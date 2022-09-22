ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

iBerkshires.com

Steuernagle Hat Trick Lifts Mount Everett Girls

SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Emily Steuernagle scored three goals Thursday to lead the Mount Everett girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Pioneer Valley. “The girls took a little while to get themselves going but once we started finding open players and seeing our teammates better, we really started controlling the flow of the game,” Eagles coach Joshua King said. “I tell them every day is a learning experience whether they are successful or not and each time we step on the field we need to show we belong.”
SHEFFIELD, Mass.
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Flyers Lose To Braintree 50-21

BRAINTREE – The Framingham High football team lost its third straight game tonight, September 23. The Flyers travelled to Braintree to play the Wamps of Braintree High and lost 50-21. There is good news in the loss, the Flyers scored three touchdown, the most points this season in a...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
The Standard-Times

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Wednesday, Sept. 21

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Wednesday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Fairhaven’s Liza Pinette had the game-winning goal with less than 10 minutes of the game. Christina Pimentel and Lauren Bernardo had great control and composure in the midfield. While outside backs Tenley Dakin and Eva Beltran were also key players both on defense and offense. The Blue Devils (4-0-2, 3-0 SCC) visit Westport on Friday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

