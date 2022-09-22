ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
The Independent

Italy’s World Cup failure could be the last in a long line of big nation shocks

Rewind to March and Roberto Mancini was sounding bullish. “The objective is not to go to the World Cup, but to win it,” declared the Euro 2020 winner. Then along came North Macedonia. A play-off semi-final when Italy had 32 shots, failed to score and conceded in injury time meant that if Mancini is to head to the World Cup, it will only be as an observer.For the first time in their storied history, Italy will sit out consecutive World Cups. For the last, too, perhaps. If their recent underachievement reflects a freakish game against North Macedonia, Jorginho’s crucial missed...
FOX Sports

Mbappe stars for France; wins for Croats, Dutch and Belgians

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe added another fine solo goal to his collection and Olivier Giroud moved closer to France's scoring record as the defending World Cup champions beat Austria 2-0 in the Nations League on Thursday. Mbappe skipped past three defenders before drilling in his 28th international goal...
BBC

Spain women's players deny asking for coach Jorge Vilda to be sacked

Spain women's players have denied they asked the country's football association to dismiss head coach Jorge Vilda. The RFEF claimed 15 players said they would resign from the team unless Vilda was sacked as his tenure was affecting their emotional state and health. But, in a statement, the players said...
