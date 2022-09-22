ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, UT

KPCW

Heber Valley Airport eyes runway, buffer zone shifts

The Heber Valley community got a glimpse at the possible future of its airport at an open house Thursday. Future development of the Heber Valley Airport became a little more clear to the public Thursday evening. Planners revealed what they believe is the best path forward to bring the airport up to standards.
HEBER CITY, UT
ABC4

UTA: Woman struck by train at Murray Station

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) says that a woman is suffering from possible head injuries after she was struck by a train at the Murray Station on Wednesday.  The woman reportedly entered the crosswalk in front of a northbound TRAX train before she was hit.   While UTA notes that all of […]
MURRAY, UT
KUTV

Auto-train crash delays TRAX S-Line; bus bridge activated

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Transit Authority on Thursday reported a train vs. vehicle crash that was causing train delays. UTA's S-Line was running behind schedule as a result, and a bus bridge was put into place between the authority's Central Pointe and South Salt Lake stations.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

New fire breaks out on Y Mountain in Provo

PROVO, Utah — A new fire was reported Friday evening on Y Mountain in Provo. Jeanie Atherton, of the Provo Fire Department, says her department has received a report of a fire on U.S. Forest Property. Provo fire crews have gotten a visual of the fire and have notified the U.S. Forest Service, which is sending in crews.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Family pharmacy rebuilt after devastating fire

HOLLADAY, Utah — You don’t see as many mom-and-pop neighborhood pharmacies anymore, especially a brand-new one. For Heather Karren, though, she just couldn’t think of life without a particular pharmacy in Holladay. “It’s a very unique place,” she said. “Everybody knows everything about everybody.”
HOLLADAY, UT
The US Sun

Mysterious ‘music’ coming from toilets leaves Utah residents baffled – what city officials said about the sewer symphony

STRANGE music coming from the sewer left residents speculating that aliens were to blame before city officials revealed the cause. Neighbors in Salt Lake City, Utah were surprised by the ear-full of tones that emanated from underground during construction in their neighborhood. Musician Rosemary Olsen, who lives downtown, told KSLTV...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Are the Salt Lake Bees leaving Salt Lake City?

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Looking back just under a year-and-a-half ago, both excitement and curiosity soared across one of the nation’s largest master planned communities like a fly ball bound for a home run. Though in this game, that fly ball was the future of 1,300 acres of undeveloped land in South Jordan’s Daybreak […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

55 mph was reduced to 45mph on Hwy 224 from Kimball Junction to Park City proper this week

People used to driving 55 miles an hour off I-80 along the 224 corridor are in for a surprise. This week the speed limit was reduced to 45 miles an hour. Wildlife collisions along S.R. 224 have long been a concern for the Park City community. Just last year, three moose were killed within a few feet of one another just days apart. In those accidents, a mother and her baby and a bull moose collided with cars at the intersection of Highway 224 and Cutter.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Looking for 3 new foodie places to try out in Utah

Today on GTU, Courtney Otis brings food from Under Wraps Sushi, Maize tacos, and Ruby Snap Cookies. Under wraps is the first sushi restaurant in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This locally owned red tried to live by Japanese traditional cooking and uses very fresh ingredients. Instagram: @underwrapssushi. Maize Tacos is a...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Local restaurant legend Valter Nassi dies

In sad news confirmed this morning, Valter Nassi, impresario of fine dining Italian Valter’s Osteria, has died at the age of 76. I’d wager there aren’t many in Salt Lake City immediately known by their first name alone; any mention of Valter would instantly conjure up the image of the charming, larger than life personality who would greet arriving guests with a warm embrace.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

New stained-glass window shows Lehi won’t forget its fallen officer

LEHI, Utah — A new stained-glass window at Lehi City’s public safety building honors the legacy of the police department and its only officer killed in the line of duty. From the start of his service with the Lehi Police Department, the parents of Officer Joseph Adams say he never took his oath to protect and serve lightly.
LEHI, UT
utahstories.com

Will Former Sugar House Sizzler Site Turn into a Gas Station? Sugar House Residents Kept in the Dark.

Gas Station proposed for corner property. In February earlier this year, Nathan Abbot, representing Galloway US, submitted a conditional use proposal to the SLC Planning Commission to build a Kum & Go convenience store and gas station on the parcel adjacent to the Sego Lily Plaza and the Draw at Sugar House Park (2111 South 1300 East). If the proposal is approved, it is assumed that the property owner, Romney Farr, will lease or sell the property to the Kum & Go Corporation for development.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

