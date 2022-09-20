Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield gets brutally honest on Panthers’ early season woes on offense
The Carolina Panthers have had their fair share of struggles on offense over the early stages of the season. The Baker Mayfield-led Panthers offense has at the least orchestrated a few highlight-reel plays, including Robbie Anderson’s standout 75-yard receiving touchdown in Week 1. But for the most part, the Panthers are continuing to find difficulties in simply moving the ball downfield, as they rank 28th in total yards per game (268.0) and 29th in third down conversion rate (26.1 percent).
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.
Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell reveals expectations vs. Lions after Kirk Cousins’ Week 2 struggles
To say that the Minnesota Vikings struggled in Week 2 is an understatement. The Philadelphia Eagles ran circles around the Vikings, with cornerback Darius Slay leading the charge with a masterclass defensive performance shutting down Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson. Nevertheless, quarterback Kirk Cousins has to play better, throwing three interceptions (with only touchdown) on a rather wasteful 27 out of 46 on pass attempts, having been outdueled by Jalen Hurts.
Unrecognizable Eli Manning try to win the starting quarterback job at Penn State (Video)
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning went undercover to make the Penn State football team as a walk-on. Eli Manning played college football with the Ole Miss Rebels, turning him into the first-overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. He spent his entire career with the New York Giants and won two Super Bowls. Post-career, Manning is now part of the “Manning Cast” on Monday Night Football alongside his older brother Peyton.
WTOK-TV
Tailgate Game: Enterprise shows dominance once again over Quitman
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise and Quitman were playing each other for only the second time since 1997 Friday night. Enterprise would kick the ball off to Quitman and the Panthers would start with the ball. After a few failed plays in the opening drive the Panthers quarterback, Jias Davis,...
ESPN
With nine straight defeats, are Panthers becoming perennial losers?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There were no chicken wing giveaways at d.d. Peckers Wing Shack on Tuesday. Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule wasn’t fired after losing to the New York Giants on Sunday. But restaurant owner Justin Holland gladly would have fulfilled his social media offer of free wings (that...
Carolina Panthers: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Saints
The Carolina Panthers will return home to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. This means it is time for some Panthers Week 3 bold predictions. Things have not been going well in Carolina so far in 2022. The team is one out of the five teams that lost both of their first two games. Both of the Panthers’ losses were close ones. In Week 1, in the Baker Mayfield’s first game against his former team Cleveland Browns, Carolina’s comeback came up short and they lost 26-24. Then, next week, the New York Giants hit a field goal with 3:38 left in the game clock, sealing the deal for a 19-16 loss for the Panthers.
Lions QB Jared Goff’s offensive line takes massive hit prior to Week 3 matchup vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are looking to get above .500 for the first time since the 2019 season. However, their quest for a winning record will have to occur without a starter on their offensive line. The Lions officially designated guard Jonah Jackson as out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota...
Panthers Week 3 injury report: Christian McCaffrey a go, Donte Jackson questionable
Maybe Christian McCaffrey didn’t have to take a leak today. The Carolina Panthers released their final injury report of Week 3 on Friday, about 48 hours ahead of kickoff against the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints. And McCaffrey, who made his way on the list yesterday due to “lingering soreness” in his ankle, was now a full participant in practice and is set to go for the divisional clash.
