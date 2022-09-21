Read full article on original website
COUNTDOWN: 5 weeks until West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival returns
(WSB photo from 2019 Harvest Festival) Last year, trick-or-treating returned – this year, the West Seattle Junction Association is ready to put on a full-fledged Harvest Festival for the first time in three years! Sunday, October 30th is the date. And while Harvest Fest will again share the streets of The Junction with the Farmers’ Market, the festival will feature new features this year – including live music and a cornhole tournament. Some traditional favorites will return: The costume parade at 11 am, the chili cookoff at noon, for starters. The festival will run longer than years past, too. Trick-or-treating will run 11 am-2 pm; a pie-eating contest is planned at 1 pm; square dancing at 2:30 pm, and music continuing into the afternoon, with the announcement of the cornhole-tournament winners planned to end the festival at 5 pm. Stay tuned for more details as it gets closer!
VIDEO: 8-Bit Brass Band plays in The Junction
There’s an old saying that the ultimate way to celebrate something is to have a “brass band” heralding it. Toward that end, the West Seattle Junction’s day of celebrating the reopening of the West Seattle Bridge has just been wrapped by music from the 8-Bit Brass Band:
WEST SEATTLE ART: New streetcorner mural with ‘all the things’
Thanks for the tips! That mural is close to complete on the northwest corner of 36th SW and SW Barton in Upper Fauntleroy. We went over to talk with the artists, Katie Todaro and Alex Nason. Katie owns Glam Dusty Studios and also created other West Seattle murals including 35th/Henderson...
WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 6 notes
(Thanks to everyone who sent sunrise photos! This one’s from Susanna Moore of WSB sponsor Niederberger Contracting) Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), explained in...
Memorial gathering Saturday for Charles Van Valkenburg, 1930-2022
Chuck was born in Oneonta, N.Y., to Oscar and Marguerite Van Valkenburg. Chuck spent most of his childhood in an orphanage, yet upon graduating high school in 1948, he spread his wings and joined the Army. His stories of traveling west are those that books are made of, enjoyable and exhilarating. Chuck proudly and honorably served our country until 1952 and fought in the Korean War, receiving many service awards. Chuck then went on to earn his B.S. in aeronautical engineering.
YOU CAN HELP: Friends of Roxhill Elementary fundraising for field trips
With the new school year now well under way, school-support groups are launching fundraisers. Friends of Roxhill Elementary is asking you to help, if you can, with field trips and classroom extras. Here’s the announcement they sent:. Back-to-School – Field Trips & Classroom Fund. Help us kick off...
SURVEY: Southwest Seattle Youth Alliance has questions for you
If you can spare a few minutes to answer questions about your views on youth substance use, the Southwest Seattle Youth Alliance would appreciate your help. Here’s the announcement:. The SW Seattle Youth Alliance, a school and community coalition formed to address the high rates of youth substance use...
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Drop-off recycling in Fauntleroy
This is free (though you can donate to help them cover the costs if you want to). The list of what they’re accepting, and not accepting, this time is here. valvashon September 24, 2022 (11:46 am) If you have any small TV’s that you were planning on bringing- 19″...
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Admiral Station Apartments’ grand opening
The first major mixed-use project to be built in The Admiral District in several years is now open. A grand-opening celebration is happening through 4 pm today at Admiral Station Apartments (2715 California SW) – all are welcome to drop by for food (catered by Husky Deli and Puerto Vallarta), a raffle, swag, and tours through 4 pm.
FOUND DOG: Delridge/Thistle – September 25, 2022 2:03 pm
I found this friendly dog this afternoon off Thistle and Delridge. He is at my house in the area. My name is Kimberly and my number is 206-595-0071.
READER REPORT: One solution for deterring swooping owls
This is the season when we hear of owls swooping down on unsuspecting runners/walkers. Sarah emailed to share her deterrence discovery:. As a WSB reader and an avid morning runner I have both read about AND experienced the territorial owls of West Seattle. I hesitate to say “attack” since I am the one running through owl territory, but after four separate incidents (in four completely different locations!) I was desperate for a solution. I love running in the early mornings and as it gets dark earlier, I know I’m going to run into the problem again.
FOUND DOG: Arbor Heights – September 23, 2022 3:25 pm
This puppy was found on Westside School’s campus today 9.23.22. It is is safe and currently at a teacher’s house. Please contact Nicole at 206-859-9262.
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 19 things to know
(Friday night sunset, photographed by Lynn Hall. Tonight the sun sets at 7:03 pm) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here are events and notes for your Saturday:. ROAD WORK: From SDOT:. -We’re paving a section of Sylvan Way SW between SW Orchard St and SW...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Kayak taken in business burglary
Alki Kayak Tours was broken into again early today, and they report one large stolen item:. Sadly, Alki Kayak Tours was broken into at 1:08 a.m. early this morning. Someone cut the cable locking our kayaks. By 1:12 a.m. the guy was gone with the boat. Please keep an eye open for a Castine 135 “Sunrise” – yellow, orange, and red in color – image (above). Also, it had a “Mountain to Sound” (our retail store) sticker on it.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: First Monday of fall
9:43 AM: Avoid the South Park Bridge -it’s malfunctioning. Here’s the forecast – sunny with morning haze and “patchy smoke,” high near 80. Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) or...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another early-morning business burglary
We learned tonight of another early-morning business burglary – at The Spot West Seattle in Luna Park. Here’s their video and report:. At 5:14 am Sunday morning, a robber smashed through the window at The Spot West Seattle, located at 2920 SW Avalon Way. The burglar stole their cash register, and multiple other high-priced items. The police were called and fingerprints were taken. They said they might have a lead on who the individual is.
Sights in the sky: Those were Starlink satellites, again
Thanks for the tips and pics. Once again, a SpaceX rocket launch deploying Starlink satellites has led to a startling sighting in the West Seattle sky. This time, they launched 52 satellites for more internet connectivity in certain regions of the world. Another launch last month led to a similar sighting. Today’s launch was at 4:32 pm our time; the next one, according to EarthSky, could be as soon as Friday (September 30th).
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Charges filed in 4 cases
From the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, four West Seattle cases in which charges were recently filed:. UNLAWFUL GUN POSSESSION: 26-year-old Antonio E. Ortiz of West Seattle was already wanted on a half-million-dollar warrant for robbery and other charges when he was arrested for this. Police who knew he was the subject of that warrant spotted him in the Westwood area on September 10th, driving a red BMW near Westwood Village. They followed him to the Roxbury Safeway gas station. Police converged on him there and took him into custody. Inside the car, on the front passenger seat, court documents say, they subsequently found a “Glock handgun with a high-capacity drum magazine.” It turned out to have been stolen from Auburn. Ortiz was ineligible to possess any gun, stolen or otherwise, as he has a robbery conviction on his record. So a first-degree unlawful gun possession charge has been added to what he already was facing, and 13 days after his arrest, Ortiz remains in jail, bail set at $610,000.
