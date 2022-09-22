ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahwah, NJ

ramaponews.com

CCEC celebrates National Voter Registration Day

Public institutions across the country recognized National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 20, seven weeks before Election Day. The holiday originated in 2012 “to create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities.”. Ramapo College’s Civic & Community Engagement Center (CCEC) participated by providing free food, games and resources aimed at...
MAHWAH, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County Prosecutor’s Office personnel discuss bias conduct at Halsted Middle School

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Samantha DeNegri and Sergeant Patrick LaGuerre recently discussed bias conduct with the students at Halsted Middle School in Newton. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office routinely conducts presentations at schools throughout Morris County and the surrounding region...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
ramaponews.com

Women’s volleyball once bitten, twice victorious

The Ramapo College women’s volleyball team had a successful week, winning two of three matches, including a pair of 3-0 victories at a tri-match at Albertus Magnus College on Saturday afternoon. The Roadrunners’ first win came against Sarah Lawrence College. It was won in convincing fashion with scores of...
MAHWAH, NJ
Mahwah, NJ
Mahwah, NJ
Education
Daily Voice

'Accidental' Lockdown Activation Brings Police To Morris County Middle School

An "accidental" lockdown activation brought several police officers to a Morris County middle school to investigate, authorities said. Chatham Middle School was testing the district’s 911 alert system when it inadvertently sent a lockdown message to the Morris County 911 Communications Center and prompted an immediate police response around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, the department said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come

Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street

A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
#Ramapo College#College Education#Linus College#West Point
ramaponews.com

COVID variants present new concerns

With school starting up again, conversations surrounding COVID-19 have increased, especially concerning the new vaccines and variants of the virus. As subvariants of the Omicron strain keep appearing, new vaccines are coming out to help combat the spread of these mutated strains. With these new variants, the symptoms of COVID...
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

5 things I learned attending N.J.’s first major public weed consumer event

There was a moment in the outdoor smoking section at the 420 Expo in Edison over the weekend that encapsulated what legalizing weed in New Jersey meant to the thousands gathered. It was Saturday evening, and a thick haze of smoke from hundreds of spliffs and bowls drifted high just as the sun began to dip past the roofline from a village of food trucks.
EDISON, NJ
franklinreporter.com

75,000-Square-Foot Warehouse Approved By Planning Board

A warehouse measuring 74,800 square feet and targeted for a 5.2-acre Schoolhouse Road parcel was approved September 21 by the Planning Board. The developer, BH 31 Schoolhouse Road, will install a sidewalk along the 300-foot Schoolhouse Road frontage. The warehouse will be accessed by two driveways, and will contain 10...
FRANKLIN, NJ

