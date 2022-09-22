ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Violence at high school football games a nationwide issue amid referee shortage

By Zach Shugan
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13P2eW_0i5NLbjG00

Friday nights are supposed to be about two teams battling it out on the field, not students fighting in the stands or parents hopping fences to join a brawl between players.

In the midst of a critical shortage of officials due to unruly behavior by coaches, players and spectators , there was a string of violent outbursts last week at high school football games across the country.

A national survey showed 46% of officials "have felt unsafe or feared for their safety due to spectator, coach, administrator or player behavior." It's easy to see why so many feel this way when you take a look at the current state of affairs in high school sports.

Two high schools in Maryland suspended their football seasons Saturday after a massive brawl broke out between players and coaches during their game Friday night and spilled out into the parking lot when it was double-forfeited.

One school district in Georgia is considering changes to its security protocol following two shootings at games on back-to-back days last weekend. Both involved spectators, with one taking place at a parking lot tailgate after the game.

In Minnesota, three minors were arrested at a game Friday night when a group of between 15 to 30 teenagers caused a scene with a large fight.

A game in Colorado is currently on hold thanks to a fight breaking out between players in which some fans jumped the fence and joined the mess .

Not only will more people be injured or arrested if this trend keeps up, but high school sports as a whole will suffer from the dangerous distractions and lack of officials willing to put up with them.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

High School Football Standout Dies After Mid-Game Head Knock

A high school sophomore and football standout died Wednesday, two weeks after sustaining a blow to the head during a game. Xavier McClain, a student at Linden High School in New Jersey, “suffered a traumatic brain injury while playing” a Big Central Conference game, Linden Mayor Derek Armstead wrote on Facebook. While authorities have not confirmed how Xavier sustained the fatal injury, a witness told NJ.com that the teenager sustained a blow to the head as he returned the second-half kickoff. Videos show that play stopped while an ambulance arrived on the sideline. The game happened just a day after a senior and budding football talent at a neighboring high school died in his sleep. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derek Armstead Mayor of Linden (@derekarmstead) Read it at NJ.com
LINDEN, NJ
CBS Minnesota

Police: 2 young men shot outside Richfield High School football game

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured two young men outside a Richfield High School football game Friday evening.According to police, the shooting was reported at around 8:45 p.m. at the homecoming game at the Richfield High School football field, located at 7001 Harriet Ave. S. in Richfield. "A school staff member advised an on-site police officer that school officials had turned away a number of individuals from game entry that appeared to be waiting for the game to end. The individuals were gathered a short distance northeast of the football field," police said in a news release....
RICHFIELD, MN
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News

The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
The Spun

Former Alabama 4-Star Recruit Is Reportedly Transferring

An Alabama defensive lineman will reportedly search for a new school. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, former four-star recruit Braylen Ingraham has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Ingraham hasn't played for the Crimson Tide since recording one tackle in a 63-3 win over Kentucky on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Georgia Legend Has Brutally Honest Admission On Kirby Smart

Champ Bailey, a former star cornerback for Georgia, recently shared a hilarious comment about his former teammate/Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. Bailey said that Smart, also a former DB for Georgia, was a "pain in my neck.”. Based on this admission from Bailey, it appears Smart has always had those...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#High School Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

High school football player dies after on-field head injury

LINDEN, N.J. — A sophomore at a New Jersey high school has died after suffering a head injury during a football game two weeks ago. Xavier McClain was a sophomore at Linden High School and died Wednesday after collapsing on the field Sept. 9, WNBC reported. McClain took a hit during the second half of the game, and while he was able to get up, he collapsed again and had to be taken away in an ambulance.
LINDEN, NJ
The Spun

Nebraska Has Taken Notable Step In Coaching Search

The Nebraska football program has hired an outside firm to assist in its ongoing head coaching search. On Thursday, athletic director Trev Alberts announced a partnership with Collegiate Sports Associates. Nebraska fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a disappointing 1-2 start and a home loss to Georgia Southern in...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Michigan Fans Clear

Born and raised in Ohio and going on to coach the Ohio State Buckeyes for seven years, there's no Big Blue blood running through Urban Meyer's veins. Meyer will soon find himself back in Ann Arbor on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" and speaking on "Urban's Take with Tim May," the college football analyst had some nice things to say about the Wolverines and their fans.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Division 1 School Announces It's Changing Its Name

On Wednesday, Houston Baptist University announced it would be changing its name effective immediately. The university, who's football team participates in the Division I FCS, will now go by Houston Christian University. The school was originally called Houston Baptist College before changing to Houston Baptist University in 1974. HCU will...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Punishment Announced For Executive Arrested At College Football Game

Doug Ramsey, chief operating officer of Beyond Meat, was arrested after Saturday's Arkansas football game for biting a man's nose during a physical altercation. The executive for the plant-based meat alternative company was arrested on charges of terroristic threats and third-degree battery. Ramsey has been suspended from his role at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy