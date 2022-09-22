Read full article on original website
Opinion: I live by City Creek — and I feel unsafe going home
With the amount of families around Salt Lake City’s City Creek Mall, there needs to be more policing and safeguarding, according to this City Creek resident.
Heber Valley Airport eyes runway, buffer zone shifts
The Heber Valley community got a glimpse at the possible future of its airport at an open house Thursday. Future development of the Heber Valley Airport became a little more clear to the public Thursday evening. Planners revealed what they believe is the best path forward to bring the airport up to standards.
kuer.org
Raft trips hit hard by the Grand Canyon’s largest recorded norovirus outbreak, CDC reports
Norovirus is a nasty stomach bug usually associated with cruise ships and restaurants. It can sicken people for days with gastrointestinal problems. The virus is so contagious that outbreaks can pop up in some unexpected places — like the Grand Canyon. Jacquie King, along with 14 friends, launched rafts...
UTA: Woman struck by train at Murray Station
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) says that a woman is suffering from possible head injuries after she was struck by a train at the Murray Station on Wednesday. The woman reportedly entered the crosswalk in front of a northbound TRAX train before she was hit. While UTA notes that all of […]
RC Willey plans put on hold
RC Willey, an appliance retailer based in Salt Lake City, has apparently put expansion plans for Idaho Falls on hold. The post RC Willey plans put on hold appeared first on Local News 8.
Wine clubs are now available to Utahns, thanks to local wine brokerage
PARK CITY, Utah – Over two years after Utah State legislature passed House Bill 157, which allowed ‘wine of the month’ clubs in the state, it is now possible to […]
kjzz.com
Record salinity levels forces Great Salt Lake Causeway Berm to be raised 4 feet
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands and the Division of Water Resources modified the breach in the Union Pacific railroad causeway that divides the lake as a result of the growing salinity issues brought on by the Great Salt Lake's shrinking. The...
KUTV
Auto-train crash delays TRAX S-Line; bus bridge activated
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Transit Authority on Thursday reported a train vs. vehicle crash that was causing train delays. UTA's S-Line was running behind schedule as a result, and a bus bridge was put into place between the authority's Central Pointe and South Salt Lake stations.
kslnewsradio.com
New fire breaks out on Y Mountain in Provo
PROVO, Utah — A new fire was reported Friday evening on Y Mountain in Provo. Jeanie Atherton, of the Provo Fire Department, says her department has received a report of a fire on U.S. Forest Property. Provo fire crews have gotten a visual of the fire and have notified the U.S. Forest Service, which is sending in crews.
KSLTV
Family pharmacy rebuilt after devastating fire
HOLLADAY, Utah — You don’t see as many mom-and-pop neighborhood pharmacies anymore, especially a brand-new one. For Heather Karren, though, she just couldn’t think of life without a particular pharmacy in Holladay. “It’s a very unique place,” she said. “Everybody knows everything about everybody.”
ksl.com
Housing market needs 'difficult correction,' Fed says. In Utah, it's already happening
SALT LAKE CITY — After announcing another 0.75% hike to its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday amid the Federal Reserve's fight with inflation, the Fed's Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. housing market will likely go through a "difficult correction" before achieving "better balance." What does that mean?. Well,...
Mysterious ‘music’ coming from toilets leaves Utah residents baffled – what city officials said about the sewer symphony
STRANGE music coming from the sewer left residents speculating that aliens were to blame before city officials revealed the cause. Neighbors in Salt Lake City, Utah were surprised by the ear-full of tones that emanated from underground during construction in their neighborhood. Musician Rosemary Olsen, who lives downtown, told KSLTV...
Are the Salt Lake Bees leaving Salt Lake City?
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Looking back just under a year-and-a-half ago, both excitement and curiosity soared across one of the nation’s largest master planned communities like a fly ball bound for a home run. Though in this game, that fly ball was the future of 1,300 acres of undeveloped land in South Jordan’s Daybreak […]
55 mph was reduced to 45mph on Hwy 224 from Kimball Junction to Park City proper this week
People used to driving 55 miles an hour off I-80 along the 224 corridor are in for a surprise. This week the speed limit was reduced to 45 miles an hour. Wildlife collisions along S.R. 224 have long been a concern for the Park City community. Just last year, three moose were killed within a few feet of one another just days apart. In those accidents, a mother and her baby and a bull moose collided with cars at the intersection of Highway 224 and Cutter.
The Justice Files: Margo Bond encounters the Salt Lake City strangler Pt. 2
WEST VALLEY Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Margo Bond disappeared in February, 1992–though she wasn’t the only one. Over the following weeks, three young teens also disappeared. At the time, authorities didn’t know the two cases were connected. Margo Bond was the oldest victim. Her son said that she was at the wrong place at the […]
ABC 4
Looking for 3 new foodie places to try out in Utah
Today on GTU, Courtney Otis brings food from Under Wraps Sushi, Maize tacos, and Ruby Snap Cookies. Under wraps is the first sushi restaurant in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This locally owned red tried to live by Japanese traditional cooking and uses very fresh ingredients. Instagram: @underwrapssushi. Maize Tacos is a...
gastronomicslc.com
Local restaurant legend Valter Nassi dies
In sad news confirmed this morning, Valter Nassi, impresario of fine dining Italian Valter’s Osteria, has died at the age of 76. I’d wager there aren’t many in Salt Lake City immediately known by their first name alone; any mention of Valter would instantly conjure up the image of the charming, larger than life personality who would greet arriving guests with a warm embrace.
KSLTV
New stained-glass window shows Lehi won’t forget its fallen officer
LEHI, Utah — A new stained-glass window at Lehi City’s public safety building honors the legacy of the police department and its only officer killed in the line of duty. From the start of his service with the Lehi Police Department, the parents of Officer Joseph Adams say he never took his oath to protect and serve lightly.
utahstories.com
Will Former Sugar House Sizzler Site Turn into a Gas Station? Sugar House Residents Kept in the Dark.
Gas Station proposed for corner property. In February earlier this year, Nathan Abbot, representing Galloway US, submitted a conditional use proposal to the SLC Planning Commission to build a Kum & Go convenience store and gas station on the parcel adjacent to the Sego Lily Plaza and the Draw at Sugar House Park (2111 South 1300 East). If the proposal is approved, it is assumed that the property owner, Romney Farr, will lease or sell the property to the Kum & Go Corporation for development.
KUTV
Restauranteur Valter Nassi, owner of Valter's Osteria in Salt Lake City, dies at 76
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A renowned restauranteur who brought the upscale taste of his home country along with a lifetime of culinary experience to Utah two decades ago, has died. Valter Nassi, proprietor of Valter's Osteria in downtown Salt Lake City died Sept. 20 due to cancer, according...
