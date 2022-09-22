Violence at high school football games a nationwide issue amid referee shortage
Friday nights are supposed to be about two teams battling it out on the field, not students fighting in the stands or parents hopping fences to join a brawl between players.
In the midst of a critical shortage of officials due to unruly behavior by coaches, players and spectators , there was a string of violent outbursts last week at high school football games across the country.
A national survey showed 46% of officials "have felt unsafe or feared for their safety due to spectator, coach, administrator or player behavior." It's easy to see why so many feel this way when you take a look at the current state of affairs in high school sports.
Two high schools in Maryland suspended their football seasons Saturday after a massive brawl broke out between players and coaches during their game Friday night and spilled out into the parking lot when it was double-forfeited.
One school district in Georgia is considering changes to its security protocol following two shootings at games on back-to-back days last weekend. Both involved spectators, with one taking place at a parking lot tailgate after the game.
In Minnesota, three minors were arrested at a game Friday night when a group of between 15 to 30 teenagers caused a scene with a large fight.
A game in Colorado is currently on hold thanks to a fight breaking out between players in which some fans jumped the fence and joined the mess .
Not only will more people be injured or arrested if this trend keeps up, but high school sports as a whole will suffer from the dangerous distractions and lack of officials willing to put up with them.
Comments / 0