Read full article on original website
Related
ysnlive.com
CARDINAL MOONEY WINS ITS 500TH GAME
YOUNGSTOWN OH- Cardinal Mooney has arguable the most prestigious football programs in the area. One walk inside the Mooney gym will quickly reveal the state level type of success the Cardinals have had over the years. Friday night was a special night for not just the players on the current roster, but every player and coach that has come through the door. Mooney’s 37-0 win over Youngstown East gave the program its 500th win in its illustrious history.
ysnlive.com
LIBERTY HAS PRODUCTIVE HOMECOMING
LIBERTY OH- The Liberty Leopards and the Campbell Memorial Red Devils met Friday night for a battle in the MVAC Grey Tier. The Leopards came in winless, and Campbell had just one win on the season. Both teams have had their struggles in the first half of the season, but they were both trying to turn things around for the back half of the year.
ysnlive.com
CHANEY COWBOYS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER WITH BRANDON DOTSON
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Steve Leslie was able to sit down with long-time friend and current assistant coach, Brandon Dotson, at Hackett’s Pub. The two were able to take a trip down memory lane as they discussed Coach’s past on the field during his playing days but also his current thoughts on football in our area as an assistant coach at Chaney. Steve and Brandon were able to discuss his ties to Ursuline and Chaney as the two are playing this Saturday night at Rayen Stadium. Not only did they discuss football, they discussed life outside of sports and so much more!
ysnlive.com
SALEM FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 4) WITH RON JOHNSON
SALEM OH- Salem is flying high coming in to Week 6. In their last appearance the Quakers hit a walk off field goal to earn a victory over a Padua Franciscan. Week 6 is when the fun begins as Salem opens up EBC play with Alliance. The Aviators were able to beat Salem last season, so the Quakers will be looking for revenge. Alliance is coming off a dominant victory over the same Canton Central Catholic team that handed the Quakers their only loss. It should be interesting in Quaker Country for a Week 6 brawl.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ysnlive.com
UNITED TAKES CARE OF THE CLIPPERS
HANOVERTON OH- United came into week six action looking to maintain their edge as the EOAC conference schedule is full steam ahead. The Eagles offense sharpened that edge all evening as they took care of Columbiana 47-7 Friday night in Hanoverton. The starting offense for United had to shake off...
WFMJ.com
Warren JFK to play remaining home games at Liberty Stadium
WARREN, Ohio - The Warren JFK football team will play its remaining home games at Liberty high school. The Eagles are home to Rootstown (September 30), Cleveland Central Catholic (October 14) and Southeast (October 21). Warren JFK has played its home games at Mollenkopf Stadium but were forced to find...
ysnlive.com
CRESTVIEW OFFENSE OVERWHELMS WARRIORS
BROOKFIELD OH- On Thursday night the Crestview Rebels took on the Brookfield Warriors in Brookfield for MVAC play. The Rebels had been perfect this season and came in ranked inside the top 100 for the state of Ohio. Brookfield was coming in off to tough road losses to Liberty and Springfield and were trying to get back to winning as they had only lost once at home this season.
ysnlive.com
RAMS GET RIGHT BACK TO WINNING
MINERAL RIDGE OH- After a tough last minutes lost to Springfield in Week 5, Mineral Ridge looked to get right back to their winning ways. Their opponent was a Western Reserve team that has suffered a slew of heartbreaking losses. However, tonight it was never a doubt who the better team was. Mineral Ridge ran away with it 40-13.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ysnlive.com
COWBOYS CONQUER ALL
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Senior stars Elijah Carter and Clifton Scott stopped by Hackett’s Pub to talk about their careers as members of the Chaney Cowboys football team. Not only did the boys get the chance to chat with Steve Leslie about football, they were able to discuss life outside of sports, their families, what classes they are taking at Chaney, some influential people who have effected them throughout their careers, and much much more!
