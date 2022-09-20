The Carolina Panthers will return home to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. This means it is time for some Panthers Week 3 bold predictions. Things have not been going well in Carolina so far in 2022. The team is one out of the five teams that lost both of their first two games. Both of the Panthers’ losses were close ones. In Week 1, in the Baker Mayfield’s first game against his former team Cleveland Browns, Carolina’s comeback came up short and they lost 26-24. Then, next week, the New York Giants hit a field goal with 3:38 left in the game clock, sealing the deal for a 19-16 loss for the Panthers.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO