Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
SFGate
DeSantis declares emergency as storm expected to hit Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Florida as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean and is expected to bring heavy rains and intense hurricane winds to the state next week. DeSantis initially issued the emergency order for two...
SFGate
Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
SFGate
Coast Guard works to remove sunken ships from Columbia River
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two ships that have been abandoned in the Columbia river for years are being removed and the U.S. Coast Guard is working with state agencies to clean up the fuel and oil that leaked from the vessels. The ships — a Navy tug called the...
After 90 years, one of Lake Tahoe’s oldest restaurants closes without fanfare
Once a date night spot for Al Pacino and Diane Keaton, one of Tahoe's oldest restaurants closed its doors for good.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Fault along California coast could unleash earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
LOS ANGELES — A fault system running nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties has the potential to trigger a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to a new study that is the latest to highlight the seismic threats facing Southern California. Known as the Palos...
Why so many trees are dying in Lake Tahoe
White fir and red fir trees are dying at a fast clip in the Lake Tahoe Basin, the U.S. Forest Service confirmed.
You can sleep in a treehouse in the Santa Cruz forests for less than $200/night
You'll struggle to find anything else like this treehouse near Silicon Valley.
SFGate
Newsom OKs name change for law school founded by racist
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. Gavin Newsom, California escalate war with wild pig 'scourge'
It will soon be easier for California residents to take up arms against an exploding wild pig population.
Comments / 0