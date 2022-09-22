Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Lafayette Fire Department participates in Operation Awareness and Response training
The Lafayette Fire Department participated in Operation Awareness and Response training this week with Norfolk Southern Railroad. Lafayette Fire Department participates in Operation Awareness and Response training. The Lafayette Fire Department participated in Operation Awareness and Response training this week with Norfolk Southern Railroad.
wkvi.com
Indiana Court of Appeals Affirms Judge’s Order Concerning Mammoth Solar Application for Pulaski County Solar Farm
The Indiana Court of Appeals handed down a decision this week on an appeal by Mammoth Solar concerning a judge’s ruling that an application for a special exception for a 4,511 acre solar farm approved by the Pulaski County Board of Zoning Appeals was not correctly approved. The application...
WLFI.com
West Lafayette imagines public safety center on Navajo Street
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A public safety center could serve as a one-stop shop for residents' police and fire needs. Five years ago, West Lafayette's mold-infested former city hall on Navajo Street was torn down. Now, the empty lot next to the police department serves as a prime location for the new public safety center.
WLFI.com
WL School Board candidates square off in public forum
Some of the candidates argued the school board needs to be more transparent with the public, particularly about financial matters. Others said transparency is important, but it needs to happen in an authentic, legal and purposeful way. West Lafayette School Board candidates square off in public forum. Candidates also said...
Lebanon opens city's first all-inclusive park
LEBANON, Indiana — It's a new opportunity for all children in Lebanon. The city's first all-inclusive park was opened with a ribbon cutting Thursday. The new equipment at Memorial Park on Ulen Drive enables children of all abilities to play. City officials told 13News the upgrade included removing equipment...
Current Publishing
Center CEO: Palladium’s aging sound, lighting systems leads to missed opportunities
The Palladium prides itself in being a “world-class venue,” but its aging technical equipment is causing the 1,600-seat concert hall to miss out on booking key performers and causing other headaches, according to Jeffrey McDermott, president and CEO of the Center for the Performing Arts. “Ringo Starr has...
readthereporter.com
Mike Corbett: Pleasant Street project could have been ‘reimagined’ to not affect so many homes & businesses
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Current Publishing
City of Fishers looks at redistricting
The City of Fishers has grown exponentially since 2010, according to the 2020 census. The growth means that the Fishers City Council must redraw district lines before the next city election in 2023, but according to law, redistricting must be completed prior to Nov. 8 of the prior year. City...
WLFI.com
Food Finders Mobile Pantry taking place next Tuesday
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — People in need of emergency food assistance can get help by heading to Ivy Tech Lafayette next Tuesday. It's hosting the Food Finders Food Bank Mobile Pantry at 11 a.m. September 27. The drive-through distribution will take place at the Lafayette Campus on 3101...
WLFI.com
Train derails over Wabash River near downtown Lafayette
A trail derailed on a bridge Wednesday afternoon near downtown Lafayette.
erienewsnow.com
Train derails, railcars fall into river
LAFAYETTE, Indiana (WISH) -- A train derailed Wednesday afternoon on a Wabash River bridge on the border of West Lafayette and Lafayette, the Lafayette Police Department says. The train was crossing the railroad bridge near the South Street bridge when the derailment happened about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, police say. Hundreds...
Hendricks County highway worker dies after stepping behind excavating equipment
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Hendricks County Highway Department employee died on Wednesday morning after being struck by a large piece of excavating equipment while working on a job site. According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. near a rural intersection at County Road 450 South and 675 W, […]
Boone County farm crawl taking place Saturday
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — You've probably heard of a bar crawl or a pub crawl, but how about a farm crawl? If you're curious and in the Zionsville area, you can add it to your list of things to check out this weekend in Boone County. Judi Weston runs Weston...
WIBC.com
ISP Search Of Wabash River In Peru Enters Fifth Week
PERU, Ind. — State police have been searching the Wabash River in Miami County for the last five weeks. It’s believed the search is in relation to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017. Observers say the search started right at the...
rtands.com
Train derailment leaves rail bridge heavily damaged; transit accident sends three to hospital
Two derailments occurred on Sept. 21; one happened in dramatic fashion while the other showed more of a pattern. In Lafayette, Ind., a Norfolk Southern train derailed while crossing a rail bridge over the Wabash River near South Street. The accident caused at least three rail cars to fall into the water. Hundreds of bystanders checked in on the damage. No one was hurt and the rail cars appeared to be hauling rock and scrap metal.
Walmart blames dozens of Indiana fire departments in handling of warehouse fire, making damage worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Walmart has filed notice it plans to pursue a tort claim against the Plainfield Fire Territory and dozens of other Indiana fire departments for the handling of the Plainfield fulfillment center warehouse fire in March. The tort claim is for property loss and damages, and it...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Cougill Lane has gas for $3.49 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Payless on Salisbury Street has gas for $3.87...
WLFI.com
Huber hopes to spoil Sheriff Goldsmith's shot at second term
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two long-time law enforcement officers want to become Tippecanoe County's top cop. News 18's is previewing important local races ahead of Election Day. Democratic Sheriff Bob Goldsmith is running for a second term against Republican Jason Huber, executive director of Tippecanoe County Community Corrections. Both...
WISH-TV
Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
Current Publishing
Local students inducted into nursing program
Nine nursing students from Hamilton County attending Indiana University-Kokomo were among 68 students recently inducted into the nursing profession. The school inducted 51 incoming students in the four-year Bachelor of Science in nursing program, as well as 17 individuals in the accelerated second degree nursing track for those who previously earned a bachelor’s degree in another field.
