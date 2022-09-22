Read full article on original website
CARDINAL MOONEY WINS ITS 500TH GAME
YOUNGSTOWN OH- Cardinal Mooney has arguable the most prestigious football programs in the area. One walk inside the Mooney gym will quickly reveal the state level type of success the Cardinals have had over the years. Friday night was a special night for not just the players on the current roster, but every player and coach that has come through the door. Mooney’s 37-0 win over Youngstown East gave the program its 500th win in its illustrious history.
LIBERTY HAS PRODUCTIVE HOMECOMING
LIBERTY OH- The Liberty Leopards and the Campbell Memorial Red Devils met Friday night for a battle in the MVAC Grey Tier. The Leopards came in winless, and Campbell had just one win on the season. Both teams have had their struggles in the first half of the season, but they were both trying to turn things around for the back half of the year.
RAMUN IS AIMING FOR SUCCESS
Canfield, OH- Cardinals wide receiver and special teams senior Gavin Ramun sat down in another Canfield football player profile brought to you by:. Ramun has been a key receiver for quarterback Broc Lowry in his final season. Ramun has made some special plays, including 2 touchdown receptions in the Battle of 224. Ramun talks about his future after high school, and the goals he wants to accomplish both on and off the field. Check out this exclusive interview with Gavin Ramun on YSN:
UNITED TAKES CARE OF THE CLIPPERS
HANOVERTON OH- United came into week six action looking to maintain their edge as the EOAC conference schedule is full steam ahead. The Eagles offense sharpened that edge all evening as they took care of Columbiana 47-7 Friday night in Hanoverton. The starting offense for United had to shake off...
HOWLAND PUSHES FOR FIRST WIN
HOWLAND, OH- The Howland Tigers came into week 6 still looking for their first win of the season as they hosted Warrensville Heights Friday night. A balanced attack around the field and composure after the halftime break was what pushed the Tigers to be aggressive on both sides of the ball. The momentum of looking for the first win seemed to be apparent in Howland as the defense held Warrensville Heights to just 108 yards on offense. Thanks to Marco Massucci and Nick Leasure, Howland was able to put the game away early in the fourth after a couple of rushing touchdowns to get the victory over Warrensville Heights, 19-0.
COWBOYS CONQUER ALL
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Senior stars Elijah Carter and Clifton Scott stopped by Hackett’s Pub to talk about their careers as members of the Chaney Cowboys football team. Not only did the boys get the chance to chat with Steve Leslie about football, they were able to discuss life outside of sports, their families, what classes they are taking at Chaney, some influential people who have effected them throughout their careers, and much much more!
FALCONS TOP MOONEY IN STRAIGHT SETS
Coming off a thrilling and dramatic five set win against The Louisville Leopards the night prior, The Austintown Fitch Falcons welcomed in Cardinal Mooney for their first and only match with The Cardinals this season! Mooney came in with a mix of experience and new faces, one name that always shines bright is, multiple sport athlete, Maria Fire! Along with Fire, Mooney brought in some good height that has caused issues for so many offenses at the net this year.
FALCONS CONTINUE TO FLY HIGH
JEFFERSON, Ohio – Since the first meeting between the Jefferson Falcons (5-1) and Hubbard Eagles (4-2) in 2010, Hubbard has dominated the series 8-1, all while outscoring the Falcons by a total of 369-157. Jefferson’s struggles against not only the Eagles, but the NE8 conference is known no better...
CAMPBELL OUTLASTS VIKINGS IN TOUGH SWEEP
CAMPBELL OH- Campbell racked up another league victory on Thursday night as they fought through some tough sets to sweep LaBrae. (26-24 27-25 25-12) Leading the Devils offense was Kendall Brunn who finished with 14 kills on the night. Angeliz Diaz added 9 kills to offense. Carla Ramirez Ortiz continued to impress as the setter with 32 assists. She completed a double double on the night be also leading the defense in digs with 23. Diaz was also tough on defense with 17 digs.
JACK WILL ALWAYS BOUNCE BACK
Canfield, OH- Senior wide receiver and defensive back Jack Fabry sat down to talk about his football career on YSN. Fabry has worn many hats during his high school years. He transitioned from a position player to a quarterback for his sophomore and junior seasons, before returning back as a wide out and defensive back for his final senior season. Fabry talks about his time as a Cardinal and some of his favorite memories playing football. Catch this interview with senior Jack Fabry brought to you by:
CHANEY COWBOYS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 6) WITH SETH ANTRAM
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Chaney Cowboys are soaring into week six as head coach, Seth Antram, has the ‘Boys playing “elite” football in all aspects of the game at the midway point of the season. Coming off a very impressive display of all around football in week five, Chaney has improved to 5-0, beating a talented Canfield team, 16-13. Up next for Chaney will be a home game against another top ten team in Region 9 of Division 3, as the Cowboys will welcome in the 4-1, Ursuline Irish, to Rayen Stadium on Friday night!
