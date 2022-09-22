Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Seattle's Adam Frazier operating second base on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Adam Frazier is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Frazier will man second base after Dylan Moore was rested in Oakland. In a matchup against right-hander James Kaprielian, our models project Frazier to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Luis Castillo contract grade: Mariners extend their ace for half-decade
The Seattle Mariners traded for Luis Castillo before the deadline, and have now signed him to a monster contract extension. Jerry DiPoto dealt for Castillo fully knowing that a contract extension had to be the next move. But first, he inked franchise cornerstone Julio Rodriguez to a deal linking him with the organization for the next decade-plus.
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
numberfire.com
Julio Rodriguez (back) out Friday for Mariners
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez (back) is not available for Friday's series opener against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Rodriguez left Thursday's game against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning due to lower-back tightness, which is the same issue that sidelined him for three games last weekend. It remains to be seen if Rodriguez will miss more than Friday's contest. Jarred Kelenic will cover center field on Friday while Adam Frazier moves out to left and Abraham Toro starts on second base.
Yardbarker
Jarred Kelenic stars in return to majors, Mariners top A's
Jarred Kelenic made a triumphant return to the major leagues with a home run, a double and two RBIs Thursday afternoon as the visiting Seattle Mariners overcame Julio Rodriguez's recurring back issues to overpower the Oakland Athletics 9-5. Adam Frazier chipped in with a go-ahead, two-run double in a three-run...
numberfire.com
David Peralta batting cleanup for Rays on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is starting in Saturday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peralta will take over left field after Randy Arozarena was shifted to right, Manuel Margot was named Tampa Bay's designated hitter, and Harold Ramirez was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Alex Manoah, our...
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder batting fifth in Oakland's Friday lineup
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is starting in Friday's game against the New York Mets. Pinder will man left field after Tony Kemp was shifted to second base and Jordan Diaz was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Bassitt, our models project Pinder to score 4.8 FanDuel points at...
ESPN
MLB suspends 3 minor league pitchers who tested positive for performance-enhancing substance
NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball has suspended three minor league pitchers after they tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance. The penalties were announced on Friday. Melvi Acosta, a 27-year-old right-hander with Minnesota's Triple-A affiliate in St. Paul, was suspended for 80 games without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol....
MLB・
Trejo, Tovar lead young Rockies over Padres 4-3 in 10
DENVER (AP) — Rookie Alan Trejo singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, highly touted prospect Ezequiel Tovar picked up hits on the first two pitches he saw in the big leagues, and the youthful Colorado Rockies stalled the San Diego Padres’ playoff progress with a 4-3 victory on Friday night. Randal Grichuk homered and Yonathan Daza added a two-run triple for the last-place Rockies, who started six rookies, including an all-rookie infield. “We’re fiery and we’re energetic and we just want to come up here and produce,” Trejo said. Colorado improved to 7-1 against the Padres at Coors Field and has won 14 of the past 15 meetings in Denver over the past two seasons.
Padres lose to Rockies 4-3 in 10 innings
The Padres lost 4-3 to the Rockies in 10 innings on Friday, as Sean Manaea’s struggles on the mound continued. Manaea allowed 9 baserunners and 3 earned runs in just 3.2 innings pitched.
