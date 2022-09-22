Read full article on original website
Benno
2d ago
Yeah right. they destroyed mine and I had to pay $70 for a replacement. there's only one way those get destroyed and that's caused by the gripping mechanism from their garbage collectors.
kusi.com
Illegal street vending in Gaslamp increases despite new laws
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been three months since the City of San Diego approved the new street vending laws, but the number of illegal vendors in the Gaslamp Quarter continues to hit record highs. The law was passed to prevent vendors from taking over streets and sidewalks,...
eastcountymagazine.org
San Diego County motel voucher program
September 23, 2022 (El Cajon) Some people placed in El Cajon motels under the County of San Diego’s motel voucher program for the homeless had extensive criminal histories or were fugitives with arrest warrants, according to a statement issued by El Cajon Police Department. ECPD made the discovery after reviewing arrest records tied to the program.
eastcountymagazine.org
WELLGREENS DISPENSARY IN LEMON GROVE ANNOUNCES DONATION TO ELIMINATE $250,000 WORTH OF MEDICAL DEBT IN CALIFORNIA
September 23, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – At a press conference held at the new Wellgreens dispensary at 6859 Federal Boulevard yesterday, Wellgreens executives announced their partnership with Pacific Stone to eliminate $250,000 worth of medical debt for Californians through a donation to RIP Medical Debt in New York. Lemon...
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - Watergrill
Watergrill is a seafood-focused high-end restaurant located in Gaslamp Quarter of Downtown, San Diego. They are known to have some of the freshest seafood and an amazing dining experience with great service and environment.
kusi.com
Downtown San Diego business owners fed up with homeless destroying the community
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis continues to grow and residents are calling out to city leaders to find a solution. The official August count found 1,609 homeless people to be living in Downtown San Diego alone, majority of them living specifically in East Village. As...
‘Weird Lights’ Spotted Over San Diego Leave Californians Puzzled: WATCH
San Diego, California saw some glowing orbs on Monday, Sept. 19, and residents took to social media to discuss the phenomenon. According to viewers and news stations, there were about five lights over the Pacific Ocean that would light up and fade, and then another would appear, only to fade as well. Videos and photos have since gone viral.
eastcountymagazine.org
CRIMINALS AND FUGITIVES AMONG HOMELESS HOUSED THROUGH COUNTY’S MOTEL VOUCHER PROGRAM IN EL CAJON
September 23, 2022 (El Cajon) Some people placed in El Cajon motels under the County of San Diego’s motel voucher program for the homeless had extensive criminal histories or were fugitives with arrest warrants, according to a statement issued by El Cajon Police Department. ECPD made the discovery after reviewing arrest records tied to the program.
Family receives $1.3M settlement for man’s death after arrest
San Diego County has settled a lawsuit for the family of Mexican National Marco Antonio Nápoles-Rosales, who died after being apprehended by San Diego County Sheriff's on Aug. 16, 2018.
spectrumnews1.com
The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation
Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
Affordable housing requirement in four San Diego-area cities
New affordable housing mandates have taken hold in four cities after their lawsuit was declined to be heard at the California Supreme Court.
SANDAG drops controversial mileage tax for drivers
SAN DIEGO — SANDAG board members struck down a proposed controversial mileage tax for drivers. The road usage charge would have cost drivers four cents for every mile driven. The board's action set the stage for removing the regional road usage charge temporarily. "I think today’s action was in...
Oceanside receives $3.2M from county for homeless navigation center
Oceanside officials are going to turn an old alternative school into a homeless navigation center.
San Diego is #3 destination for people looking to move to a different city
San Diego is one of the top destinations in the country that people are looking to move to, according to a new housing report published by real estate website Redfin.
northcountydailystar.com
Free Trees in Escondido Pick your Tree
Last weekend, Urban Corps of San Diego canvassed neighborhoods in Escondido letting residents know about the City’s Free Tree Program. Councilmember Martinez joined their efforts in distributing materials. The free tree program provides a tree to residents if they qualify, at no cost. Urban Corps is partnering with the...
coolsandiegosights.com
Sweet memories of Top Gun in Oceanside!
Fans of the original Top Gun movie would love visiting the recently restored Top Gun House near the foot of the Oceanside Pier. The historic old Victorian beach house, an 1887 Queen Anne Cottage that was featured in the popular movie, has been turned into an ice cream shop filled with sweet Top Gun memories!
northcountydailystar.com
City of Oceanside Free Compost & Mulch for Residents
Feed your yard and improve your soil and plant growth! The City of Oceanside provides free high-quality organic compost and mulch for Oceanside residents at the El Corazon Compost Facility. Please bring a container, shovel, and proof of Oceanside residency. On occasion, compost tea is available as well. Details and Hours.
NBC Los Angeles
What Are Those? Mysterious Orbs of Orange Light Glow Above San Diego and Tijuana
From Tijuana, Mexico, to north San Diego County, California, witnesses Monday night reported seeing mysterious orbs of orange light hovering in the sky, prompting many questions with few answers. The lights appeared sometime around 9 p.m. PST and were visible for about a half-hour, from what witnesses told NBC 7....
kusi.com
Update: Homeless shelters switched to processing center for migrants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless problem is out of control, with a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. City and County leaders, like Mayor Gloria and Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, insist on converting hotels/motels into homeless shelters, as they continue touting the openings as success.
SheKnows
Sandra Bullock Unloads $6 Million San Diego County Ranch With a Chicken Coop & a Citrus Grove
Sandra Bullock has been making all sorts of moves with her large real estate portfolio over the last year. She got rid of her coveted Sierra Towers condo while making one of her Malibu beach houses available to rent. Now, she’s listing her Valley Center, California ranch in San Diego County for $6 million.
Rancho San Diego man arrested for alleged indecent exposure
Yazen Hamoode, 27, turned himself in at San Diego County Sheriff's Department headquarters in Kearny Mesa on Wednesday in connection with the alleged crimes.
