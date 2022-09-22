Read full article on original website
Kia Likely To Build Electric Vehicles In The U.S. In 2024, But Maybe Not Plug-In Hybrids
Kia is expected to begin producing its electric vehicles in the United States by sometime in 2024. This development has not yet been confirmed by Kia, but the South Korean Maeil Business Newspaper and TV Channel SBS reported this development on Tuesday, September 20th. According to Reuters, these South Korean...
Sales Of The Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid May Be Drying Up
It is very difficult to know exactly how many plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles that Kia sells in the U.S. because Kia does not report the sales of these models in its monthly, quarterly or annual figures. But I am starting to think that sales of at least the popular Sorento PHEV may have slowed to a trickle in the U.S.
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
Ford Gives Dealers Six Weeks To Decide If They Want To Continue Selling EVs
In what will certainly send shock waves across the industry, Ford dropped a bomb at its annual dealership meetings in Las Vegas this week. InsideEVs was one of only a handful of news outlets invited to get an early look at the new Model E dealership rules, which included a presentation from Ford CEO Jim Farley.
Volvo’s all-electric EX90 will replace XC90 SUV and include a LiDAR-powered ‘invisible shield of safety’
Volvo Cars has begun teasing a new flagship electric SUV called the EX90, set to replace the popular XC90 model as it pivots toward an all-electric future. The full reveal of the new EV won’t happen until this fall, but Volvo is already calling the EX90 its safest vehicle to date and has shared some of the technologies we can expect to see inside and out.
American muscle goes electric
You might no longer smell the exhaust fumes, but you may hear them ripping down the street. Classic American muscle cars, known for their mighty gas-powered engines and storied pasts, are starting to go electric as pressure mounts on automakers to offer more climate-friendly vehicles. But in an effort to...
Summer of Theft Creating Bad Publicity for Hyundai, Kia
Following an internet trend that proliferated on TikTok over the summer, there’s been an alleged surge of vehicle thefts targeting Kia and Hyundai products. The issue reportedly began with a video tutorial recorded in Milwaukee showing how to steal the cars by shoving a connected USB cable into a cracked-open ignition. But the resulting problem has spread to major cities across the country, often with rowdy teens – known as “ Kia Boyz” – taking random cars for little more than joy rides.
Certified Ford Dealers To Provide Loaners To Future EV Buyers
Last week, Ford revealed the full details regarding its new EV certification plan, which is part of its upcoming split into two entities – Ford Blue, which will focus on ICE vehicles, and Ford Model e, which is centered around EVs. Dealers that wish to sell EVs can choose to seek out one of two levels of certification – Model e Certified, or Model e Certified Elite – each of which comes with its own required investment, standards, and perks. One of those perks, it seems, is that certified Ford dealers will be able to provide loaner vehicles for future EV buyers.
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, announced the new eGen Power ® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, this week at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005537/en/ The new Allison eGen Power® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, was designed specifically to support the heavier 13-ton gross axle weight rating, which is often required by commercial vehicles in Europe and Asia Pacific markets. The 130S joins the eGen Power line-up of e-Axles, which includes the 100D, introduced in 2020, as well as the 130D and 100S introduced in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)
Honda India To Release First Electric Moped In April 2023
At this point, it’s pretty much a given that electric vehicles are the future of mobility. Nearly all manufacturers of cars, motorcycles, and even bicycles have been investing heavily in the electrification of their platforms, while some have already mass-marketed some of their electric-driven vehicles across the globe. Needless to say, technology is advancing at a lighting fast pace, and EVs just continue to make more and more sense.
Volkswagen and Belgian utility giant partner on vehicle-to-grid energy storage
Volkswagen’s charging unit Elli and re.alto, a startup owned by Brussels-based Elia, signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday to collaborate on ways to integrate EVs into the electricity system. The multiyear partnership plans to identify barriers to EV integration and explore how powering the grid with EV batteries...
