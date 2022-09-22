ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Juan Gabriel’s Alcapulco mansion is still on Airbnb

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kE9mv_0i5NKYvK00

Have you always wanted to feel closer to the late Juan Gabriel ? Well, you can still rent his Alcapulco mansion on Airbnb.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tMzp4_0i5NKYvK00 GettyImages

The Mexican singer’s property listed as “Casa Juan Gabriel,” was sold by the singer shortly before his death in 2016, per La Vibra. As noted by Mitu , it was one of Gabriel’s only assets not involved in a years-long battle to split his assets between his heirs.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJXq1_0i5NKYvK00 Airbnb

RELATED:

Camilo talks his official World Cup song, performing barefoot, and more

Eva Mendes makes washing dishes with a sponge exciting in her latest video

Juan Gabriel’s estate premieres ‘Ya’ featuring Banda El Recodo and La India


The Airbnb listing provides several photos of the gorgeous property which holds 15 guests and has 6 bedrooms with 5.5 bathrooms. It goes for $621, not including taxes and cleaning fees.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMYDR_0i5NKYvK00 Airbnb


Gabriel passed away on August 28, 2016, at the age of 66. His legacy has continued to live on outside of his mansion being on Airbnb. On August 26th of this year, there was a posthumous release of his single “Ya” with Banda El Recodo and La India. The lead single is from his upcoming album Los Dúo 3.



Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon

What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
LIFESTYLE
Variety

Colombian Film ‘Kings of the World’ Tops San Sebastian Award Winners

Colombian director Laura Mora’s coming-of-age drama “Kings of the World” has taken the Golden Shell for Best Film at the San Sebastian Film Festival, marking the third consecutive year that a female filmmaker has taken the top prize at the Spanish fest. Longer report to follow; full list of winners below. OFFICIAL SELECTION PRIZES Golden Shell for Best Film: “Kings of the World,” Laura Mora Special Jury Prize: “Runner,” Marian Mathias Silver Shell for Best Director: “A Hundred Flowers,” Genki Kawamura Silver Shell for Best Leading Performance (tied): “La Maternal,” Carla Quílez; “Winter Boy,” Paul Kircher Silver Shell for Best Supporting Performance: “The Substitute,” Renata Lerman Best Screenplay: “A Woman,” Wang Chao Best Cinematography: “Pornomelancolía,”...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Gabriel
Person
Eva Mendes
Person
La India
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Casa#Mexican
HOLAUSA

Billboard Latin America Music Awards: Who are the hosts?

The Billboard Latin America Music Awards are next week on September 29th. What is sure to be an epic night of music has to have amazing hosts, and this year Jaime Camil and Kate del Castillo will share the stage to lead the night full of celebration. Get...
MUSIC
AOL Corp

The 21 Best Halloween Events in Los Angeles, from Drive-Throughs to Haunted Houses

Halloween is just around the corner, and Los Angeles is ready to bring on the spooky festivities. Sure, you could spend Fright Night streaming scary movies or organizing Halloween activities for the kids at home, but we recommend checking out one (or more!) of the many fun things to do out on the town. Whether you’re looking for a terrifying haunted house, a family-friendly jack-o-lantern display or a drive-through scream fest, we’ve got you covered with the best Halloween events in Los Angeles for 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles

Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Infatuation

The Best Tacos In Los Angeles

Is there a more ubiquitous food in LA than tacos? Doubtful. From late-night al pastor trucks in South LA to family-run taquerias with stunning carnitas, to say that LA’s taco options are unlimited still feels like an understatement. And let’s be clear—this is a very good problem to have.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy