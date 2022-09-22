Read full article on original website
Soccer-Kamada and Mitoma strike as Japan breeze past United States
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Daichi Kamada and Kaoru Mitoma were on target as Japan continued their preparations for November's World Cup in Qatar with a 2-0 win over the United States in Dusseldorf on Friday.
England predicted lineup vs Germany - Nations League
England's predicted starting XI for their Nations League meeting with Germany
Italy’s World Cup failure could be the last in a long line of big nation shocks
Rewind to March and Roberto Mancini was sounding bullish. “The objective is not to go to the World Cup, but to win it,” declared the Euro 2020 winner. Then along came North Macedonia. A play-off semi-final when Italy had 32 shots, failed to score and conceded in injury time meant that if Mancini is to head to the World Cup, it will only be as an observer.For the first time in their storied history, Italy will sit out consecutive World Cups. For the last, too, perhaps. If their recent underachievement reflects a freakish game against North Macedonia, Jorginho’s crucial missed...
Belgium v Wales | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League
We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool target Youri Tielemans in action for Belgium as they host Wales in a Nations League clash.
Federer, Nadal, Djokovic set new bar for next generations
LONDON (AP) — Here is one way to look at what Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and the now-retired Roger Federer accomplished: The group known as the Big Three of men’s tennis accumulated so many Grand Slam titles — 63 in all — that it seems unlikely anyone will reach the standards they set.
Mbappe stars for France; wins for Croats, Dutch and Belgians
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe added another fine solo goal to his collection and Olivier Giroud moved closer to France's scoring record as the defending World Cup champions beat Austria 2-0 in the Nations League on Thursday. Mbappe skipped past three defenders before drilling in his 28th international goal...
Spain women's players deny asking for coach Jorge Vilda to be sacked
Spain women's players have denied they asked the country's football association to dismiss head coach Jorge Vilda. The RFEF claimed 15 players said they would resign from the team unless Vilda was sacked as his tenure was affecting their emotional state and health. But, in a statement, the players said...
Portugal visits Czechs needing win in Nations League
PRAGUE (AP) — Portugal plays the Czech Republic in the Nations League on Saturday with Cristiano Ronaldo’s team hoping to set up a showdown with Spain to decide who advances to the Final Four tournament. Ronaldo, who will be looking to add to his international record of 117...
England and Germany both beaten in Nations League
ROME (AP) — It was a rough night for two teams expected to be World Cup contenders. England lost at Italy 1-0 and was relegated from the top tier of the Nations League, and Germany lost at home to Hungary by the same score. Italy, which didn’t qualify for...
