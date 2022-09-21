Read full article on original website
Notice of Public Hearing: Millard County Planning Commission 9/21/22
MILLARD COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION OFFICIAL ZONING MAP AMENDMENT APPLICATION # Z-2022-037 (AG-20) to Residential (R1) Notice is hereby given that the Millard County Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Millard County Offices, 71 South 200 West, Delta, Utah, for the purpose of receiving public comment on a Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment application to change the zoning of the property described below and located at approximately 1600 S Frontage Road Fillmore from Agriculture 20 (AG 20) to Residential (R1):
Is volunteerism dying in Millard County?
Stretched public safety resources have officials concerned with what’s ahead. Even as the days of Mayberry in Millard County are ever so slowly slip, slip, slipping away, communities here, large and small, still heavily depend on one aspect of their shared rural past: volunteerism. Volunteers are everywhere, performing critical...
Vera Deane Wilson Feight
Our beloved Vera (Conci) Feight, 95, died on September 19, 2022, at home in Salt Lake City with her daughter Clea by her side. She was born Vera Deane Wilson on October 3, 1926, to E. Vance and Jane McBride Wilson in Fillmore, Utah. A star student, Vera graduated cum laude from Pomona College in Claremont, California. While in college, she was wooed by Cleon B. (Jack) Feight, a Royal Canadian Air Force veteran of World War II, and they were married on July 29, 1950, at her family’s home in Fillmore. They were loving companions who supported each other’s individual interests, worked alongside one another in the house and yard, and kept the flame alive until the end. Jack and Vera created and maintained a beautiful landscape around their home, playing off each other’s’ strengths. She indulged Jack’s love of golf while he gave his blessing for her to travel extensively throughout the United States and world with friends and family members.
