2 people come forward to claim $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois Lottery said the prize for the July 29 drawing, which was the nation's third-largest lottery prize, was claimed by two individuals who had agreed to split the prize if they won.The winners wish to remain anonymous, and the Illinois Lottery said it was unable to share any information about the winners except to say that...
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot

