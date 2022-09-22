ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Diaz and Vidizzoni sweep weekly MVC honors for UE men’s soccer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Missouri Valley Conference announced that two players from the University of Evansville men’s soccer team swept this week’s conference honors. UE forward Nacho Diaz was named the MVC Offensive Player of the Week, while goalkeeper Alex Vidizzoni earned Defensive Player of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Gibson Southern football breeds success through passionate community

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Entering the 2022 season, the Gibson Southern football team seemed unsure about how this year’s group would match up with its opponents. After all the Titans were coming off the most impressive season in program history, which resulted in their first-ever state championship. Plus, the team was feeling the loss of several key playmakers, including current Purdue quarterback Brady Allen.
FORT BRANCH, IN
14news.com

City of Madisonville playing host to Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville is hosting the Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship this weekend. 116 players from 12 different states gathered at Madisonville City Park and Mahr Park to compete in the tournament. Each golfer plays three rounds with professional and more skilled players competing for an $8,000 prize...
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

Hancock County football dominating opponents during undefeated start

LEWISPORT, Ky. (WFIE) - The Hancock County football program is one of the final unbeaten high school teams left standing in the Tri-State. Hancock County (5-0) are completing the task in dominant fashion, outscoring their opponents 220-30 in five games, including three shutout victories. Hornets’ head coach Robert Eubanks says...
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Candidates from several major Indiana races are starting the push to November’s election. A forum was hosted by the United Neighborhoods of Evansville. We’re hearing from former employees now that Pink Energy has closed. This comes after concerns from customers, citing heavy loans and worries about...
EVANSVILLE, IN
#A New Era
14news.com

Mater Dei takes on Sunrise School Spirit

Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler. Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler. United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co....
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Group marks potential breakthrough at Evansville park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are the Daughters of the American Revolution the swashbuckling Raiders of the Lost Ark archaeologists of the same mold as Indiana Jones? Perhaps not, but then again ‘X’ doesn’t always mark the spot of hidden treasure. Days after spending hours canvassing Wesselman Park, Alisha...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022

A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Clay Walker Talks About Owensboro Bar-B-Q, a Super 8 Motel and His 2022 Concert Tour

Country music star Clay Walker is coming to Owensboro this weekend and Angel and I had the chance to chat with him about his trip to town. Of course, anyone from Owensboro knows that we lay claim to the title The Bar-B-Q Capital of the World and we'll put our BBQ up against anyone's. Suck it, Memphis. Kansas City who? Well, Clay is from Beaumont, Texas and, when we told him to get ready to try the best BBQ he's ever eaten, he seemed a bit skeptical. See, those Texans think pretty highly of their BBQ too.
OWENSBORO, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Jason Aldean Evansville Concert VIP Expirence: The Cutest Couple Contest

If you think you are the cutest couple in the Evansville area, it could score you a VIP Experience at the Jason Aldean concert at the Ford Center!. As you know, Jason Aldean will be bringing his tour to the Ford Center on Thursday, September 29. The multi-award-winning country singer will have special guests Tracy Lawrence and John Morgan coming along with him for this tour date in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Two EVSC students named National Merit semifinalists

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two high schoolers with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation were announced as National Merit semifinalists on Wednesday. EVSC officials say that Drew Claybrooks of North High School and Blake Podewils of Central High School are among the 16,000 students nationwide to get this honor. They say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Ivie Duncan set to be discharged from hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivie Duncan, also known as “Baby Ivie” is set to be discharged from the hospital Thursday, according to her mom. She was back in the hospital last week with health complications. Her mom posted to Facebook saying Ivie got a blood transfusion and an...
EVANSVILLE, IN
newsnowdc.com

Terri L. Moeller, 56, Jasper

Terri L. Moeller, 56, of Jasper, died Tuesday, September 20, at The Timbers of Jasper. She was born in Jasper August 1, 1966, to Thomas and Dorothy (Knust) Fehribach. Terri was a 1984 graduate of Jasper High School and earned an associate’s degree in business administration from Vincennes University. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper and enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, watching television, and listening to Jon Bon Jovi.
JASPER, IN
99.5 WKDQ

West Side Nut Club Announces Indiana Deputy Shot in the Line of Duty as Grand Marshal of Fall Festival Parade

The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is set for October 3rd through the 8th this year. It will feature all the great things we love — the rides, the live entertainment, and of course the hundreds of food items for sale by the variety of non-profits whose food booths line both sides of Franklin Street from Wabash to St. Joe Avenues. The nearly week-long event also features a few parades from the annual lighthouse parade to the pet parade, and of course, the main parade which wraps up the festivities on Saturday evening. Each year the Club selects a special guest to serve as the Grand Marshal for the main parade. The Marshal is typically someone from the community who has made an impact on the area in some fashion or deserves special recognition for the work they do. Olympic gold medalist Lily King served as the Grand Marshal a few years ago, and this year it will be a man the community has rallied around since sustaining a life-threatening injury while protecting his community.
14news.com

Warrick Trails honors founder with new memorial

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick Trails has a new memorial site dedicated to a local man. Officials cut the ribbon at Friedman Park south of Victoria National Golf Club for the “Howard Nevins Memorial” on Friday. Nevins was the founder of Warrick Trails. He died in September 2021.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN

