Tippecanoe County, IN

WLFI.com

West Lafayette imagines public safety center on Navajo Street

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A public safety center could serve as a one-stop shop for residents' police and fire needs. Five years ago, West Lafayette's mold-infested former city hall on Navajo Street was torn down. Now, the empty lot next to the police department serves as a prime location for the new public safety center.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

WL School Board candidates square off in public forum

Some of the candidates argued the school board needs to be more transparent with the public, particularly about financial matters. Others said transparency is important, but it needs to happen in an authentic, legal and purposeful way. West Lafayette School Board candidates square off in public forum. Candidates also said...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Tippecanoe County, IN
Stockwell, IN
Tippecanoe County, IN
WTHR

Lebanon opens city's first all-inclusive park

LEBANON, Indiana — It's a new opportunity for all children in Lebanon. The city's first all-inclusive park was opened with a ribbon cutting Thursday. The new equipment at Memorial Park on Ulen Drive enables children of all abilities to play. City officials told 13News the upgrade included removing equipment...
LEBANON, IN
Current Publishing

City of Fishers looks at redistricting

The City of Fishers has grown exponentially since 2010, according to the 2020 census. The growth means that the Fishers City Council must redraw district lines before the next city election in 2023, but according to law, redistricting must be completed prior to Nov. 8 of the prior year. City...
FISHERS, IN
WLFI.com

Food Finders Mobile Pantry taking place next Tuesday

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — People in need of emergency food assistance can get help by heading to Ivy Tech Lafayette next Tuesday. It's hosting the Food Finders Food Bank Mobile Pantry at 11 a.m. September 27. The drive-through distribution will take place at the Lafayette Campus on 3101...
LAFAYETTE, IN
erienewsnow.com

Train derails, railcars fall into river

LAFAYETTE, Indiana (WISH) -- A train derailed Wednesday afternoon on a Wabash River bridge on the border of West Lafayette and Lafayette, the Lafayette Police Department says. The train was crossing the railroad bridge near the South Street bridge when the derailment happened about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, police say. Hundreds...
LAFAYETTE, IN
News Break
Politics
WTHR

Boone County farm crawl taking place Saturday

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — You've probably heard of a bar crawl or a pub crawl, but how about a farm crawl? If you're curious and in the Zionsville area, you can add it to your list of things to check out this weekend in Boone County. Judi Weston runs Weston...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

ISP Search Of Wabash River In Peru Enters Fifth Week

PERU, Ind. — State police have been searching the Wabash River in Miami County for the last five weeks. It’s believed the search is in relation to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017. Observers say the search started right at the...
PERU, IN
rtands.com

Train derailment leaves rail bridge heavily damaged; transit accident sends three to hospital

Two derailments occurred on Sept. 21; one happened in dramatic fashion while the other showed more of a pattern. In Lafayette, Ind., a Norfolk Southern train derailed while crossing a rail bridge over the Wabash River near South Street. The accident caused at least three rail cars to fall into the water. Hundreds of bystanders checked in on the damage. No one was hurt and the rail cars appeared to be hauling rock and scrap metal.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Cougill Lane has gas for $3.49 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Payless on Salisbury Street has gas for $3.87...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Huber hopes to spoil Sheriff Goldsmith's shot at second term

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two long-time law enforcement officers want to become Tippecanoe County's top cop. News 18's is previewing important local races ahead of Election Day. Democratic Sheriff Bob Goldsmith is running for a second term against Republican Jason Huber, executive director of Tippecanoe County Community Corrections. Both...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Local students inducted into nursing program

Nine nursing students from Hamilton County attending Indiana University-Kokomo were among 68 students recently inducted into the nursing profession. The school inducted 51 incoming students in the four-year Bachelor of Science in nursing program, as well as 17 individuals in the accelerated second degree nursing track for those who previously earned a bachelor’s degree in another field.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

