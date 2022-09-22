Read full article on original website
Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News
Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed. "Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer....
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: AEW Star Announces Severe Injury, Needs Surgery
That’s a rough one. Injuries can happen to anyone at anytime in wrestling and that is never good to see. You can see someone get hurt and put on the shelf for any length of time as some of them are more serious than others. Unfortunately someone can be hurt out of nowhere, just off of a fluke situation and that seems to be the case again with a current AEW star.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Gives Her Pick For Who WWE's White Rabbit Is
Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" has been creating intrigue in the WWE Universe lately. The psychedelic track, released in 1967, has been playing out of arena speakers during non-televised WWE events, causing fans and pundits to assume that the company is teasing the arrival of a mysterious figure. Ronda Rousey has also given her two cents on the matter, as she explained during the latest episode of "The Baddest Stream."
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Gives Update On Sasha Banks Recent Car Break-In
The rumored returns of Sasha Banks and Naomi have remained a point of major interest for many fans since the pair's walkout last May. With the return of Banks' long-time friend and former tag team partner Bayley at WWE SummerSlam, the speculation has grown more intense as to when the duo might resurface. Still, Bayley remained tight-lipped about Sasha and Naomi's status with the company during a recent interview with In The Kliq.
411mania.com
Saraya Comments On Her AEW Debut At Dynamite Grand Slam
As previously reported, Saraya, formerly Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut last night at Grand Slam Dynamite in New York. She came to the ring following the interim women’s title match and stared down the participants. In a post on Twitter, Saraya commented on her debut. She wrote:...
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Morton Is Down To Partner With His Son In Potentially Huge Tag Match
Ricky Morton believes you're only as old as you feel, or at the very least, as old as your opponent makes you look. "I'm 66 years old," Morton said on the latest episode of his "School of Morton" podcast. "When you get in the ring with somebody, they can make you look like you're 66 years old or they can make you look like you're 28 years old. It's very few in this business that are true workers."
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Receives Major Promotion On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn was officially welcomed into The Bloodline by "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns on the 9/23 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Salt Lake City, Utah. Following The Bloodline's opening promo segment, Zayn asked to speak on the microphone, which seemed to upset Reigns, and specifically Jey Uso – who has had issues with Zayn parading around as a member of the stable uninvited.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Paige's Future In Pro Wrestling
The AEW women's division received a huge shot in the arm Wednesday as Saraya, FKA Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut at "Dynamite: Grand Slam" in Queens, New York. Saraya walked out to a thunderous ovation from fans at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, arriving on the scene after Toni Storm successfully retained her AEW Interim Women's World Title against Dr. Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Four-Way Match.
wrestlinginc.com
Win A Jade Cargill AEW Unmatched Series 4 Figure From Ringside Collectibles!
Wrestling Inc. has partnered with Ringside Collectibles to offer readers the chance to win an AEW Unmatched Series 4 figure. This first-time release brings to life Jade Cargill and features her signature platinum hair and impressive abs! The figure also sports a photorealistic head sculpt, matching black-and-tan ring attire, and swappable hands.
wrestlinginc.com
Madison Rayne Names AEW Stars She Hopes To Wrestle
The AEW women's roster received a major upgrade recently when Madison Rayne, a former TNA Impact Knockouts Champion, joined the company as an in-ring talent and coach. Rayne was recently interviewed by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards for the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where she talked about how she got started with the company. The former five-time Knockout's Champion also mentioned some members of the AEW women's roster that she'd like to wrestle.
wrestlinginc.com
Sheamus 'Will Keep Pushing' For Return Of Previous Element Of His Presentation
Sheamus is enjoying a massive run lately following his brutal match with reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther, at WWE Clash At The Castle. While the Celtic Warrior did not get the victory, he received a standing ovation from the United Kingdom crowd. The premium live event also saw the return of Drew McIntyre's "Broken Dreams" theme song from his first WWE run, and now, Sheamus is hoping to bring back his old theme music, as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Orton Scheduled To Be Witness In Tattoo Lawsuit Trial
WWE's Randy Orton will be making a court appearance to serve as a witness in a trial where his tattoo artist is attempting to sue WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, 2K Games Inc, 2K Sports Inc, Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yukes Co Ltd, and Yukes LA Inc. The tattoo artist, Catherine Alexander, filed the lawsuit in 2018, but it was postponed multiple times, mainly due to COVID-19. Alexander claims that WWE and 2K have infringed on her trademark by applying Orton's tattoos in WWE video games without permission.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Credits WWE Hall Of Famer For Creating DX's Crotch Chop
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has revealed the origins of the D-Generation X "suck it" crotch chop. The famous taunt, which became a trademark of the faction, was performed by all members of the group — including Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, Chyna, and The New Age Outlaws. It is frequently heralded as one of the most famous in the history of pro wrestling.
PWMania
Spoiler: Wrestling Legend Appears at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Tapings
The Great Muta is scheduled to make an appearance on the special two-hour AEW Rampage: Grand Slam episode that will air this coming Friday. The episode was taped on Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. During the taping, Sting and Darby Allin faced Buddy Matthews and...
411mania.com
Ricky Morton On Competing at 66, Wants To Team With Kerry Against The Young Bucks
Ricky Morton is still wrestling at 66, and the WWE Hall of Famer discussed teaming with his son on his latest podcast. Morton has been partnering with Kerry Morton in matches over the last year, and he discussed wrestling at his age in the latest episode of his Ad-Free Shows podcast School of Morton. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Sean Waltman On the Possibility of Joining WWE’s Creative Team
Sean Waltman has helped out in WWE from time to time, and he recently weighed in on the idea of potentially joining the company’s creative team. The WWE Hall of Famer did a virtual signing for K&S Wrestle Fest and during it, he was asked about how he would react if Triple H asked him to join the WWE creative team.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE Update On Aliyah's Injury
Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Aliyah has been out of action recently, but according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter the situation is not considered to be a serious one, and she is currently listed to return to action as soon as next week. It is unclear exactly what is wrong with the ex-"NXT" Superstar, but her injury was briefly mentioned on television this week, without any details being discussed. She has not been in action since losing the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez against Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on the August 12 episode of "Raw."
ComicBook
WWE's Newest SmackDown Bray Wyatt Tease Has Been Solved
WWE's latest episode of SmackDown was already rather loaded, but then WWE got fans buzzing even more when they revealed another QR code tease during the episode. At one point Hit Row, The Street Profits, Natalya, Drew Gulak, and more were all partying backstage, and when the camera flashed by a table a QR code could be seen. The code led people to a game where you had to get the white rabbit through a red door, and once you walk through the door, you are given a set of coordinates. People have figured out where those coordinates lead, and you can check out the post in action below.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Comments On Possible Toxic Attraction Vs Damage CTRL Match
Mandy Rose has been the "NXT" Women's Champion for 330 days and counting. Partnering up with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, the trio known as Toxic Attraction established their presence pretty quickly upon their "NXT" arrival. During Rose's current reign, Dolin and Jayne have held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships twice, and the faction has been a focal point on the show since the "NXT 2.0" rebrand.
