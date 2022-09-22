Read full article on original website
Celtics Coach Ime Udoka 'Improper Relationship'; Actress Nia Long Words: Does NBA Have a Problem?
Celtics coach Udoka is accused of having "an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff." .. the sort of path the NBA has traveled too often.
Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news
Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
Complex
Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Suspended for Entire Season After Engaging in ‘Intimate’ Relationship With Staffer (UPDATE)
UPDATED 9/22, 10:20 p.m. ET: Boston’s Ime Udoka has been suspended for the full season, and both he and the team have shared statements. “The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies,” the C’s stated. “A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.”
Paul Pierce Reacts to Ime Udoka Suspension Reports
The former Celtics forward doesn’t agree with recent reports of the coach’s potential punishment.
Yardbarker
Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July
The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
Yardbarker
Deron Williams Reveals Why Players End Up Leaving The Utah Jazz: "No Person I Ever Talked To Was Interested In Coming To Utah. It Just Was A Reality."
Former NBA All-Star point guard Deron Williams gave the Utah Jazz a lot of good seasons. He was arguably one of the best point guards in the league during his time with the Jazz, showing incredible skill for the position and being a playoff regular with the team. The Jazz...
Look: Former NBA Player Hints At Ime Udoka Truth
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a suspension for the entire 2022-23 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It was announced on Wednesday night that Udoka had an intimate relationship with a female member of the Celtics' staff. That relationship violates the franchise's guidelines. When it was reported...
Candidate to replace Ime Udoka as Celtics’ interim coach revealed
A candidate to serve as the Boston Celtics’ interim coach while Ime Udoka is suspended has been revealed. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell report on Wednesday night. He said that Udoka was facing a suspension for violating Celtics organizational guidelines. Woj later appeared on “SportsCenter” to discuss...
Rockets About to Trade KJ Martin?
KJ Martin has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason long. But will the Houston Rockets make a move before the start of the season?
Clippers President Gives Update on Kawhi Leonard’s Recovery
He hasn’t played in an NBA game since the 2021 playoffs.
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder says he 'won't be there' for Suns' training camp
Last week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned that the Phoenix Suns have been "very active" in trade talks and "a lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder." One of the Suns' trade targets was Bojan Bogdanovic, but the Utah Jazz ultimately traded him to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. (Talks between Phoenix and Utah broke down because the Suns insisted on Jarred Vanderbilt being part of the deal, per Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro).
5 coaches to replace Ime Udoka if Celtics suspension leads to firing
The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka has been suspended for the entire 2022-23 season for “violations of team protocols.” Keep in mind that he just led the franchise to the 2022 NBA Finals in his first season as head coach. Udoka was involved in an improper intimate...
Popculture
NBA Head Coach Facing Season-Long Suspension for Relationship With Staff Member
An NBA head coach could miss the entire 2022-23 season. According to Andrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a year-long suspension for his role in an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff. The relationship is considered a violation of the Celtics' guidelines, and a formal announcement of the suspension could come as early as Thursday. If Udoka is suspended, assistant coach Joe Mazzulla could become the interim head coach, according to ESPN.
Yardbarker
RUMOR: Adam Silver’s major ‘behind-the-scenes’ role in Robert Sarver selling Suns, revealed
Robert Sarver made headlines again on Wednesday after it was revealed that the 60-year-old millionaire now intends to sell his stake in the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury. As it turns out, however, Sarver’s recent decision may not have been as noble as some of us might have been led to believe.
NBC Sports
Report: Ime Udoka facing possible suspension for violating team rules
The Boston Celtics might be without their head coach to begin the 2022-23 NBA season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Wednesday night that Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action -- including a significant suspension -- for violating organizational guidelines. Wojnarowski went on to add overnight that internal discussions have...
The Whiteboard: Bruce Brown, Gary Payton II and the beautiful back-cut
The back-cut is among the simplest but most spectacular plays in basketball. Gary Payton II and Bruce Brown are two of the best practitioners of this art form. There is something aesthetically captivating about the back-cut and the way it unfolds. Time slows for a second. From the bleachers or our couches, we can see five defenders moving in one direction as that single offensive player splits in the other, sprinting for open space. There’s that brief moment of anticipation — will the ball-handler see in time? Can they get the ball there before the defense realizes they’re vitally exposed? For my money, it’s one of the most beautiful plays to watch in basketball and, functionally, it’s an incredibly important component (actual or implied) of many of the best offenses.
Yardbarker
NBA Agent On Coaching Future Of Celtics’ Ime Udoka: ‘He’s Done’
”He’s done,” one agent told Strauss of Udoka’s coaching future. The Celtics suspended Udoka for the season for his role in what was deemed an inappropriate relationship with a female employee. Per Strauss, the woman is married. “My guy’s not the only one saying it. This is...
FanSided