ysnlive.com
JACK WILL ALWAYS BOUNCE BACK
Canfield, OH- Senior wide receiver and defensive back Jack Fabry sat down to talk about his football career on YSN. Fabry has worn many hats during his high school years. He transitioned from a position player to a quarterback for his sophomore and junior seasons, before returning back as a wide out and defensive back for his final senior season. Fabry talks about his time as a Cardinal and some of his favorite memories playing football. Catch this interview with senior Jack Fabry brought to you by:
ysnlive.com
CAMPBELL OUTLASTS VIKINGS IN TOUGH SWEEP
CAMPBELL OH- Campbell racked up another league victory on Thursday night as they fought through some tough sets to sweep LaBrae. (26-24 27-25 25-12) Leading the Devils offense was Kendall Brunn who finished with 14 kills on the night. Angeliz Diaz added 9 kills to offense. Carla Ramirez Ortiz continued to impress as the setter with 32 assists. She completed a double double on the night be also leading the defense in digs with 23. Diaz was also tough on defense with 17 digs.
ysnlive.com
RAMUN IS AIMING FOR SUCCESS
Canfield, OH- Cardinals wide receiver and special teams senior Gavin Ramun sat down in another Canfield football player profile brought to you by:. Ramun has been a key receiver for quarterback Broc Lowry in his final season. Ramun has made some special plays, including 2 touchdown receptions in the Battle of 224. Ramun talks about his future after high school, and the goals he wants to accomplish both on and off the field. Check out this exclusive interview with Gavin Ramun on YSN:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ysnlive.com
ALLIANCE KNOCKS DOWN THE QUAKERS
After a thrilling victory in week 5, the Quakers returned home to open EBC play and were greeted by the high-powered Alliance Aviators, whose offense would score often en route to a 41-30 win over the Quakers. The Aviators would jump out to a 14-0 first quarter lead on two...
ysnlive.com
FALCONS TOP MOONEY IN STRAIGHT SETS
Coming off a thrilling and dramatic five set win against The Louisville Leopards the night prior, The Austintown Fitch Falcons welcomed in Cardinal Mooney for their first and only match with The Cardinals this season! Mooney came in with a mix of experience and new faces, one name that always shines bright is, multiple sport athlete, Maria Fire! Along with Fire, Mooney brought in some good height that has caused issues for so many offenses at the net this year.
ysnlive.com
JACKSON MILTON HANDLES ROCKETS
NORTH JACKSON OH- Tonight the Lady Jays evened up their conference record taking down the Lady Rockets of Lowellville in three straight sets. Emily Fultz had a career night with 16 kills from the outside position. Riley Headley added 7 kills tonight also from the outside. Paige Grope had 13 service points with 2 aces, adding a season high of 25 assists to her stat sheet. Grace Johns had 10 service points with 3 aces and 13 digs.
ysnlive.com
GIRARD HANDS BULLDOGS THEIR FIRST LOSS
CORTLAND OH- Girard came in to Thursday’s matchup with Lakeview needing a win to keep any hopes of grabbing a piece of the NE8. It would not be an easy task, but the Indians pulled through and won 3 consecutive sets after falling the first to win in four. (20-25 26-24 25-23 25-22)
ysnlive.com
SOUTHERN CLAIMS BIG WIN OVER WELLSVILLE
SALINEVILLE, OH- Southern Local played host to Wellsville on a night that had a chill in the air, and the hospitality had a bit of the same in a 64-6 trouncing of the Tigers. Let’s not forget that this rivalry goes back generations, and Southern emphatically made a point in the conference with 421 yards of offense while only allowing 66 total yards on defense.
ysnlive.com
GARFIELD KEEPS PACE IN THE MVAC
WARREN OH- Following back-to-back losses to Crestview and a heartbreaker to Berkshire, The Garrettsville Garfield Lady G-Men have now won 9 of their last 10 sets, all of which have come in their conference. There is no doubt that as long as The Crestview Lady Rebels are in The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference’s (MVAC) Gray Tier, they will be the team to beat.
d9and10sports.com
D10 Finds Gill Eligible for Regular Season, Ineligible for Postseason after Transferring from Hickory to Reynolds
GREENVILLE, Pa. – Louie Gill, a junior who transferred from Hickory to Reynolds a month ago, has been declared eligible for the regular season but ineligible for the postseason after a hearing by the District 10 Committee Thursday, according to Bob Greenburg of Sports Radio 96.7 FM. The ruling...
ysnlive.com
PERFECT VIEW FOR VANHORN
SALEM OH- was able to meet up with defensive standout Brandon VanHorn of the Salem defense. Brandon talked about how his role on the defense has evolved over his three years as a starter and how being looked at as a leader is important to him. He also broke down his week 1 interception and week 5 fumble recovery for a touchdown and how he just wants to do whatever is needed to win.
Comments / 0