RAMS GET RIGHT BACK TO WINNING
MINERAL RIDGE OH- After a tough last minutes lost to Springfield in Week 5, Mineral Ridge looked to get right back to their winning ways. Their opponent was a Western Reserve team that has suffered a slew of heartbreaking losses. However, tonight it was never a doubt who the better team was. Mineral Ridge ran away with it 40-13.
CRESTVIEW OFFENSE OVERWHELMS WARRIORS
BROOKFIELD OH- On Thursday night the Crestview Rebels took on the Brookfield Warriors in Brookfield for MVAC play. The Rebels had been perfect this season and came in ranked inside the top 100 for the state of Ohio. Brookfield was coming in off to tough road losses to Liberty and Springfield and were trying to get back to winning as they had only lost once at home this season.
ALLIANCE KNOCKS DOWN THE QUAKERS
After a thrilling victory in week 5, the Quakers returned home to open EBC play and were greeted by the high-powered Alliance Aviators, whose offense would score often en route to a 41-30 win over the Quakers. The Aviators would jump out to a 14-0 first quarter lead on two...
FITCH ESCAPES LEOPARDS GRASP
AUSTINTOWN OH-In what looked to be a mismatch on the volleyball court Wednesday night in Austintown. A single win Louisville Leopards team traveled to Fitch in a battle with the one loss Falcons. The junior varsity teams went the full three sets and put on a show, leaving the crowd wondering, how can varsity top that? Well, a back and forth battle ensued in Set 1, with Brooke Haren for Louisville and Jocelyn Jourdan for Austintown exchanging big kills throughout. The serving game from The Falcons made all the difference in Set 1, allowing Fitch to pull away late for the 7-point set victory.
ROGERS FOLLOWS HIS FATHER AS THE LONG SNAPPER
Canfield, OH- Senior Canfield football player Aiden Rogers joined the show on Wednesday night from Cocca’s Pizza in Canfield. Rogers does it all for the Cardinals, acting as a tight end, defensive end, and the teams go to long snapper on the special teams unit. Rogers follows the footsteps of his father who was also a long snapper in high school. He talks about the mindset of a football player, along with his wrestling career up to his junior season. Check out this player profile with Aiden Rogers brought to you by:
SALEM FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 4) WITH RON JOHNSON
SALEM OH- Salem is flying high coming in to Week 6. In their last appearance the Quakers hit a walk off field goal to earn a victory over a Padua Franciscan. Week 6 is when the fun begins as Salem opens up EBC play with Alliance. The Aviators were able to beat Salem last season, so the Quakers will be looking for revenge. Alliance is coming off a dominant victory over the same Canton Central Catholic team that handed the Quakers their only loss. It should be interesting in Quaker Country for a Week 6 brawl.
JACKSON MILTON HANDLES ROCKETS
NORTH JACKSON OH- Tonight the Lady Jays evened up their conference record taking down the Lady Rockets of Lowellville in three straight sets. Emily Fultz had a career night with 16 kills from the outside position. Riley Headley added 7 kills tonight also from the outside. Paige Grope had 13 service points with 2 aces, adding a season high of 25 assists to her stat sheet. Grace Johns had 10 service points with 3 aces and 13 digs.
RAIDERS TAKE A VICTORY LAP IN ARROWHEAD
GIRARD, OH- As we narrow down to the last few weeks of the regular season, the matchups of the unbeatens become vital games to win and watch. On Friday, South Range traveled to Girard to see who would walk out still undefeated. With the Raiders being the powerhouse of the conference and the Idians pursuing their crown, defense and even special teams need to be a big factor to secure the victory for either team. Luckily for South Range, their defense and special teams unit came ready to show the Indians who is the true unbeaten team in the NE8. Thanks to the stifling defense, special teams, and the explosion on offense, South Range was able to walk away with a demanding 56-12 victory over Girard.
GIRARD HANDS BULLDOGS THEIR FIRST LOSS
CORTLAND OH- Girard came in to Thursday’s matchup with Lakeview needing a win to keep any hopes of grabbing a piece of the NE8. It would not be an easy task, but the Indians pulled through and won 3 consecutive sets after falling the first to win in four. (20-25 26-24 25-23 25-22)
