Suspect Arrested for Fatal Hit and Run
An Anaheim woman was arrested for the fatal hit and run of a male bicyclist in Newport Beach. Adriana Bernal, 36, was arrested without incident a brief time after the collision. She faces both murder and hit and run charges. The fatal incident took place at nearly 8:30 AM on...
Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Huntington Beach
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A 40-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Huntington Beach Friday evening. Huntington Beach Police Department officers responded at approximately 7 p.m. to Warner Avenue, east of Springdale Street where they found a man lying in the street, said Lt. Shawn Randell.
One person killed after fiery car crash in Costa Mesa
One person died early Friday morning following fiery car crash in Costa Mesa.Costa Mesa Fire Department firefighters responded to a car fire just after 5 a.m. at the intersection of 17th Street and Newport Boulevard.Firefighters found the car fully engulfed in flames with one person inside of it.Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire immediately after arriving to the scene and mitigate the runoff of fuel. The cause of the crash is under investigation at this moment. The Costa Mesa Police Department has not identified the person who died inside the fiery vehicle.
Hazmat situation in Jurupa Valley sends 9 people, including 2 firefighters, to hospital
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A suspected hazmat situation in Jurupa Valley ended with nine people, two of whom were firefighters, being taken to local hospitals. Cal Fire responded to a possible hazardous material call in the 2200 block of Vía Cerro in the Riverside area around 10:15 a.m. Cal...
Driver in critical condition after crashing into Harveston Lake
Riverside County Fire Department divers located the person and pulled them from the lake, rushing them to the hospital. It’s unclear how the car crashed into the water.
Injury crash on I-215 caused by motorist speeding, losing control
A motorist who suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a pickup truck on Interstate 215 in Murrieta, causing an hourslong shutdown of lanes, was allegedly going too fast and making abrupt turns, triggering the wreck, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday. Conner Campos, 18, of Menifee suffered major injuries...
9 taken to hospitals, including 2 firefighters, after hazmat response in Jurupa Valley
Nine people, including 2 firefighters, were transported to hospitals after a "caustic material" inside a Jurupa Valley building prompted an evacuation.
Four injured in collision on northbound 215
In the second freeway collision in the same location in less than 24 hours, four people were injured Wednesday in a multiple-vehicle crash just south of Menifee, authorities said. The accident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 215 Freeway north of Clinton Keith Road, according...
50-acre brush fire erupts in Running Springs area in San Bernardino County
A brush fire erupted Friday afternoon in the Running Springs area in San Bernardino County and spread to about 50 acres before forward progress of the blaze was stopped, authorities said.
San Bernardino community gathers to remember beloved store clerk slain while on the job
Dozens of San Bernardino community members gathered to pay their respects to a San Bernardino liquor store clerk who was fatally shot while on the job earlier this week. Nader Alkouli, 46, was a staple at P&J Liquor, where neighbors can shop for all of their grocery needs, for more than 10 years. In that time, he befriended a number of customers who came to see him as more than an acquaintance.
Man seen on video abusing dog at Anaheim apartment building turns himself in
The suspect who was caught on camera abusing a pooch in a social media video has turned himself in to the Anaheim Police Department. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, surrendered to Anaheim PD at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday after an arrest warrant had been issued on Wednesday. He was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty.
Car Bursts Into Flames & Shuts Down 210 Off-Ramp | San Bernardino
09.21.2022 | 10:00 PM | SAN BERNARDINO – The east bound hwy 210 off ramp was temporarily shut down after someones car reportedly burst into flames dead center in the middle of the off ramp. Originally reported on the freeway by CHP as a vehicle suddenly engulfed in flames,...
Marcus Adkins Killed in Rollover Crash on Ramona Expressway [Lakeview, CA]
38-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead after Vehicle Overturned near Bridge Street. The crash happened on September 18th at about 10:30 p.m. on Ramona Expressway, east of Bridge Street, involving a 2013 Nissan Altima. According to authorities, Adkins was a passenger in the Nissan driven by a 37-year-old woman. The woman lost...
Driver of stolen SUV leads deputies on high-speed chase through southeast LA County: WATCH LIVE
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) — The driver of a stolen SUV on Wednesday afternoon was leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase through southeast Los Angeles County, authorities said. The pursuit made its way on surface streets through the cities of Vernon and Huntington Park before entering Boyle...
Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]
41-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dead after a Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway near Rancho Cucamonga. The incident happened on September 17th, just before 11:30 p.m., near the area of Rancho Cucamonga, involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Lexus sedan, and a Chevrolet sedan. According to California Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old motorcyclist was...
Fontana P.D. arrests 52-year-old man who allegedly stole portions of turf from sports park and used it at his residence
A 52-year-old man who allegedly stole portions of turf from a sports park which is being built in southern Fontana — and then used some of the turf at his own residence — has been arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Aug. 22, police were contacted...
Two people died, nine others were hospitalized during music festival at Glen Helen Amphitheater
Two persons died after attending the Nocturnal Wonderland festival in San Bernardino during the weekend of Sept. 16-19, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The annual Electronic Dance Music (EDM) event was attended by more than 70,000 visitors over the course of four days at Glen Helen...
Man beaten with hammer in Garden Grove
A 36-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after attacking another man with a hammer in Garden Grove Tuesday night. The incident occurred in the 13000 block of Garden Grove Boulevard at around 8:49 p.m. Police were initially called to the scene on reports of a possible stabbing. According to a release by the Garden […]
Mother of 2-year-old girl attacked by a coyote near Huntington Beach pier files claim against city
The mother of a 2-year-old girl who was violently attacked by a coyote has filed a claim against the city of Huntington Beach.
Man wanted in connection to video of dog getting kicked, attacked turns himself in: Anaheim PD
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The man wanted in connection to last week's disturbing dog abuse case has turned himself in to authorities, according to the Anaheim Police Department. Police said 33-year-old Albert Abad Jr. surrendered to police in Anaheim Thursday morning. An arrest warrant was issued for Abad after a video showing a man - later identified as Abad - kicking and repeatedly hitting a dog inside an Anaheim apartment complex went viral.
