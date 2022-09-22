Read full article on original website
Work Starts on The Rails
McGuire Development Company and Blackfish Investments celebrated the start of work at The Rails, a new apartment complex under construction on Main Street near the LaSalle Light Rail Station. The Rails is a transit-oriented, brownfield redevelopment project that combines preservation of two existing buildings with new construction. The project will create 312 apartments in existing and new buildings,1,500 square feet of retail space, and 3,675 square feet of office space.
Introducing The Dorian
The Buffalo development scene was certainly lively this week. Adding to the list of projects that have been announced/completed, Natale Development conducted the grand opening of “The Dorian” at 1491 Niagara Street. Not only is the 33,550 square foot former Aldrich and Ray Manufacturing Company building up and running, the project has also attracted two commercial anchor tenants.
City Pursues Eminent Domain for Cobblestone Buildings
While ADM whacks away at the Great Northern Elevator on Ganson Street, the City is (finally) taking steps to prevent a similar fate for the nearby historic Blacksmith Shops in the Cobblestone District. Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown has invoked eminent domain powers in an effort to obtain and save two historic properties from further neglect and disrepair. The properties located at 110 and 118 South Park Avenue have been in and out of housing court for years.
MAGNOLIA BALLET at The Alleyway powerfully reveals the “intersectionality” of race and gender identity
THE BASICS: MAGNOLIA BALLET, a new play by Terry Guest, directed by Carlos R.A. Jones, starring Richard Satterwhite, Nigel Reynolds, Dennis Anthony Wilson, and Shawn Adiletta, is presented by the Alleyway Theatre, with all evening performances at 7:30 pm Thursday – Saturday through October 1 including one matinee, Saturday afternoon, September 24 at 3:30 pm. One Curtain Up Alley (between Pearl and Main along the back wall of Shea’s) Buffalo NY 14202 716.852.2600 alleyway.com.
Line-Up Announcement for The Witches Ball | A Highway to Hell
Buffalo’s most exciting night of horror is back, and this time will have you riding the highway straight to hell! This year’s Witches Ball is happening at The Statler on Saturday, October 29 from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. so you can Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop) and speaking of drop – we’ve got a blazing hot line-up!
Small Business Spotlight: Artist Mark DiVincenzo finds his “Perfect Natural Rhythm”
Artist’s new studio space & gallery will open to the public next month. There’s nothing I like more than talking about Buffalo. Seriously, it is my favorite conversation starter when I am visiting a new city or making someone’s acquaintance. So when I had the opportunity to sit down with Mark DiVincenzo and pick his brain about the Buffalo art scene – and an exciting personal and professional endeavor he is embarking upon – it was a no-brainer.
