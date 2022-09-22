HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Parents in and around Hastings will soon have a new option to add to their list of schools. On Tuesday, September 27th, parents and prospective students are welcome to visit with the leaders of Hastings Christian School. The informational session is set to start at 6 p.m. at the Lark. Chad Haygood with the school said it will be housed in the old 18th Street YMCA.

