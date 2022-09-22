Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes sitting Saturday for Miami
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Fortes is being replaced behind the plate by Jacob Stallings versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 213 plate appearances this season, Fortes has a .254 batting average with a .744 OPS,...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dustin May Struggles, Dodgers Shut Down By Madison Bumgarner In Loss To Diamondbacks
Dustin May endured more struggles with command and the Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t solve Madison Bumgarner in a 6-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have dropped two games in a row but can still take the series if they bounce back with a win in the finale on Thursday night.
Dodgers: Albert Pujols Goes Yard Again for Number 700 at Dodger Stadium
Welp. The internet ink wasn’t dry on the last article but here we are again. The legendary Albert Pujols has connected on home run number 700 in his illustrious career. And fittingly, he did it at Dodger Stadium. Albert wasted no time on Friday night, hitting two home runs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Mookie Betts Makes Los Angeles Dodgers Franchise History With 35th Home Run
Mookie Betts had the only hit the Los Angeles Dodgers had against Madison Bumgarner in their loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night, but it did make franchise history. Betts broke up Bumgarner’s perfect game in the fourth inning with a solo home run that cut the Diamondbacks’ lead...
Unvaccinated coach has worked remotely all year for SF Giants
Despite glowing reviews from the organization, the Giants' director of pitching has only worked remotely all of 2022.
Seattle Mariners, RHP Luis Castillo agree to 5-year contract
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have locked up another ace for their pitching staff, agreeing to a five-year contract with right-hander Luis Castillo on Saturday. Castillo was the big trade deadline acquisition for the Mariners when they acquired him from Cincinnati. The hope was Castillo would be the difference in Seattle’s push to end the longest playoff drought in baseball and that the Mariners could convince him to stick around longer.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday
Arizona Diamondbacks (70-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.52 ERA, .92 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.27 ERA, .95 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -221, Diamondbacks +182; over/under is 7...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Kyle Isbel kept out Friday for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The lefty-hitting Isbel will sit versus the Mariners' southpaw. MJ Melendez will move to left field in place of Isbel while Hunter Dozier fills the void in the lineup to play right field and hit seventh. Edward Olivares will be the Royals' designated hitter and Salvador Perez will catch for Brady Singer.
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder batting fifth in Oakland's Friday lineup
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is starting in Friday's game against the New York Mets. Pinder will man left field after Tony Kemp was shifted to second base and Jordan Diaz was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Bassitt, our models project Pinder to score 4.8 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong handling shortstop position for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. DeJong will operate at shortstop after Tommy Edman was moved to second base and Brendan Donovan was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Blake Snell, our models project DeJong to score 8.4 FanDuel...
Albert Pujols reaches 700 homer club with 2 against Dodgers
Albert Pujols on Friday evening became the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to hit 700 home runs, hitting two in the St. Louis Cardinals 11-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Pujols hit Andrew Heaney’s four-seam fastball 434 feet into the left-center field stands in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
numberfire.com
Stuart Fairchild sitting Thursday for Cincinnati
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. Mike Siani will replace Fairchild in center field and hit eighth. Siani will be making his MLB debut on Thursday. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Reds'...
Yardbarker
Rays Name 1B Kyle Manzardo Minor League Player of the Year
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—The Tampa Bay Rays have announced the winners of their 2022 Minor League awards. Here is the complete list of winners:. 1B KYLE MANZARDO, Bowling Green/Montgomery: Batting .327/.426/.617 (106-for-324) with 26 doubled, 22 home runs, 81 RBI and 59 walks through 93 games, including 10 doubles, five home runs and 26 RBI in 30 games since his Aug. 9 promotion to Doubla-A Montgomery. He leads Rays minor leaguers in average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage. and OPS (1.043), is tied for third in homers, ranks fourth in RBI, fifth in extra-base hits (49) and sixth in walks. With a minimum of 200 at-bats, he led the South Atlantic League in average (.329), slugging percentage (.636) and OPS (1.072) and ranked secnd in the league in on-base percentage (.436).
Comments / 0