HOWLAND, OH- The Howland Tigers came into week 6 still looking for their first win of the season as they hosted Warrensville Heights Friday night. A balanced attack around the field and composure after the halftime break was what pushed the Tigers to be aggressive on both sides of the ball. The momentum of looking for the first win seemed to be apparent in Howland as the defense held Warrensville Heights to just 108 yards on offense. Thanks to Marco Massucci and Nick Leasure, Howland was able to put the game away early in the fourth after a couple of rushing touchdowns to get the victory over Warrensville Heights, 19-0.

WARREN, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO