighters found the car fully engulfed in flames with one person inside of it.Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire immediately after arriving to the scene and mitigate the runoff of fuel. The cause of the crash is under investigation at this moment. The Costa Mesa Police Department has not identified the person who died inside the fiery vehicle.
COSTA MESA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Redlands, CA
Crime & Safety
Redlands, CA
Accidents
City
Redlands, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Injury crash on I-215 caused by motorist speeding, losing control

A motorist who suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a pickup truck on Interstate 215 in Murrieta, causing an hourslong shutdown of lanes, was allegedly going too fast and making abrupt turns, triggering the wreck, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday. Conner Campos, 18, of Menifee suffered major injuries...
MURRIETA, CA
menifee247.com

Four injured in collision on northbound 215

In the second freeway collision in the same location in less than 24 hours, four people were injured Wednesday in a multiple-vehicle crash just south of Menifee, authorities said. The accident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 215 Freeway north of Clinton Keith Road, according...
MENIFEE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Cooper
nypressnews.com

San Bernardino community gathers to remember beloved store clerk slain while on the job

Dozens of San Bernardino community members gathered to pay their respects to a San Bernardino liquor store clerk who was fatally shot while on the job earlier this week. Nader Alkouli, 46, was a staple at P&J Liquor, where neighbors can shop for all of their grocery needs, for more than 10 years. In that time, he befriended a number of customers who came to see him as more than an acquaintance.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
nypressnews.com

Man seen on video abusing dog at Anaheim apartment building turns himself in

The suspect who was caught on camera abusing a pooch in a social media video has turned himself in to the Anaheim Police Department. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, surrendered to Anaheim PD at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday after an arrest warrant had been issued on Wednesday. He was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Panorama Point
L.A. Weekly

Marcus Adkins Killed in Rollover Crash on Ramona Expressway [Lakeview, CA]

38-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead after Vehicle Overturned near Bridge Street. The crash happened on September 18th at about 10:30 p.m. on Ramona Expressway, east of Bridge Street, involving a 2013 Nissan Altima. According to authorities, Adkins was a passenger in the Nissan driven by a 37-year-old woman. The woman lost...
LAKEVIEW, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]

41-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dead after a Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway near Rancho Cucamonga. The incident happened on September 17th, just before 11:30 p.m., near the area of Rancho Cucamonga, involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Lexus sedan, and a Chevrolet sedan. According to California Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old motorcyclist was...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTLA

Man beaten with hammer in Garden Grove

A 36-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after attacking another man with a hammer in Garden Grove Tuesday night. The incident occurred in the 13000 block of Garden Grove Boulevard at around 8:49 p.m.  Police were initially called to the scene on reports of a possible stabbing.   According to a release by the Garden […]
GARDEN GROVE, CA
foxla.com

Man wanted in connection to video of dog getting kicked, attacked turns himself in: Anaheim PD

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The man wanted in connection to last week's disturbing dog abuse case has turned himself in to authorities, according to the Anaheim Police Department. Police said 33-year-old Albert Abad Jr. surrendered to police in Anaheim Thursday morning. An arrest warrant was issued for Abad after a video showing a man - later identified as Abad - kicking and repeatedly hitting a dog inside an Anaheim apartment complex went viral.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy