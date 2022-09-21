Read full article on original website
Notice of Budget Hearing 9/21/22
In accordance with UCA 17-36-26, the County of Millard will hold a public hearing at the Millard County Courthouse located at 50 South Main Street, Fillmore, Utah on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 11:25 a.m., for the purpose of opening budgets for the 2022 year. All Funds/Budgets may be considered as necessary.
$504 million green hydrogen facility being built in Utah
DELTA, Utah – In a media release from this past June, the United States Department of Energy (DOE) announced a $504.4 million loan guarantee to Advanced Clean Energy Storage LLC […]
Vehicle Stolen and Set on Fire In Richfield
Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, authorities were dispatched to a burning vehicle just past the water tower on the CC road west of Richfield. Fire crews were able to put out the blaze without it spreading. Around 8:00 a.m. the same day a part time Richfield resident reported that their vehicle had been stolen and upon investigation it was discovered that it was the jeep that had been found on fire. According to Richfield City Police, they are seeking two male suspects but are not releasing any other information at this time. Officer Haywood of the RCPD reminds residents to lock their vehicles and not to leave their keys inside them.
