Redlands, CA

Redlands doctor seriously injured after apparent hit-and-run crash

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

Redlands doctor launched into a trailer after possible hit-and-run crash 02:58

The force of the crash cracked his bicycle frame in half. It did the same thing to his jaw.

"Running on adrenaline," said cyclist Kyle Cooper. "I saw a chunk of my mandibular bone and a tooth on the ground. I picked them up and put them in my pocket. I thought maybe the surgeons could use it."

It took three surgeons to piece Cooper's face back together. The semi-professional cyclist knows how hard that was because he's also a doctor from Redlands.

"I had finished a shift at Redlands Community Hospital and I was riding what's known as the sunset loop," he said. "I woke up in a pile of my own blood right past the turn-off to Panorama Point."

The collision knocked Cooper unconscious and with no witnesses, investigators have struggled to determine who or what caused him to crash.

Cooper said his bicycle computer clocked him riding at 15 mph, suddenly accelerating in the last second and then coming to a dead stop. His doctors told him that his facial injuries were more consistent with a 40 mph impact.

As an accomplished cyclist, his gut instinct tells him a passing car hit and launched him into the trailer face first.

"I think whoever hit me just drove off," said Cooper. "Maybe they didn't know."

However, police who took Cooper's report initially didn't believe that he was the victim of a hit-and-run.

"Police were initially reluctant to believe this was anything other than me being stupid and running into a trailer," Cooper said.

Now, he's turning to the public for help. He's asking any potential witnesses, neighbors with video or people who know someone with recent body damage, and blue paint on the front of their car, to call the police.

Cooper said that the crash happened on Aug. 26 at about 5 p.m. on Sunset Drive, just south of Panorama Point Drive in Redlands.

Even if he never finds out what happened, he still knows he's a very lucky man.

"You know, I was on the brink of death," Cooper said. "I'm awake. I'm alert. I've been taking care of patients for the past two days."

CBSLA has reached out to the Redland Police Department multiple times but has yet to receive a response.

Comments

Rock n' Roll Radio
2d ago

Well, it has to be someone local considering the area and the time. Someone coming home from work and not paying attention? The car would have damage.

Reply
4
 

