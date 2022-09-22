ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Larry Brown Sports

Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news

Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
BOSTON, MA
Complex

Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Suspended for Entire Season After Engaging in ‘Intimate’ Relationship With Staffer (UPDATE)

UPDATED 9/22, 10:20 p.m. ET: Boston’s Ime Udoka has been suspended for the full season, and both he and the team have shared statements. “The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies,” the C’s stated. “A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.”
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July

The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Former NBA Player Hints At Ime Udoka Truth

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a suspension for the entire 2022-23 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It was announced on Wednesday night that Udoka had an intimate relationship with a female member of the Celtics' staff. That relationship violates the franchise's guidelines. When it was reported...
BOSTON, MA
Jae Crowder says he 'won't be there' for Suns' training camp

Last week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned that the Phoenix Suns have been "very active" in trade talks and "a lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder." One of the Suns' trade targets was Bojan Bogdanovic, but the Utah Jazz ultimately traded him to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. (Talks between Phoenix and Utah broke down because the Suns insisted on Jarred Vanderbilt being part of the deal, per Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro).
PHOENIX, AZ
Popculture

NBA Head Coach Facing Season-Long Suspension for Relationship With Staff Member

An NBA head coach could miss the entire 2022-23 season. According to Andrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a year-long suspension for his role in an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff. The relationship is considered a violation of the Celtics' guidelines, and a formal announcement of the suspension could come as early as Thursday. If Udoka is suspended, assistant coach Joe Mazzulla could become the interim head coach, according to ESPN.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Ime Udoka facing possible suspension for violating team rules

The Boston Celtics might be without their head coach to begin the 2022-23 NBA season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Wednesday night that Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action -- including a significant suspension -- for violating organizational guidelines. Wojnarowski went on to add overnight that internal discussions have...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

The Whiteboard: Bruce Brown, Gary Payton II and the beautiful back-cut

The back-cut is among the simplest but most spectacular plays in basketball. Gary Payton II and Bruce Brown are two of the best practitioners of this art form. There is something aesthetically captivating about the back-cut and the way it unfolds. Time slows for a second. From the bleachers or our couches, we can see five defenders moving in one direction as that single offensive player splits in the other, sprinting for open space. There’s that brief moment of anticipation — will the ball-handler see in time? Can they get the ball there before the defense realizes they’re vitally exposed? For my money, it’s one of the most beautiful plays to watch in basketball and, functionally, it’s an incredibly important component (actual or implied) of many of the best offenses.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Agent On Coaching Future Of Celtics’ Ime Udoka: ‘He’s Done’

”He’s done,” one agent told Strauss of Udoka’s coaching future. The Celtics suspended Udoka for the season for his role in what was deemed an inappropriate relationship with a female employee. Per Strauss, the woman is married. “My guy’s not the only one saying it. This is...
BOSTON, MA
