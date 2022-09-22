ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate

By Christina Rodriguez
 2 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The deadly stabbing of a 51-year-old man that happened near Betteravia and Bradley Road Wednesday morning raises concern among locals in Santa Maria.

“Stabbings, obviously, like last night, there's a lot of crime, a lot more crime when I grew up. So it's concerning", said Cheri Martins from Santa Maria.

Locals say the new housing and construction development is increasing the population and crime rates.

“The safety of Santa Maria is, I believe, declining, especially with a lot of people coming from different cities that bring crime", said Joshua Martinez from Santa Maria.

Martinez says the community needs to come together to assist in protecting the city.

“Maybe an increase in police and maybe an increase of local maybe watch guards or different forces or different groups that can help the community", said Martinez.

Martins says she saw the crime scene as it was cleaned up and it concerned her for the safety of the community.

The stabbing is still under investigation by the Santa Maria Police department.

Comments / 5

Sheila Revelez
2d ago

What we need is for the elected officials to wake up & do the job that has been ignored & not enforced & is threating all Santa Marians Safety &truely their lifes.Thisie not a housing shortage problem,& This is an invasion of Illegal undocumented Migrants.That can not enter our Country Legally most due to having criminal history gang affiliated.& just undesirable & would never be granted legal entry.PHD/Genius not requiredBraun& Balls needed to guarantee a drastic difference make City Safe again & free up rental properties.that will bring rents down.& Stop building!Not A Housing Shortage.Its an Invasion! DEPORT The PROBLEMS.!!UP TO OFFICIALS IF SANTA MARIA WILL EVER BE THE ALL AMERICAN CITY IT ONCE WAS!

Reply(1)
4
 

