The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
Biden sent a clear message to Putin — and to China — in his UN General Assembly speech
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN General Assembly in New York this week, instead choosing to send a foreign minister. But he has managed to cast a long shadow over the proceedings nevertheless. In an address to the nation earlier today, Putin told Russian citizens that he would be “partially mobilizing” people on reserve lists and with prior military experience to help with the war in Ukraine. Considering this was supposed to be a two-week venture with few military losses, it’s hard to read this as anything less than an admission of failure. Putin also ramped up the rhetoric on nuclear weapons, saying that he would use “all means” to defend his citizens and adding that “those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction”.
nationalinterest.org
How U.S. Airpower Could Thwart a Chinese Attack on Taiwan
Any Chinese amphibious advance would be vulnerable to being destroyed by U.S. and allied air power. Any Chinese maritime buildup for an amphibious attack on Taiwan would most likely be seen by U.S. and allied surveillance systems. Yet given the size and lethality of China’s fast-growing navy, such a prospect clearly poses a major threat to Taiwan, the United States, and U.S. allies in the Pacific.
China tones down rhetoric on Taiwan after U.S. and Canadian ships transit strait
China says that it is inevitable self-governing Taiwan will come under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve the aim peacefully.
Defense One
Air Force Secretary: ‘China Would be Making an Enormous Mistake to Invade Taiwan’
One day after President Joe Biden said the U.S. would defend Taiwan militarily, his Air Force secretary issued a stern warning to Beijing: Don’t do it. Frank Kendall said Chinese leaders should look no further than Russia’s botched attempt to take over Ukraine to see why an invasion of Taiwan would not be easy and would have severe consequences.
President Putin Suffering From 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer,' On Verge Of Losing Sight: Report
This article was originally published on May 31, 2022, and has been edited with updated news. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to send an additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, which includes calling Russian military reservists into active service. In May, a report indicated that an anonymous Russian intelligence...
nationalinterest.org
The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine
NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
China Already Expects U.S. Forces to Defend Taiwan—Think Tank
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
ohmymag.co.uk
Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens
Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Scientists at America’s top nuclear lab were recruited by China to design missiles and drones, report says
At least 154 Chinese scientists who worked on government-sponsored research at the U.S.’s foremost national security laboratory over the last two decades have been recruited to do scientific work in China — some of which helped advance military technology that threatens American national security — according to a new private intelligence report obtained by NBC News.
'60-ton beast': Ret. General describes tank US is looking to send to Ukraine
A senior military official says US tanks are on the table to send to Ukraine. Brig. Gen. Steve Anderson (Ret.) explains why he thinks the US should continue meeting Ukraine’s requirements and whether the country should put contractors on the ground to help with logistics.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Cash Expected To Become Obsolete
A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
Asian stocks slide for 3rd day on economic growth fears
Asian stocks fell for a third day Friday after more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to control persistent inflation spurred fears of a possible global recession.Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged lower. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index fell Thursday for a third day after rate hikes by central banks in Britain, Switzerland, Turkey and the Philippines. The Fed hiked its key rate on Wednesday for a fifth time this year and indicated more rises were on the way.“Global equities are struggling as the...
US News and World Report
Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings
LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
The number of Chinese millionaires is set to double by 2026, Credit Suisse says, but not for the reasons you think
The number of millionaires in the world is set to hit 87 million by 2026, a 40% increase over the 62 million individuals with a net worth above $1 million in 2021, according to Credit Suisse’s annual Global Wealth Report, released on Tuesday, which found that global wealth growth is set to rebound despite a slowdown in 2022.
China's yuan tumbles near key threshold as dollar strength increases on aggressive Fed policy
The onshore yuan weakened 0.58% against the dollar Friday to 7.1193, Bloomberg data shows. China's currency neared the lower limit of its daily trading band, while the dollar climbed thanks to a hawkish Fed. The yuan was 1.8% below Beijing's reference rate, which allows a 2% move in either direction.
Russia warns that SpaceX Starlink satellites could become a "legitimate target"
WTF?! SpaceX's Starlink satellite system has, not for the first time, been threatened with destruction by a foreign government. Unsurprisingly, it was Russia that made the veiled threat against Elon Musk's company, which has been a huge asset to Ukraine in its battle against invading Russian forces. The warning came...
