Khloe Kardashian exposes heart-wrenching comment from Kim that made her sob after Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal

KHLOE Kardashian has revealed the tragic comment sister Kim Kardashian made after learning of Tristan Thompson's cheating.

The Good American founder opened up about the drama and her decision to have another baby with the NBA star despite his transgressions.

Khloe Kardashian revealed Kim Kardashian's heartbreaking reaction to Tristan Thompson cheating Credit: Hulu

Kim urged Khloe not to have another baby with the basketball star Credit: Hulu

The season two premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians kicked off with Khloe sitting before the camera in a confessional.

She took a deep breath before she said: "There is something that I do need to talk about. That day when you guys were shooting with Kim about Tristan and you guys found out that Tristan was having a baby with somebody else, there was just something I wasn’t ready to talk about and, um, I don’t even wanna cry but, Tristan and I – I don’t even know if I want to say Tristan and I – I am having another baby."

She went on, choking back tears: "And obviously it’s just really private and I don’t want this to get out because I want to protect my mental wellbeing as well as the surrogates and all of that."

Khloe concluded: "It’s just been a lot to go through all at the same time."

She went on to reflect on the season one finale, during which the family learned of Tristan's infidelity.

Khloe revealed that she was almost forced to confide in Kim, 41, about the baby, saying: "There was a minute, I don’t know, I wasn’t with you guys but from what I could see from watching the finale, I think [Kim] says, ‘If this is not a sign that you should not have another baby with him, I don’t know what is.’

"But what you didn’t see is, I think, I said, 'I need to tell you something, take me off speaker.' And, I told her. I said, 'Well, we did an embryo transfer a couple of days ago.'"

Kim appeared shocked upon learning that her sister is already expecting another child.

She began to break down in tears as she opened up about the "pain" that her family's reaction caused her as they first learned about Tristan's love child- not yet aware she was already having a baby with the cheating athlete.

"I mean it’s supposed to be a really exciting, amazing time and it’s just a different experience, I think. It's been so hard. I don't want to celebrate anything," Khloe sobbed.

NEW ADDITION

After inital hesitation, Khloe allowed mom Kris Jenner and the rest of the family to throw a low-key baby shower for her, and shortly after, Khloe learned that her baby was on the way ahead of schedule.

Fans watched as she rushed to the hospital to be there for the birth of her son.

On the ride to the hospital, she told Kim, 41, who was tagging along: "

."

Her older sister encouraged her, saying: "You're just never ready."

Kim and Khloe both appeared in good spirits, with Kim wielding the camera.

"Hi, we're having a baby," she said at one point, waving at the camera.

The sibling duo was at the bedside as Khloe's surrogate pushed out the child.

Someone off camera shouted, "He's here! Oh my gosh, he looks just like True."

Khloe immediately took the baby, doing skin-to-skin with the infant, rubbing his head and rocking him as he cried.

She gushed in a confessional: "I am so grateful. It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have.

"Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me every single day. I've been feeling depressed and sad and now that my son is here, I get to move on."

Khloe added: "Now, I finally get to start the healing process."

Then, while in the hospital she called her daughter to allow her to meet her baby brother.

"Hi, Snowy," True said.

Khloe assured viewers: "His name's not Snowy."

FAMILY LOVE

Kris, who appeared to have been watching True, hopped on the phone.

She cried as she confessed to the camera: "My one wish will always be – I don’t know if I can say it. My one wish will always be that Khloe finds her dream."

Khloe also FaceTimed Kylie Jenner, who said she was in "baby bliss" and was thrilled for her own son to "have a forever friend."

After calling the entire family, and catching up with Kim about being a mom of two, Khloe revealed another shocking tidbit.

While Tristan didn't appear to have been present for the birth, he did come to the hospital.

She admitted: "I've been on the fence about having Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here, I just figured why not? He'll never get this moment back.

He was seen sitting with Khloe in the hospital meeting his son.

The NBA star compared his son and daughter, saying: "He looks just like True."

BABY BOMBSHELL

A rep for the mom-of-two confirmed that she was expecting a child via surrogate in late July and, shortly thereafter, the child was born.

Khloe has not been publicly seen with her son nor has she shared any photos prior to the episode.

She finally broke her news about the baby on social media in early September.

"Khloe, what do I post, if you don’t post anything?" the owner of fansite Khloe' Dash asked amid relative silence from the star.

After several weeks of silence, Khloe finally resurfaced - and responded.

"Haha, I’ve been taking a little break lol," Khloe replied. "I’ve been living in the moment."

She continued: "Also Instagram has been acting so crazy with engagement, shadow banning, and all of that."

Khloe cried as she reflected on the drama surrounding her decision to have the baby