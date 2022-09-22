Read full article on original website
Related
Mega Millions Numbers for 09/20/2022, Tuesday Jackpot Was $277 Million
Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot had a cash-value option worth $147.5 million.
2 people come forward to claim $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois Lottery said the prize for the July 29 drawing, which was the nation's third-largest lottery prize, was claimed by two individuals who had agreed to split the prize if they won.The winners wish to remain anonymous, and the Illinois Lottery said it was unable to share any information about the winners except to say that...
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday.The Illinois Lottery said the prize for the July 29 drawing, which was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize, was claimed by two individuals who had agreed to split the prize if they won.The winners wish to remain anonymous, and the Illinois Lottery said it was unable to share any information about the winners except to say...
Latest hurricane danger plotting an ‘unusual track’ toward Florida
The strengthening storm is on course to move toward the west coast of Florida as it travels from the Caribbean - a rare, but not unheard of, path. We look back at six of the biggest hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$504 million green hydrogen facility being built in Utah
DELTA, Utah – In a media release from this past June, the United States Department of Energy (DOE) announced a $504.4 million loan guarantee to Advanced Clean Energy Storage LLC […]
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
Mountain View, California Residents Eligible For $500 This Week
Different states in California have been funding projects to help low-income families. Los Angeles has an initiative giving locals $225 in payments. Now, the city of Mountain View plans to put on a venture.
Comments / 0