Kearney Hub
Schroeder family opens new eatery in Shelton
SHELTON — Irma Schroeder is famous in Shelton for her potato salad. Irma has catered the beloved dish around the community for years, but now anyone can get their hands on the potato salad and much more at Shelton’s new restaurant, Get Sauced BBQ and Catering. Just like...
clipperpubco.com
Barbara (Mazour) McTavish
Barbara (Mazour) McTavish, of Wood River, passed away at her home, surrounded by her husband and daughters, on September 11, 2022, at the age of 69 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. A funeral mass was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River on Monday, September 19,...
clipperpubco.com
Carolyn R. Naab
Carolyn R. Naab, age 83, of Grand Island, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, September 21, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. Celebrant was Father Don Buhrman. Burial took place at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted...
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (31) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's 300-mile Junk Jaunt returns this weekend
ORD — Nebraska’s biggest flea market. That’s an apt description of this weekend’s 19th annual Junk Jaunt, the 300-mile yard sale that runs from dawn to dusk Friday, Saturday and Sunday through 35 towns from Grand Island west to Brewster and Dunning and back. The Junk...
unkantelope.com
Thunderhead offers ‘high-class’ atmosphere in college town
Of all the bars in the UNK scene, Thunderhead Brewing Company separates itself with craft beer. It is a staple of UNK students and staff for beer brewed close by in Axtell. Mark Ellis, Professor and Dean of Graduate studies knows Thunderhead Brewing Company to be very much a UNK hub.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High School apologizes to Lincoln High for alleged student behavior
KEARNEY — Kearney High School administrators have apologized for the behavior of students in the KHS student section Tuesday at the varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High School. “We are aware of the allegations of irresponsible behavior from our students at the volleyball game last night and are investigating...
1011now.com
Kearney High administrators apologize for students’ behavior during volleyball match against Lincoln High
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - An investigation is underway following reported inappropriate behavior in the Kearney High student section of Tuesday night’s varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High. Complaints from LHS parents and players include people in the KHS student section yelling derogatory comments and reaching out to touch players...
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: KHS issues apology for behavior of student section at volleyball game
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney High School (KHS) administrators have issued an apology for the behavior of the student section at Tuesday's varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High School. Incidents were brought to NTV's attention stating the Kearney student section was inappropriate and said unkind words to the Lincoln High...
KETV.com
Two Nebraska high schools investigating alleged 'misconduct' by students during volleyball match
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Nebraska high schools are investigating "allegations of irresponsible behavior" by students during a volleyball match on Tuesday night. Misconduct by some Kearney High School students during a match against Lincoln High School allegedly included "inappropriate comments and actions." “I was contacted by the Lincoln High...
News Channel Nebraska
Men convicted in Dawson, Lancaster Counties go missing from CCC-O
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two inmates have gone missing from a correctional facility in Omaha. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Clifford Brown and Matthew Hurich left the Community Corrections Center in Omaha early Thursday evening and reportedly removed the electronic monitors, which were recovered less than a block away.
gifamilyradio.com
More Missing Trailers In Grand Island, As Gibbon Packing Reports Thefts
Friday night officers with the Grand Island police department responded to Gibbon packing in reference to a theft. The first incident was reported on September 16th at 9:30pm after the driver reported his trailer was missing. The driver called the manager and the manger discovered that the trailer next to...
klkntv.com
37,000 pounds of missing meat in York leaves investigators craving answers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — York County Crime Stoppers says whoever helps solve a major meat mystery may be eligible for a cash reward. A refrigerated Great Dane trailer was stolen on Saturday, according to the York Police Department. Police say the thieves transferred the 37,000 pounds of meat it...
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Old Chicago to close, reopen as new restaurant
KEARNEY — First the bad news. Owner Jim Gardner will close Kearney’s popular Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom on Oct. 2. Gardner will remodel the building and — in February — he’ll reopen the location at 115 Second Ave. as Nebraska Ale Works. He describes...
KSNB Local4
Traffic plans for Second Ave Overpass project in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Drivers should be aware of some continued work happening on the 2nd Avenue overpass in Kearney. The City of Kearney Public Works Department and Wilke Contracting Corp. said that both directions of traffic on the 2nd Avenue overpass will be switched from the outside lanes to the inside lanes on Friday, September 23, weather permitting. Oversized and wide loads are required to use an alternate route.
klkntv.com
Sheriff’s office identifies man killed in crash near Central City
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) — Authorities have identified the man the who died in a Tuesday crash south of Central City. Roger W. Campbell, 80, of Stromsburg was killed in a crash at the intersection of Highway 14 and L Road, according to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office. The...
KSNB Local4
New Christian school set to open in fall of 2023
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Parents in and around Hastings will soon have a new option to add to their list of schools. On Tuesday, September 27th, parents and prospective students are welcome to visit with the leaders of Hastings Christian School. The informational session is set to start at 6 p.m. at the Lark. Chad Haygood with the school said it will be housed in the old 18th Street YMCA.
klkntv.com
One person killed in two-car crash south of Central City
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person was killed in a Tuesday morning crash just south of Central City. Responders were called to the intersection of Highway 14 and L Road just before 8 a.m., according to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say a 2016 Jeep Patriot was...
News Channel Nebraska
Police: 14-year-old runaway stole truck, led officers on chase through Minden
MINDEN, NE — A 14-year-old could face criminal charges after police say he stole a truck and led officers on a chase. Around 8:40 Tuesday morning, the Minden Police Department received a report of a possible runaway boy from Grand Island driving a stolen pickup in Minden. A news release says officers found the truck and tried to stop it, but it sped away through town. Officers pursued the truck as it drove through the Minden Cemetery, where it damaged the sod. Eventually, the truck rolled onto its side as it tried to turn from Highway 74 onto 33 Road east of town.
