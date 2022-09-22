One person died early Friday morning following fiery car crash in Costa Mesa.Costa Mesa Fire Department firefighters responded to a car fire just after 5 a.m. at the intersection of 17th Street and Newport Boulevard.Firefighters found the car fully engulfed in flames with one person inside of it.Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire immediately after arriving to the scene and mitigate the runoff of fuel. The cause of the crash is under investigation at this moment. The Costa Mesa Police Department has not identified the person who died inside the fiery vehicle.

COSTA MESA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO