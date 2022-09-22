Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Diaz and Vidizzoni sweep weekly MVC honors for UE men’s soccer
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Missouri Valley Conference announced that two players from the University of Evansville men’s soccer team swept this week’s conference honors. UE forward Nacho Diaz was named the MVC Offensive Player of the Week, while goalkeeper Alex Vidizzoni earned Defensive Player of...
14news.com
Gibson Southern football breeds success through passionate community
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Entering the 2022 season, the Gibson Southern football team seemed unsure about how this year’s group would match up with its opponents. After all the Titans were coming off the most impressive season in program history, which resulted in their first-ever state championship. Plus, the team was feeling the loss of several key playmakers, including current Purdue quarterback Brady Allen.
14news.com
‘It’s traumatic’: Mistaken identity affecting everyday life of EVSC coach
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - His own glory days may be behind him, but Brandon Artis stays in shape. After all, he has to keep with up a bunch of teenagers as head track coach at Memorial High School and assistant football coach at North High School. “For me just being...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
City of Madisonville playing host to Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville is hosting the Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship this weekend. 116 players from 12 different states gathered at Madisonville City Park and Mahr Park to compete in the tournament. Each golfer plays three rounds with professional and more skilled players competing for an $8,000 prize...
G2E: Evansville Harrison vs Vincennes Lincoln
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Evansville Harrison vs Vincennes Lincoln
14news.com
Hancock County football dominating opponents during undefeated start
LEWISPORT, Ky. (WFIE) - The Hancock County football program is one of the final unbeaten high school teams left standing in the Tri-State. Hancock County (5-0) are completing the task in dominant fashion, outscoring their opponents 220-30 in five games, including three shutout victories. Hornets’ head coach Robert Eubanks says...
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Candidates from several major Indiana races are starting the push to November’s election. A forum was hosted by the United Neighborhoods of Evansville. We’re hearing from former employees now that Pink Energy has closed. This comes after concerns from customers, citing heavy loans and worries about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Mater Dei takes on Sunrise School Spirit
Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler. Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler. United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co....
WTVW
Group marks potential breakthrough at Evansville park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are the Daughters of the American Revolution the swashbuckling Raiders of the Lost Ark archaeologists of the same mold as Indiana Jones? Perhaps not, but then again ‘X’ doesn’t always mark the spot of hidden treasure. Days after spending hours canvassing Wesselman Park, Alisha...
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
Clay Walker Talks About Owensboro Bar-B-Q, a Super 8 Motel and His 2022 Concert Tour
Country music star Clay Walker is coming to Owensboro this weekend and Angel and I had the chance to chat with him about his trip to town. Of course, anyone from Owensboro knows that we lay claim to the title The Bar-B-Q Capital of the World and we'll put our BBQ up against anyone's. Suck it, Memphis. Kansas City who? Well, Clay is from Beaumont, Texas and, when we told him to get ready to try the best BBQ he's ever eaten, he seemed a bit skeptical. See, those Texans think pretty highly of their BBQ too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jason Aldean Evansville Concert VIP Expirence: The Cutest Couple Contest
If you think you are the cutest couple in the Evansville area, it could score you a VIP Experience at the Jason Aldean concert at the Ford Center!. As you know, Jason Aldean will be bringing his tour to the Ford Center on Thursday, September 29. The multi-award-winning country singer will have special guests Tracy Lawrence and John Morgan coming along with him for this tour date in Evansville.
14news.com
Two EVSC students named National Merit semifinalists
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two high schoolers with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation were announced as National Merit semifinalists on Wednesday. EVSC officials say that Drew Claybrooks of North High School and Blake Podewils of Central High School are among the 16,000 students nationwide to get this honor. They say...
Ellis Park to be closed for maintenance
Officials from Ellis Park told Eyewitness News that Ellis Park will be closed for Gaming and Simulcasting on September 26.
14news.com
Ivie Duncan set to be discharged from hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivie Duncan, also known as “Baby Ivie” is set to be discharged from the hospital Thursday, according to her mom. She was back in the hospital last week with health complications. Her mom posted to Facebook saying Ivie got a blood transfusion and an...
14news.com
Deputy Bryan Hicks selected as Grand Marshal for Fall Festival Main Parade
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club announced Wednesday that Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks has been selected as this year’s Grand Marshall for the 101st annual Fall Festival Main Parade. [A Fighting Chance: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ story]. The parade is set to be...
newsnowdc.com
Terri L. Moeller, 56, Jasper
Terri L. Moeller, 56, of Jasper, died Tuesday, September 20, at The Timbers of Jasper. She was born in Jasper August 1, 1966, to Thomas and Dorothy (Knust) Fehribach. Terri was a 1984 graduate of Jasper High School and earned an associate’s degree in business administration from Vincennes University. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper and enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, watching television, and listening to Jon Bon Jovi.
West Side Nut Club Announces Indiana Deputy Shot in the Line of Duty as Grand Marshal of Fall Festival Parade
The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is set for October 3rd through the 8th this year. It will feature all the great things we love — the rides, the live entertainment, and of course the hundreds of food items for sale by the variety of non-profits whose food booths line both sides of Franklin Street from Wabash to St. Joe Avenues. The nearly week-long event also features a few parades from the annual lighthouse parade to the pet parade, and of course, the main parade which wraps up the festivities on Saturday evening. Each year the Club selects a special guest to serve as the Grand Marshal for the main parade. The Marshal is typically someone from the community who has made an impact on the area in some fashion or deserves special recognition for the work they do. Olympic gold medalist Lily King served as the Grand Marshal a few years ago, and this year it will be a man the community has rallied around since sustaining a life-threatening injury while protecting his community.
14news.com
Warrick Trails honors founder with new memorial
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick Trails has a new memorial site dedicated to a local man. Officials cut the ribbon at Friedman Park south of Victoria National Golf Club for the “Howard Nevins Memorial” on Friday. Nevins was the founder of Warrick Trails. He died in September 2021.
Comments / 0