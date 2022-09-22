Two derailments occurred on Sept. 21; one happened in dramatic fashion while the other showed more of a pattern. In Lafayette, Ind., a Norfolk Southern train derailed while crossing a rail bridge over the Wabash River near South Street. The accident caused at least three rail cars to fall into the water. Hundreds of bystanders checked in on the damage. No one was hurt and the rail cars appeared to be hauling rock and scrap metal.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO