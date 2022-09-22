ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Vladimir Putin's Partial Mobilization Order Strengthens the Case for Opening Western Doors to Russians Fleeing His Regime

By Ilya Somin
Reason.com
Reason.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 59

Peon
2d ago

You open doors for Russians? Putin will try to come to "liberate" them.Who's in the right mind opens the house to the enemies.Should be no illusions about the intrinsic nature of the Russian people. Their mentality are Tsar - the God and aggression.

Reply
8
Joe Blow
2d ago

I think we should listen to the Baltic states who are refusing to accept Russians fleeing from this "partial mobilization". Left in Russia, they can foment resistance and protests which can hopefully generate wider protests and maybe start to bring down this demonic regime. Their fleeing gives Putler a free pass. What's needed is regime change, not Russians fleeing from this horrific situation.

Reply
10
Jack Twigg
2d ago

unfortunately our media has been pushing wartime xenophobia for months to the point where the average American (leftist) legitimately hate the Russian people and are actively out for their blood....so probably not gunna happen

Reply(14)
11
Related
Business Insider

Putin's troops are performing 'so poorly' in Ukraine right now that many Russian volunteers are refusing to go into combat, US official says

A senior US defense official said Russian volunteers are refusing to go into combat. The official said this is because Russian forces are performing "so poorly" in Ukraine right now. Western intelligence said previously that Moscow has been hamstrung by personnel issues. Russia is struggling to find volunteers to fight...
MILITARY
Business Insider

4 out of the 5 EU countries bordering Russia are banning Russian tourists, even if they hold visas for the border-free Schengen zone

Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are banning Russian tourists. From September 19, even Russian tourists who hold Schengen zone visas will be turned away. Finland is the only country bordering Russia that's still open to Russian tourists. As of Monday, four out of the five European Union countries that share...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Catherine Rampell
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Hill

Putin ally calls Russian retreat in Ukraine ‘astounding’

The leader of Chechnya is criticizing the Russian army as it loses occupied territory to a Ukrainian counteroffensive. “It’s a very interesting situation. It’s astounding, I would say,” Ramzan Kadyrov said Sunday in an audio message on the platform Telegram, according to translations from The Guardian. An...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desertion#War Crimes#Ukraine War Military#Russians#Western
Markets Insider

Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says

Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

A former top Russian finance official says Western sanctions have been at most 40% effective — but says economic growth will be interrupted for years

Sanctions against Russia have been 30% to 40% effective, a former finance official told Reuters. But the sanctions will interrupt Russia's economic growth for several years to come, said Oleg Vyugin. Russia's tech industry will also be impacted by sanctions, as it's reliant on foreign imports. Western sanctions against Russia...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy