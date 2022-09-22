Read full article on original website
Minnechaug football struggles on the road, falls to Wachusett
HOLDEN -- It was a long, cold night for Minnechaug football.
iBerkshires.com
Steuernagle Hat Trick Lifts Mount Everett Girls
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Emily Steuernagle scored three goals Thursday to lead the Mount Everett girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Pioneer Valley. “The girls took a little while to get themselves going but once we started finding open players and seeing our teammates better, we really started controlling the flow of the game,” Eagles coach Joshua King said. “I tell them every day is a learning experience whether they are successful or not and each time we step on the field we need to show we belong.”
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Quincy girls volleyball wins three-set thriller vs. Hingham
The Quincy High girls volleyball team bounced back from Monday's loss to city rival North Quincy by edging Hingham, 3-2, on the road on Wednesday. The Presidents (5-2) had 61 digs, 9 blocks and 37 kills on 35 assists as a team in the 19-25, 25-17, 25-23, 17-25, 15-6 win. More: Herminio Furtado takes leave...
Scoreboard: Pair of second-half goals puts East Longmeadow girls soccer over Northampton & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The East Longmeadow girls’ soccer team scored a pair of second-half goals to lift the Spartans over Northampton, 3-1, Friday afternoon.
Defense delivers as undefeated Fairhaven football shuts out GNB Voc-Tech
NEW BEDFORD — It wasn’t flashy, but it summed up the style of play head coach Derek Almeida has established at Fairhaven High since taking over the football program in the spring of 2021. With GNB Voc-Tech threatening to score and facing a first-and-goal from the three with...
No. 5 East Longmeadow football moves to 3-0 with win over No. 16 Chicopee Comp
EAST LONGMEADOW — No. 5 East Longmeadow football defeated No. 16 Chicopee Comp, 34-12, to move to 3-0 on the season Friday night at home.
Field Hockey Snapshot: East Longmeadow, Westfield expected lead Valley League & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. MassLive released its field hockey snapshots on September 22. Get to know more about the Western Mass. field hockey outlook by checking out the Super 7 and rankings at the bottom of the article.
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: East Bridgewater boys golf wastes no time clinching tourney trip
The East Bridgewater High boys golf team wasted no time in qualifying for the state tournament. A 107-100 win over Norwell on Friday improved the Vikings record to 7-0 on the season, which earns them a trip to the Division 3 Central Tournament. Against Norwell, Matt Werra starred by carding a 3-over par to...
Framingham Flyers Lose To Braintree 50-21
BRAINTREE – The Framingham High football team lost its third straight game tonight, September 23. The Flyers travelled to Braintree to play the Wamps of Braintree High and lost 50-21. There is good news in the loss, the Flyers scored three touchdown, the most points this season in a...
The Landmark
Wachusett football blanks visiting Fitchburg for season’s first victory
HOLDEN — After falling to Franklin High, the Wachusett Regional High School varsity football’s perennial nemesis, one week prior, the green and white took to the field Sept. 16 for a home matchup with Fitchburg High seeking their first victory in the early goings of the 2022 season.
SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Wednesday, Sept. 21
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Wednesday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Fairhaven’s Liza Pinette had the game-winning goal with less than 10 minutes of the game. Christina Pimentel and Lauren Bernardo had great control and composure in the midfield. While outside backs Tenley Dakin and Eva Beltran were also key players both on defense and offense. The Blue Devils (4-0-2, 3-0 SCC) visit Westport on Friday.
