Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ramaponews.com
CCEC celebrates National Voter Registration Day
Public institutions across the country recognized National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 20, seven weeks before Election Day. The holiday originated in 2012 “to create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities.”. Ramapo College’s Civic & Community Engagement Center (CCEC) participated by providing free food, games and resources aimed at...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office personnel discuss bias conduct at Halsted Middle School
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Samantha DeNegri and Sergeant Patrick LaGuerre recently discussed bias conduct with the students at Halsted Middle School in Newton. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office routinely conducts presentations at schools throughout Morris County and the surrounding region...
Hudson Valley HS principal suspended with pay after accusations of homophobic remarks on Facebook
He allegedly made the inappropriate remark on his personal Facebook page in a post about the high school football team.
ramaponews.com
Women’s volleyball once bitten, twice victorious
The Ramapo College women’s volleyball team had a successful week, winning two of three matches, including a pair of 3-0 victories at a tri-match at Albertus Magnus College on Saturday afternoon. The Roadrunners’ first win came against Sarah Lawrence College. It was won in convincing fashion with scores of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Accidental' Lockdown Activation Brings Police To Morris County Middle School
An "accidental" lockdown activation brought several police officers to a Morris County middle school to investigate, authorities said. Chatham Middle School was testing the district’s 911 alert system when it inadvertently sent a lockdown message to the Morris County 911 Communications Center and prompted an immediate police response around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, the department said.
Opponents of new fossil fuel projects rally in N.J., call out Murphy making speech nearby
Hoping the automatic doors of The Heldrich Hotel would stay open long enough for Gov. Phil Murphy to hear, a group of more than 30 activists shouted in unison on Friday morning: “Gov. Murphy, keep your promise, no fossil fuel projects!”. The call to action punctuated a demonstration in...
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come
Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street
A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Major Trafficker Gets 14 Years, No Parole, For Shipping 40 Pounds Of Heroin From Cali To NJ
UPDATE: A major drug trafficker from Somerset County who flooded the New Jersey streets with major quantities of heroin -- some of it laced with deadly fentanyl -- must spend a plea-bargained 14 years in federal prison. William T. Bouza, 45, of Watchung, must serve out the entire term handed...
Land of Make Believe founder, former doctor for NY Jets among Warren Hall of Fame inductees
The Warren County Hall of Fame will induct six individuals at a gala dinner Nov. 5 at Hawk Pointe Golf Club. including the posthumous induction of Marie Maier, co-founder of the Land of Make Believe Amusement Park. The Warren County Community College Foundation established the Hall of Fame and presents...
Check Your Trees for Beech Leaf Disease, Confirmed in 12 New Jersey Counties
Beech Leaf Disease is killing our trees!Morristown Minute. In 2020, beech leaf disease was identified in Bergen and Essex counties, responsible for the gradual deforestation of our communities; today the NJDEP reports the disease has been identified in an additional 10 counties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ramaponews.com
COVID variants present new concerns
With school starting up again, conversations surrounding COVID-19 have increased, especially concerning the new vaccines and variants of the virus. As subvariants of the Omicron strain keep appearing, new vaccines are coming out to help combat the spread of these mutated strains. With these new variants, the symptoms of COVID...
wrnjradio.com
NYC pair arrested for armed check cashing spree including Hackettstown, Parsippany, Old Bridge
NEW JERSEY – Two New York men are charged with three gunpoint robberies of check cashing locations in different parts of New Jersey in 2021 and 2022 and with conspiracy to commit robberies in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Ramel...
New York Men Illegally Applied For Full-Carry Gun Permits in Hudson Valley
Two men are accused of trying to use the Hudson Valley to obtain a full-carry gun permit. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported on arresting two Brooklyn, New York men who allegedly illegally used a Hudson Valley address to obtain a full-carry pistol permit. Brooklyn Men Arrested In...
5 things I learned attending N.J.’s first major public weed consumer event
There was a moment in the outdoor smoking section at the 420 Expo in Edison over the weekend that encapsulated what legalizing weed in New Jersey meant to the thousands gathered. It was Saturday evening, and a thick haze of smoke from hundreds of spliffs and bowls drifted high just as the sun began to dip past the roofline from a village of food trucks.
Young Linden football standout dies of apparent head trauma from Sept. 9 game
Tragedy struck in Union County for the second time in two weeks when Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday from an apparent head injury sustained in a Big Central Conference game against Woodbridge Sept. 9. That fatal injury was suffered only one day after Rahway senior Ali Muhamad died in...
Body found in Delaware River in NJ is that of missing York fisherman, police say
DEER PARK, N.Y. — A body found in the Delaware River in New Jersey last week is that of a missing fisherman from York, according to New York State Police. William G. Vandyke, 47, was reported missing in an area of the Delaware River near the town of Deerpark, in Orange County, NY, on Sept. 8, authorities said.
franklinreporter.com
75,000-Square-Foot Warehouse Approved By Planning Board
A warehouse measuring 74,800 square feet and targeted for a 5.2-acre Schoolhouse Road parcel was approved September 21 by the Planning Board. The developer, BH 31 Schoolhouse Road, will install a sidewalk along the 300-foot Schoolhouse Road frontage. The warehouse will be accessed by two driveways, and will contain 10...
No. 3 Don Bosco football takes on unbeaten No. 1 Bergen Catholic in rivalry showdown
Dan Sabella walked around the Don Bosco Prep campus on Monday, and he could already feel the buzz in the air. The atmosphere at the Ramsey-based school is different this week. Even the cafeteria staff is gearing up for the Ironmen’s next game.
Comments / 0