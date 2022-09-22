Read full article on original website
Firefly On The Fly: Anthems for elder emos with My Chemical Romance, Weezer, Avril Lavigne, and more
Power pop punk reigned supreme on day two of Firefly, with stellar emerging artists in the mix. If there was an energy of Firefly’s Friday mainstage lineup, it was Warped Tour bands circa 2000 to 2004, playing to way more people than they ever might have at the Vans package run. All Time Low into Avril Lavigne into Weezer into My Chemical Romance was totally complimentary, if a bit samey — which is why we spent an equal amount of our day seeing what was what on other stages, from hip-hop to alt pop and beyond.
The best bands to see at Portola, San Francisco's newest music festival
The Portola Festival aims to fill the gap left by Outside Lands and Hardly Strictly.
The Smashing Pumpkins release the heavy and hypnotic new single Beguiled
The Smashing Pumpkins announce 33-track rock opera album Atum and release the riff-heavy, chugging new single Beguiled
Gorillaz Brought Out All the Guests at Star-Studded Inglewood Concert
Every Gorillaz concert is an all-star affair, but Friday’s show at the Forum was especially star-studded show as Beck, Tame Impala, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Del the Funky Homosapien and De La Soul all came out to perform with Damon Albarn’s cartoon band. Fresh off their standout Life Is...
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Teaser Unveils December Premiere Date
Birds will fly, fish will swim and Emily will be in Paris. Darren Star’s Emmy-nominated escapist romantic comedy “Emily in Paris” will launch its third season on Netflix on Dec. 21. The streamer announced the date and revealed a teaser for the upcoming season on Saturday morning during its Tudum virtual fan event.
Colombian Film ‘Kings of the World’ Tops San Sebastian Award Winners
Colombian director Laura Mora’s coming-of-age drama “Kings of the World” has taken the Golden Shell for Best Film at the San Sebastian Film Festival, marking the third consecutive year that a female filmmaker has taken the top prize at the Spanish fest. Longer report to follow; full list of winners below. OFFICIAL SELECTION PRIZES Golden Shell for Best Film: “Kings of the World,” Laura Mora Special Jury Prize: “Runner,” Marian Mathias Silver Shell for Best Director: “A Hundred Flowers,” Genki Kawamura Silver Shell for Best Leading Performance (tied): “La Maternal,” Carla Quílez; “Winter Boy,” Paul Kircher Silver Shell for Best Supporting Performance: “The Substitute,” Renata Lerman Best Screenplay: “A Woman,” Wang Chao Best Cinematography: “Pornomelancolía,”...
Netflix announces 'Bridgerton' prequel focusing on 'Queen Charlotte': See the first look
"Bridgerton" prequel, "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," was announced Saturday with India Amarteifio playing the young queen.
A very SF horoscope: It’s Libra season and we’re love-drunk
Let’s imagine that Libra season 2022 is a party — and in San Francisco, with at least three music festivals spanning the month, it most certainly is. When Libra plays host, it helps us Earthlings flirt our way to love. Whether that love lasts forever or just one song with a festival cutie, the focus is on how we relate and harmonize with one another on both personal and collective levels.
Taylor Swift shares first track name from 'Midnights' album
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is sharing the track names from her new album. The 32-year-old actress announced "Mastermind," the 13th and final track from her forthcoming album, Midnights, in a TikTok video Tuesday. Swift presented the news as the new show Midnights Mayhem with Me. She told fans...
San Francisco's Portola Festival announces last-minute headliner
The late addition to the lineup comes after M.I.A. dropped out of the festival.
